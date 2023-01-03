Read full article on original website
Kelly
2d ago
WHAT!!! That is insane he should get a lot longer... The mans family don't get him back in2-4 thats not right or fair
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man charged in drug and weapons investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Charges have been filed against a 39-year-old Ithaca man in a weapons and narcotics investigation. Police say two search warrants were used Wednesday as part of the investigation into possession of illegal weapons and fentanyl-laced drugs and other substances linked to overdoses in the city. It resulted in the arrest of William Ellison, who was charged with three felonies.
CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance
A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
cnycentral.com
Auburn pair arrested after task force finds over 200 grams of heroin, other illicit drugs
AUBURN, N.Y. — After a months-long investigation, the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force conducted a drug-related search warrant at a home in Auburn resulting in the seizure of approximately $48,000 worth of illicit drugs. On Tuesday, the task force conducted a vehicle stop in the City of Auburn, with...
WKTV
Verona man arrested with multiple charges following domestic incident
VERONA, N.Y. -- Jason S. Tuttle, 38, of Verona was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic incident, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Maciol says the arrest was made on Jan. 4, but no details were released about the incident. Tuttle was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a...
Camillus man arrested after stealing box truck and crashing into police car
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus Police have arrested a man after he allegedly was involved in a domestic incident and ran away to steal a box truck, led the police on a chase and crashed into one of their vehicles. The Camillus Police arrested the 23-year-old man of Camillus on January 4 after they […]
WKTV
Rome man charged after allegedly harassing people at the Social Services Office
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, 45-year-old Evan Charles of Rome was arrested at the Oneida County Social Services Office in Rome on Wednesday. Charles made multiple visits to the Social Services office without a legitimate reason and was harassing the people around him. A special...
Central NY woman in critical condition after stabbing, troopers say
Mohawk, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman was listed in critical condition at a Utica hospital Wednesday after she was found with multiple stab wounds, troopers said. State and village police found Tkeyah LaPlante with wounds to her chest around 2:34 p.m. outside a home at 30 East Main St. in Mohawk, Herkimer County, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesman for state police.
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal Erie Street crash in Utica kills 88yr-old pedestrian
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported a fatal accident on January 4th has claimed the life of an 88-year-old pedestrian. Around 5:20 am on Wednesday, members of the Utica Police and Fire Departments arrived at the 1100 block of Erie Street after receiving reports of a man, who was identified as 88-year-old Francis Piejko of Utica, lying on the side of the road.
Warrant served results in weapons and narcotics arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A warrant served in Ithaca yesterday resulted in an arrest for narcotics and weapons, with more charges expected for other people. Yesterday shortly before Noon, the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of S. Geneva Street, as well as on a person […]
Police chase vehicle linked to weapon and drug investigation; driver taken into custody
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A male driver, who was in a suspected vehicle, has been taken into custody after Syracuse Police chased him in a failed attempt to conduct a traffic stop on Tuesday, January 3 around 3:37 p.m. The vehicle, which was identified being a part of a weapon and drug investigation, did not […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Poland resident facing unlicensed operation charges following traffic stop in Western Adirondacks: TOWPD
WEBB- A resident from the Kuyahoora Valley area is faced with numerous charges following a traffic stop last Wednesday in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say. Terry E. Mayer Jr., 36, of Poland, NY was stopped by Town of Webb Police shortly after 11:00 a.m. on the Rondaxe Road. Chief of Police Ron Johnston tells us Mayer Jr. was allegedly driving with an expired New York State inspection.
Arson, assault, auto stripping: 196 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Dec. 6 and Jan. 2, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks.
Utica Cops Arrest Teen Possibly Linked To Monday’s Homicide
Utica Police are releasing details of the arrest of a teen who may have been involved in or have information about Monday night's murder on Seymour Ave. Officers who were near the shooting scene on an unrelated call heard the gunfire Monday night and drove to toward the sound of the gun shots, police said. While at Square Street and Seymour Ave, officers spotted a light green minivan and observed the vehicle was moving erratically, police said.
Cortland woman arrested with estimated $10k in drugs
Last week, a Cortland woman was arrested on major drug charges following a police investigation.
Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
88-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Utica
Utica, N.Y -- An 88-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Utica Wednesday evening. Around 5:20 p.m., police received reports of an injured man lying on the side of the road, according to a news release from Utica police. Police found Francis Piejko, of Utica, with severe...
Tompkins County man arrested for arson of an occupied building
Ithaca Police are reporting that a man from Enfield has been arrested and charged with arson after he allegedly set fire to a building while knowing that there were people inside who could have been injured.
16-year-old stabbed at gas station with 100 people around
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 16-year-old girl was stabbed at a Sunoco gas station at the corner of James and North State Street on Sunday, January 1. Syracuse Police say she was stabbed during a fight where there were around 100 people in the parking lot. During the fight, people were shouting and pushing one […]
Camillus man hits deputy’s car with stolen box truck during pursuit, police say
Camillus, N.Y. — A Camillus man hit a patrol car Wednesday evening after getting into a pursuit, police said. Camillus police officers were responding to a domestic incident around 5:25 p.m. on Myron Road when they heard a report of a stolen truck nearby, Camillus police spokesperson Capt. James Nightingale said.
