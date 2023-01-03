Utica Police are releasing details of the arrest of a teen who may have been involved in or have information about Monday night's murder on Seymour Ave. Officers who were near the shooting scene on an unrelated call heard the gunfire Monday night and drove to toward the sound of the gun shots, police said. While at Square Street and Seymour Ave, officers spotted a light green minivan and observed the vehicle was moving erratically, police said.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO