Cooper B
1d ago
I just want to know where the $400 million from pot sales last year went , the lottery pays for the schools
3
New Laws for Illinois in 2023 That Affect All Drivers
A brand new year means many brand new laws. These are the new laws that will affect Illinois drivers of ALL ages. If you hold an Illinois driver's license there are four laws going into effect that may impact you when paying penalties for violations to what happens if you get carjacked or your car is stolen.
Illinois LEADS in profiling (An investigation)
The Illinois State Police currently utilizes a computer software system that is called the Law Enforcement Agency Database System, which is better known as LEADS. The personal information of every person can be accessed from this database.
wamwamfm.com
Turn Signal Law Change in Indiana
With the new year comes a new law when it comes to using turn signals in Indiana. The law used to be that your turn signal had to be on for at least 200 to 300 feet before turning. You might be thinking that that distance might be a little hard to judge while you’re driving. So did your state lawmakers. Last year, they passed a measure that took effect on January 1 that now states you have to signal a “reasonable” amount of time before turning. Law enforcement experts say this may make it easier for drivers to judge when to signal while also giving the cops more leeway in deciding whether to pull someone over.
Illinois has a new Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer
Erin Johnson is taking over for Danielle Perry to coordinate between state cannabis agencies to ensure that the Illinois cannabis industry is headed in the right direction. Johnson tells KMOX 2022 was a big year for weed in the state.
fox32chicago.com
New smoke detector regulations take effect in Illinois --- What you need to know
CHICAGO - The new year means new regulations when it comes to smoke detectors, and Illinois state fire officials are giving everyone a heads-up about what is changing. The new 2023 residential smoke detector regulations require detectors with a 10-year sealed battery. Over the past five years, there have been...
foxillinois.com
Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
Do You Know The Legal Duties Of A Landlord In Illinois?
Did you know there are requirements landlords are legally required to honor? The most obvious is the responsibility of maintaining the rental unit and ensuring it is a safe and livable environment for tenants. This means there should be regularly scheduled walkthroughs to check for any issues such as plumbing...
WIFR
New laws for Illinois motorists in effect
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - New laws took effect for Illinois motorists on January 1, 2023. Some benefits coming from the new legislation include speeding and red-light fines for carjackers driving stolen vehicles rather than fines assigned to the vehicle owners. The new laws also increase consequences for motorists caught speeding more...
Illinois quick hits: Opioid overdoses increase; many Illinois families eye Texas
According to figures released Tuesday, opioid overdoses in Illinois remain on the increase. In 2022, there were nearly 1,600 opioid-related deaths in Cook County alone. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said it expects the number to surpass 2,000 once hundreds of pending cases are finalized. That would make 2022 one of the worst years on record for opioid overdose deaths.
As Illinois Lawmakers Discuss HB5855, Here's What the Assault Weapons Ban Bill Says
As the Illinois General Assembly's convenes for the final days of its lame duck session, lawmakers are continuing negotiations on a bill that would ban assault weapons from being purchased or owned in the state. HB 5855, known as the "Protect Illinois Communities Act," would also prohibit most individuals under...
starvedrock.media
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Illinois using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Top 5 Craziest Scams You Need To Avoid In Illinois This Year
There have been some truly bizarre scams that have taken place in the state of Illinois over the years. I've been getting so many spam and scam calls lately from different area codes, it's ridiculous. I remember when I worked for a police department for a few months and the amount of reports we took about someone getting scammed was shocking!
stupiddope.com
How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in Illinois: A Step-by-Step Guide
If you are looking to open a cannabis dispensary in Illinois, there are several steps you need to follow to obtain a license. The process can be complex and time-consuming, but with proper planning and preparation, you can increase your chances of success. In this guide, we will provide an overview of the process for obtaining a cannabis dispensary license in Illinois, including the requirements and documents you need to submit.
Reminder: New turn signal law in effect in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A new turn signal law went into effect at the start of the new year that chops out a specific measured distance in which a turn signal is required to be used before a turn. Previously, Indiana law required vehicles to signal 200 feet before a turn or lane change, or 300 feet […]
TMZ.com
Bryan Kohberger Makes Pit Stop During Plane Flight to Idaho
Bryan Kohberger is flying private to Idaho right now to face murder charges -- and it seems like the teeny-tiny plane he's on needed a break mid-flight... ditto for the suspect himself. TMZ has obtained photos of Kohberger being led in and out of Flightstar Wednesday -- a fixed-base operator...
Illinois quick hits: Edibles study released; Illinois' life expectancy declines
Edibles study released An Illinois study shows the number of young children who accidentally ate marijuana-laced products rose over five years as cannabis became legal in many places in the United States. According to the Southern Illinois School of Medicine, more than 7,000 confirmed cases of children younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers between 2017 and 2021. Nearly a quarter of the...
Two new laws for nursing homes go into effect in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new laws for nursing homes requiring more oversight in order to prevent abuse have gone into effect at the start of the year. One law guarantees older adults more rights if they live in a nursing home such as clarifying that it is illegal for nursing home residents to perform […]
What’s Next For Legal Cannabis In Illinois, Home Delivery?
Could home delivery of weed be the next logical step for legal marijuana in Illinois?. Anniversary Of Recreational Marijuana Becoming Legal In Illinois. New Year's Day 2023 marks the third anniversary of recreational marijuana becoming legal in Illinois. Residents waited for hours in horrible winter weather just for the chance to purchase pot legally for the very first time in our state. It's been a huge success ever since generating millions of dollars in revenue.
Illinois Gas Tax Increase in Effect, But Relief May Be Coming
On January 1st, a six-month pause on a scheduled gas tax increase in Illinois came to an end, but multiple pieces of legislation introduced in the General Assembly could counter the hike. The increase, originally slated for July 1st of last year, would have raised the tax by 2.2 cents per gallon, bringing it to 41.4 cents per gallon. However, Governor JB Pritzker paused the increase until the new year as part of a package that included a yearlong suspension of the 1% grocery tax.
What marijuana users should know about weed and the workplace in Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, your employer is likely revisiting company policy. Some companies are backtracking rules involving workers, while others are adding new layers to their policies. With the passage of Amendment 3 comes some new dos and don'ts that your boss...
