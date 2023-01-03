Apache Junction Prospectors win first place team award

Led by Coaches Lance Uehling and Jason Hutchens, the Apache Junction High School Prospectors boys team dominated its competition Dec. 10 at the Sixth Annual Wrestling Invitational with a first-place team award.

Uehling had nothing but praise for his team and fellow coaches.

Apache Junction wrestlers Anthony Chamberlain and Mason Cooksey were crowned champions in their respective weight divisions. Wrestlers William Downes, Xavier Flores, Jacob Adams, Emmitt Harvey, Jay Paine, Michael Romero, Nikoli Ward, Dyllan Vickery, Daniel Cardenas, Ashton Bongo, Kennett Vivanco and Micah Pape all received top five places in their weight class.

These performances led the Prospectors to a 199 points in the competition — 18 points ahead of the second-place hosts, Benjamin Franklin.

The Prospectors girls’ wrestling team also participated in the event. Shaunna Harper won her weight class, achieving first place. Emily Oplinger came in second place for her respective weight class. This placed the Prospectors in fifth place for the event with 46 points.

The Apache Junction High School Wrestling team is also hosting a fundraiser in hopes to compete in more future competitions. It is running a LolaBird bedsheet fundraiser through Jan. 6. Support your Prospectors at lolabird.com/fundraiser/apache-junction-high-school-wrestling# .

Editor’s note: Isaac Robertson is a high school intern who currently covers sports writing for Apache Junction Unified School District. He is a senior at Mesa Virtual Campus, is to graduate this December, and plans to attend ASU with a major in sports journalism.