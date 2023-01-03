Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
The OG Nike Air Max CB 94 "Black/White" to Return in 2023
Despite it being fall of 2022 still, Nike’s roster for next year’s autumn has already began popping up. As sneakerheads begin to piece together the Swoosh’s roster of launches, Charles Barkley’s adored Air Max CB 94 looks to be returning in its OG “Black/White.” While we await a first look at the pair, below is an outline of what to anticipate from its re-release.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 Gets New Colorway
The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 is here. Jumpman has come through with plenty of dope variations on the AJ1 over the years, and soon, they will come through with the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2. Yes, we know, it is certainly a mouthful. However, it is important to note that this sneaker is a sequel to its similarly-named predecessor.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey To Drop In “Arctic Orange” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey has been having a solid run lately. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some amazing hybrid sneakers, including the Jordan Two Trey. This is a sneaker that carries aesthetics from a multitude of different models. For instance, we have bits of the Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Jordan 8, and a few others. Overall, it makes for a very unique look.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 Low "Cherrywood"
Looking at Jordan Brand’s plans for 2023, the Air Jordan 2 continues to play a key role in the division’s offerings. It saw its most action yet in 2022 with a countless list of collaborators that included the likes of TITAN, Shelflife, J Balvin and many more. Now, looks such as the Air Jordan 2 Craft series and “UNC to Chicago” lead the way into the new year for the silhouette.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
Adidas needs Yeezy-like designs to thrive, but many sneakerheads say they're done with the brand
Sneakerheads have debated about what demand for Adidas shoes without Yeezy branding will be. At least one analyst firm sees plenty of demand for them.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Release Date Revealed
Another dope Jordan Brand golf shoe is coming soon. One of the best new golf shoes from Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf. Of course, Michael Jordan loves to play golf, and his Jumpman line has reflected this. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf is one of his best golf offerings, and it continues to receive new colorways.
hypebeast.com
The Technical Jordan Delta 3 Mid Has Arrived in "Dark Chocolate"
Jordan Brand is taking it back to the ’90s with its Jordan Delta 3 Mid “Dark Chocolate.” The technical and comfort-focused silhouette takes inspiration from the on-court gear of the ’90s. With the padded soles, the shoe also gives a nod to the Space Age aesthetic.
hypebeast.com
Rumors of a Nike SB Dunk "Heineken 2.0" Have Surfaced
Long before the Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky” release in 2020, a Heineken theme landed on the SB Dunk Low. In the silhouette’s second year on the market, Nike outfitted the shoe in green, white and red with a Heineken star at the lateral towards the heel. This 2003 release nowadays fetches thousands of dollars in secondhand market sales and may finally be receiving a sequel.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos
Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
hypebeast.com
atmos Teams up With Jordan Brand for Early Release of Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red”
For those who can’t wait to sport the highly anticipated Air Jordan 11 Retro “Varsity Red” early, atmos and Jordan Brand have partnered up to release the sneakers one day ahead of its official launch date. The iconic silhouette is brought back in a familiar two-tone color...
hypebeast.com
A Look Back at Air Jordan 2 Retro Grails Ahead of the “Chicago” Drop
The latest retro iteration of the Air Jordan 2 Retro “Chicago” is finally here. The iconic colorway carries a legacy all on its own in both high- and low-top formats. As expected, “Chicago” is a hot-ticket launch and a faithful rendition of the 1986 shoe that will serve as a satisfying footnote to Jordan Brand’s 2022 holiday lineup. The roundup below puts eyes on this year’s anticipated collaborations with J. Balvin and Union LA and noteworthy cross-over collabs with Off-White, A Ma Maniére and Just Don. It’s interesting to see how the “Chicago” color story has left its imprint on streetwear and the immortal dialogue that shrouds the original 1986 release and, as a closing year addition to Jordan Brand, the OG makeup returns clean and collectible as ever.
hypebeast.com
In-Hand Look at Coley Miller's Nike Foamposite One "Doernbecher”
It’s tradition that in the early half of the year, and Jordan Brand link arms to piece together the rollout for its annual Doernbecher Freestyle collection. And after previewing the full range back in October, more leaks of the upcoming sneakers have been trickling out, the latest being the Nike Foamposite One “Doernbecher” that’s designed by Coley Miller — one of the six designers highlighted in this year’s capsule.
hypebeast.com
adidas NMD S1 Unveiled in "Triple White" and "Triple Black" Colorways
Excitement over the NMD S1 was through the roof when Three Stripes family member Pharrell first debuted them in 2021, and since then it’s captured the hearts of many for its futuristic style sensibility and collaborations with the likes of RIMOWA and Philllllthy. In the new year, the lifestyle proposition intends on advancing its catalog with more colorways, the latest two to be uncovered being “Triple White” and “Triple Black” colorways.
New Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low Is Reportedly Releasing in Spring
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 collab is reportedly in the works. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared purported release details of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Grey” on Instagram yesterday. According to the account, the collab will be released in spring and will be available exclusively in Paris. At the time of publication, images of the purported Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab have yet to surface but the leaker account has...
hypebeast.com
adidas Brings Back the Predator Precision in a Bold New Colorway
Adidas Football is kicking off the new year with a fresh iteration of its classic Predator Precision Archive boot — bringing the boot back in an all-new colorway for a limited time only. When looking into the heritage of Predator boots, legendary players like Zinedine Zidane spring to mind...
hypebeast.com
Layer Up This Winter With Nike Sportswear's Clean Air Bomber Jackets
As temperatures take a dip this winter season, it’s key that you keep your wardrobe stocked with outerwear pieces to help you move comfortably through the cold. Thankfully,. has strategized around its consumer needs by producing new bomber jackets through its Sportswear label. Revealed via stunning lifestyle imagery from...
Hypebae
Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Dives Into the Deep End of the Sea
Nike is furthering its commitment to thoughtful and sustainable designs as the Air Max Terrascape Plus is the latest addition to Terrascape family. The series includes the Air Max Plus, 90 and 97 models, introducing the new Plus iteration this coming year. The oceanic-inspired sneaker is comprised of a deep...
hypebeast.com
adidas adiFOM Q "Grey Two/Royal Blue" Is Unveiled
The rollout for the adiFOM Q was rocky because now former roster member of the Three Stripes family Ye took to social media claiming that the brand essentially ripped off his popular YEEY FOAM RNNR silhouette. But despite all of these antics, the silhouette has continued to impress the sneaker community with its versatile colorways and intends to expand its output in the new year. Next up on its list is this adidas adiFOM Q “Grey Two/Royal Blue” colorway which has just been unveiled via official imagery.
