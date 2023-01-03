ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Apache Junction Prospectors win first place team award

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ItV9l_0k235Lnj00

Led by Coaches Lance Uehling and Jason Hutchens, the Apache Junction High School Prospectors boys team dominated its competition Dec. 10 at the Sixth Annual Wrestling Invitational with a first-place team award.

Uehling had nothing but praise for his team and fellow coaches.

Apache Junction wrestlers Anthony Chamberlain and Mason Cooksey were crowned champions in their respective weight divisions. Wrestlers William Downes, Xavier Flores, Jacob Adams, Emmitt Harvey, Jay Paine, Michael Romero, Nikoli Ward, Dyllan Vickery, Daniel Cardenas, Ashton Bongo, Kennett Vivanco and Micah Pape all received top five places in their weight class.

These performances led the Prospectors to a 199 points in the competition — 18 points ahead of the second-place hosts, Benjamin Franklin.

The Prospectors girls’ wrestling team also participated in the event. Shaunna Harper won her weight class, achieving first place. Emily Oplinger came in second place for her respective weight class. This placed the Prospectors in fifth place for the event with 46 points.

The Apache Junction High School Wrestling team is also hosting a fundraiser in hopes to compete in more future competitions. It is running a LolaBird bedsheet fundraiser through Jan. 6. Support your Prospectors at lolabird.com/fundraiser/apache-junction-high-school-wrestling# .

Editor’s note: Isaac Robertson is a high school intern who currently covers sports writing for Apache Junction Unified School District. He is a senior at Mesa Virtual Campus, is to graduate this December, and plans to attend ASU with a major in sports journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Cyclists reflect on growth, loss after deadly Arizona crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Brian Lemke tries to be a positive person, and view even doing the most mundane task as a success — such as stringing holiday lights on his Phoenix home. “This year I was putting up Christmas lights and using an extension ladder. Last year, I dropped the ladder. I didn’t have the strength I used to have,” Lemke said. Handling it “really made me feel good.”
PHOENIX, AZ
mvprogress.com

Glendale Restaurant Offers Special Discount To Locals

A local restaurant, located in the same building as AMPM in Glendale, has been serving up traditional Mexican cuisine for several months now. It has received excellent online reviews by travellers from all over the world stopping in while driving along Interstate 15. But it has remained largely unknown to most Moapa Valley locals. Though it has become something of an underground favorite for those in ‘the know.’
MOAPA VALLEY, NV
roselawgroupreporter.com

2 new hotels proposed in East Valley town

Between two hotels, 280 more hotel rooms could be coming to Gilbert. On Wednesday evening, Gilbert Planning Commission will consider two separate proposals for a 146-key Hilton Garden Inn and 134-key Marriott Springhill Suites. The Hilton Garden Inn is being brought forward by Ohio-based Manchester United Group and looks to develop the hotel on the northeast corner of Baseline and Higley roads.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Quiet and dry for much of Arizona on Wednesday following a wet start to 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a wet and cool start to the new year, the Valley will start to dry out and warm up today. Morning lows should be in the mid to upper 40s across the Phoenix metro. Look for a high of 65 this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Dry conditions are also expected today for much of the state before another storm system moves through bringing scattered rain and snow showers to parts of northern Arizona starting Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Rediscover Arizona as we take a look at the history behind Hunt's Tomb

ARIZONA, USA — Millions of people visit Arizona every year, with more than 100 people choosing to call Maricopa County their new home each day. There are tons of sightseeing opportunities for new visitors and residents alike. The Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park and the Heard Museum are just a few on the long list of well-known Arizona destinations.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix movie theater, Chandler winery hit with health code violations

Taxpayers paying to remove some bus shelters in the Phoenix area. Arizona’s Family Investigates has learned several bus shelters have been taken down, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. Employees sneezing then not washing their hands among health violations at Phoenix-area restaurants. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:08 AM MST.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pinal County man treated for rabies after bobcat attack

SADDLEBROOKE, Ariz. - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is searching for a reportedly rabid bobcat in Pinal County after it attacked a man. The attack happened on Jan. 4 at a home in Saddlebrooke, which is about 25 miles north of Tucson. Officials say the man had cuts to...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

City of Scottsdale cuts off Rio Verde Foothills residents from water supply

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s not a happy new year for over 1,000 Rio Verde Foothills residents who are now cut off from the City of Scottsdale’s water supply. A new year’s resolution at the Nabity household is to be “ultra conservative” with their water. It’s why Karen Nabity was thankful for Sunday’s rain. She placed at least seven containers around her house to collect rainwater to use inside her home.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Brenna Temple

Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022

Arizona is increasingly becoming a popular destination for companies to establish their headquarters. The Grand Canyon State provides numerous advantages that California doesn't, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to expand or relocate. Additionally, Arizona's low cost of living and relaxed labor laws make it an ideal place for companies looking to cut costs and maximize resources. Here are some more recent companies that have set up headquarters in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Phoenix to vote on cargo facility contract at Goodyear Airport

The Phoenix City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on leasing vacant property at Phoenix Goodyear Airport. Phoenix owns and operates the airport located about a mile southwest of Goodyear. The council will consider a 35-year contract with Burrell Aviation. The company plans to invest an estimated $40 million to build a cargo center that could include cold storage, dry storage, or maintenance and repair facilities.
PHOENIX, AZ
districtadministration.com

Arizona sues district to get $1.7 million back from superintendent

Superintendent Kristi Wilson and the Buckeye Elementary School District have been sued by the state of Arizona over $1.7 million in “additional compensation” the leader received in recent years. The district’s school board, however, has rejected the state’s claims, insisting it had the authority to pay Wilson for retirement credits and unused leave.
ARIZONA STATE
Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy