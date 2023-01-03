The rollout for the adiFOM Q was rocky because now former roster member of the Three Stripes family Ye took to social media claiming that the brand essentially ripped off his popular YEEY FOAM RNNR silhouette. But despite all of these antics, the silhouette has continued to impress the sneaker community with its versatile colorways and intends to expand its output in the new year. Next up on its list is this adidas adiFOM Q “Grey Two/Royal Blue” colorway which has just been unveiled via official imagery.

3 HOURS AGO