Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing better, has ‘chance to recover,’ uncle says
Cincinnati, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s condition is still critical, but he is improving, according to a family member who spoke to reporters Tuesday night. Hamlin, 24, has been on a ventilator at University of Cincinnati Medical Center since he went into cardiac arrest moments after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during Monday Night Football.
NFL Game Postponed After Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field
The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was postponed after Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, was given CPR and then taken away by ambulance. The 24-year-old safety was hospitalized in critical condition, with the NFL saying in a statement, “Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNFL Says Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Resume Play This Week Following Damar Hamlin HospitalizationDisney Analyst: Spinning Off ESPN, ABC Is "Best Path Forward"Georgia's Senate Runoff Brings an Advertising Bonanza to TV, But...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was cherishing every moment in the NFL before his collapse
The current NFL season had seen Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin establish him in the team before he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.
750thegame.com
Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
Here’s what Sean McDermott told Bengals coach Zac Taylor after Damar Hamlin collapsed
After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin left the field at Paycor Stadium in an ambulance during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, both teams were left processing what had just happened. Bengals coach Zac Taylor called it an unprecedented situation when he met with reporters Wednesday in Cincinnati....
One of the most somber days in Bills history falls on 30th Anniversary of teams most exhilarating victory
BUFFALO, N.Y. — 10 Years ago in 2013. As with any new year, a host of new laws went into effect. One of them in 2013 involved e-cigarettes where New York State made it illegal to sell them to anyone under 18 years of age. Another new law allowed...
Jim Rosecrans, former West Genesee football great who played at Penn State, dies at 69
Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
wtatennis.com
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
Who is Damar Hamlin? What to know about Bills safety who left Monday night’s game by ambulance
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was hospitalized Monday night following a hit in the first quarter of a game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s in critical condition at University of Cincinnati hospital, as of Monday night. Damar Romeyelle Hamlin, 24, grew up in McKees Rocks, a small town in...
Buffalo, Niagara Falls to light up in support for Damar Hamlin
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The dome of Buffalo’s City Hall and both sides of Niagara Falls will be illuminated Tuesday night in a show of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition a day after the Bills said his heart stopped while making a tackle in the opening quarter […]
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Focused On Winning vs. Colts, Not Securing No. 1 Pick
Ahead of their Week 18 contest against the Colts, coach Lovie Smith is focused on closing the 2022 season with a victory, not securing No. 1 pick.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Injured Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin
Said Packers coach Matt LaFleur: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar and his family and the Buffalo Bills. I just addressed it with the team this morning. It was very, very quiet in there."
NFL rallies to support Bills’ Damar Hamlin as his condition improves
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — As a sedated Damar Hamlin lay before him in a Cincinnati hospital bed surrounded by machinery feeding him oxygen and fluids, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas provided a few words of encouragement to his friend. “I just told him, I got him. That’s all,”...
Former SU athletic trainer gave Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin CPR on field after collapse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A former Syracuse football athletic trainer performed life-saving CPR on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest Monday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Albert Breer, a senior NFL reporter for Sports Illustrated, reported Thursday that Denny Kellington’s work...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code SYRACUSE1BET: Claim your $1,500 bonus
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you haven’t already signed up for Caesars Sportsbook then you are missing out on some of the best welcome offers around and some of the best sports betting in Ohio right now. With such a huge range of sports to bet on, there is something for everyone with Caesars, and today they are offering up to $1,500 as a one-time welcome offer for new customers in Ohio.
NFL Week 18 picks against the spread & predictions for all 16 games
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 18 will begin Saturday afternoon with four teams playing. The rest of the league will wrap up the regular season Sunday, and our experts reviewed the entire slate. They found value in Saturday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, but they also have NFL Week 18 picks against the spread for every matchup.
Syracuse hockey player scores all 5 of his team’s goals in season debut
Syracuse, N.Y. — The struggling Syracuse hockey team needed a lift this season, and senior Jameson Bucktooth provided just that in his first game back after having knee surgery in October. In Bucktooth’s first game back on Tuesday night, he scored all five goals in Syracuse’s 5-4 win over...
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0