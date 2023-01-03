ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Hollywood Reporter

NFL Game Postponed After Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field

The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was postponed after Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, was given CPR and then taken away by ambulance. The 24-year-old safety was hospitalized in critical condition, with the NFL saying in a statement, “Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNFL Says Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Resume Play This Week Following Damar Hamlin HospitalizationDisney Analyst: Spinning Off ESPN, ABC Is "Best Path Forward"Georgia's Senate Runoff Brings an Advertising Bonanza to TV, But...
CINCINNATI, OH
750thegame.com

Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin

A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
Syracuse.com

Jim Rosecrans, former West Genesee football great who played at Penn State, dies at 69

Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
CAMILLUS, NY
wtatennis.com

‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
NEWS10 ABC

Buffalo, Niagara Falls to light up in support for Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The dome of Buffalo’s City Hall and both sides of Niagara Falls will be illuminated Tuesday night in a show of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition a day after the Bills said his heart stopped while making a tackle in the opening quarter […]
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code SYRACUSE1BET: Claim your $1,500 bonus

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you haven’t already signed up for Caesars Sportsbook then you are missing out on some of the best welcome offers around and some of the best sports betting in Ohio right now. With such a huge range of sports to bet on, there is something for everyone with Caesars, and today they are offering up to $1,500 as a one-time welcome offer for new customers in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Syracuse.com

NFL Week 18 picks against the spread & predictions for all 16 games

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 18 will begin Saturday afternoon with four teams playing. The rest of the league will wrap up the regular season Sunday, and our experts reviewed the entire slate. They found value in Saturday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, but they also have NFL Week 18 picks against the spread for every matchup.
WASHINGTON STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy