Kelly
2d ago

WHAT!!! That is insane he should get a lot longer... The mans family don't get him back in2-4 thats not right or fair

whcuradio.com

Ithaca man charged in drug and weapons investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Charges have been filed against a 39-year-old Ithaca man in a weapons and narcotics investigation. Police say two search warrants were used Wednesday as part of the investigation into possession of illegal weapons and fentanyl-laced drugs and other substances linked to overdoses in the city. It resulted in the arrest of William Ellison, who was charged with three felonies.
ITHACA, NY
96.9 WOUR

CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance

A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
BLOSSVALE, NY
WKTV

Verona man arrested with multiple charges following domestic incident

VERONA, N.Y. -- Jason S. Tuttle, 38, of Verona was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic incident, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Maciol says the arrest was made on Jan. 4, but no details were released about the incident. Tuttle was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a...
VERONA, NY
WKTV

Rome man charged after allegedly harassing people at the Social Services Office

ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, 45-year-old Evan Charles of Rome was arrested at the Oneida County Social Services Office in Rome on Wednesday. Charles made multiple visits to the Social Services office without a legitimate reason and was harassing the people around him. A special...
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY woman in critical condition after stabbing, troopers say

Mohawk, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman was listed in critical condition at a Utica hospital Wednesday after she was found with multiple stab wounds, troopers said. State and village police found Tkeyah LaPlante with wounds to her chest around 2:34 p.m. outside a home at 30 East Main St. in Mohawk, Herkimer County, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesman for state police.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal Erie Street crash in Utica kills 88yr-old pedestrian

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported a fatal accident on January 4th has claimed the life of an 88-year-old pedestrian. Around 5:20 am on Wednesday, members of the Utica Police and Fire Departments arrived at the 1100 block of Erie Street after receiving reports of a man, who was identified as 88-year-old Francis Piejko of Utica, lying on the side of the road.
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

Warrant served results in weapons and narcotics arrest

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A warrant served in Ithaca yesterday resulted in an arrest for narcotics and weapons, with more charges expected for other people. Yesterday shortly before Noon, the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of S. Geneva Street, as well as on a person […]
ITHACA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Poland resident facing unlicensed operation charges following traffic stop in Western Adirondacks: TOWPD

WEBB- A resident from the Kuyahoora Valley area is faced with numerous charges following a traffic stop last Wednesday in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say. Terry E. Mayer Jr., 36, of Poland, NY was stopped by Town of Webb Police shortly after 11:00 a.m. on the Rondaxe Road. Chief of Police Ron Johnston tells us Mayer Jr. was allegedly driving with an expired New York State inspection.
POLAND, NY
96.9 WOUR

Utica Cops Arrest Teen Possibly Linked To Monday’s Homicide

Utica Police are releasing details of the arrest of a teen who may have been involved in or have information about Monday night's murder on Seymour Ave. Officers who were near the shooting scene on an unrelated call heard the gunfire Monday night and drove to toward the sound of the gun shots, police said. While at Square Street and Seymour Ave, officers spotted a light green minivan and observed the vehicle was moving erratically, police said.
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
ELMIRA, NY
