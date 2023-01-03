ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dead at 67

By Brigid Kennedy
Fred White, the drummer for celebrated funk band Earth, Wind & Fire, died Sunday at the age of 67.

White's brother and the band's bassist — Verdine White — shared the news via Instagram. The announcement did not disclose a cause, per The New York Times .

Fred White played on some of Earth, Wind & Fire's most iconic tracks, including " Boogie Wonderland " and " September ." He was "the brick wall," White's half-brother and bandmate Maurice wrote in his 2016 memoir, My Life with Earth, Wind & Fire , per the Times . "He provided a rock-solid tempo and a rock-solid feel, priceless qualities in a drummer. He was one of the best things going for us." Maurice died in 2016 at the age of 74.

Fred is "now drumming with the angels," Verdine White wrote in his Instagram announcement. "He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!!"

White left the band in the mid-1980s, but later returned alongside the other core members for their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, per Billboard and Variety .

