Tri-City Herald
What was life like in ancient Rome? These finds from 2022 reveal a luxurious lifestyle
The Roman Empire once stretched across swathes of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa to encircle the Mediterranean Sea. While the empire is long gone, remnants of its inhabitants’ lives remain scattered throughout the region, waiting to be rediscovered. From the Netherlands to Morocco, archaeological findings in 2022...
Archaeologists have discovered full-color portraits of Egyptian mummies in ancient Philadelphia
The artwork discovered in the ruins of Philadelphia offers clues to the lives of the communities that lived 2,000 years ago in Egypt.
Birds in Ancient Egyptian Paintings Show Artists May Have Twisted The Truth
Throughout the ages, artists have turned to nature for inspiration. Scientists often use such depictions of plants and animals to gain insights into ecosystems as they were in the past. This is, of course, assuming the artist's intent is to capture the scenery faithfully. A new analysis of a series...
hypebeast.com
The Grand Egyptian Museum Is Finally Opening This Year
The Cairo-based institution is being hailed as the largest archaeological museum complex in the world. 2023 is set to be a big year for the world of art museums. While renovations are set to finalize at a number of existing institutions, such as the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles and the Manchester Museum, there will be exciting newcomers who are set to attract the world’s attention.
BBC
Amateur archaeologist helps crack Ice Age cave art code
Ice Age hunter-gatherers in Europe used cave drawings to record detailed information about the lives of animals around them, a new study claims. Markings found on paintings dating back at least 20,000 years have long been suspected as having meaning but had not been decoded until now. The initial discovery...
hypebeast.com
MFA Boston to Explore Cy Twombly’s Affinity for Mythology and Antiquity
The exhibition will also include antiques from the artist’s personal collection. While it certainly may not be present upon first glance, Cy Twombly imbed each of his gesturally abstract paintings with a deep appreciation for history and mythology. A new exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA) will showcase this fascination in-depth across a series of his large-scale paintings that will be juxtaposed with ancient Greek, Roman and Egyptian works from the museum’s collection.
hypebeast.com
hypebeast.com
KAWS Releases New Screen Print With The Modern Art Museum of Forth Worth
The Modern Art Museum of Forth Worth collaborated with KAWS on a new limited-edition screenprint to usher in the 20th anniversary of its Tadao Ando-designed building. Made in conjunction with Brand X Editions, CLEAN SLATE (2022) features a large COMPANION holding two smaller characters in each arm. The artwork carries a largely grayscale palette as COMPANION is seen marching forward, perhaps signaling in the New Year. The artwork notably mirrors a larger sculpture KAWS installed in The Modern’s courtyard back in 2020, just outside the institution’s 53,000 square feet of gallery space.
Idaho8.com
All of the moments and discoveries that provided us with wonder in 2022
This year was full of moments that remind us why we look at the stars and dig into the past. Wonder and curiosity are some of the most powerful traits humans have, and together, they drive us to ask questions that lead to untraveled roads filled with revelations. Researchers, explorers...
hypebeast.com
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Bristlecone Pine (Older than the Great Pyramids!)
Discover the Oldest Bristlecone Pine (Older than the Great Pyramids!) The oldest confirmed non-clonal organism on earth is the Great Basin bristlecone pine though there are likely older trees yet to be discovered around the world. Even so, let’s discover the oldest confirmed bristlecone pine that is more than a couple hundred years older than the Great Pyramids!
petapixel.com
Museum Releases Early Color Photos of a Vanished World a Century Ago
Stunning color images recently made available in high resolution by a French museum capture much of the world as it was transformed by technology and geopolitics 100 years ago. This image of a young Serbian man butchering a sheep in 1913 in Krusevac, in central Serbia, is one of tens...
hypebeast.com
hypebeast.com
yankodesign.com
This cyclindrical concrete home in Mexico is inspired by the double conditions of castles
Designed by Chilean studio Elemental, the Casa del Tec is a majestic concrete home outside Monterrey, Mexico. The house is a raffle prize that funds higher education at the Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey. The Nuevo León is a three-story textured reinforced concrete shell that functions as an interesting shell for the home. The shell was completed in 2022 in San Pedro Garza García.
ancientpages.com
New Archaeological Discoveries In The Temple Of Khnum At Esna, Luxor
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - The ancient temple of Khnum at Esna in Luxor, Egypt, continues to reveal its secrets. Scientists have been busy restoring the Esna Temple for some years now, and more reliefs and inscriptions around 2,000 years old have been revealed to the public. Not long ago, scientists announced they had finished part of the restorations, and people can now admire magnificent colorful inscriptions and reliefs at the Esna Temple.
hypebeast.com
hypebeast.com
A New Book Shows How the Automobile Has Shaped the History of Contemporary Culture
Committed students of any stripe are a pretty serious bunch, and it’s a virtual certainty that collectors of just about anything will have amassed a library of books on their preferred subject. Despite the proliferation of online resources, car enthusiasts are known to be bookworms, always consulting printed materials for reference, broadening their knowledge or simply for the pleasure of taking an armchair drive when not actually behind the wheel. Their shelves might be lined with marque monographs, technical manuals, histories, photo portfolios and even contemporary reviews, all of which can enhance the ownership experience in tangible and intangible ways. One...
newbooksnetwork.com
Rock Art in the Nomadic Landscape of the Black Desert
The "Black Desert" in the northern Arabian Peninsula is home to thousands of pieces of rock art - both written inscriptions and figural images - left there by the region's nomadic inhabitants during the Hellenistic and Roman periods ca. 2,000 years ago. Dr. Nathalie Brusgaard received her PhD (Leiden University, 2019) for her research into this rock art, exploring their content and themes and what they can tell us about the cultures, lifestyles, and subsistence methods of the Black Desert's nomadic peoples. In this episode, she joins me to share her findings and to discuss how archaeology and material remains can illuminate the lives and practices of ancient nomadic pastoralists.
