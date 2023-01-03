Read full article on original website
Related
An inflection point for GOATs: Please quiet quit these 'banished words' moving forward
In their annual "Banished Words" list, the faculty of Lake Superior State University also suggest removing from your vocabulary overused phrases like "does that make sense?" and "it is what it is."
Giant, 15 ft Crocodile Wakes Up During Dental Surgery: 'Not Happy About It'
The crocodile known as Elvis is one of the biggest in New South Wales and has a reputation for being extremely territorial.
This silent TikToker who never says a word in his videos made $10 million this year
According to Fortune, Khaby Lame is the most followed TikToker and he's made $10 million this year. Lame joined TikTok in 2020 during the pandemic. He quickly racked up the views despite not saying a single word in his videos. A part of the reason for his silent videos was the fact that he could not speak English.
Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, dies after bidding fans heart-rending farewell
Spanish influencer Elena Huelva passed away from cancer at 20 — just days after bidding farewell to her fans in a tear-jerking Instagram video. The clip amassed over 970,000 likes as fans and admirers mourned the courageous youngster’s passing. A family member confirmed that Huelva died on Tuesday in an Instagram story posted to her page. “Since this morning, Elena dances and looks down at you from her star,” they wrote. “Thank you for everything.” The Seville social media star officially died of complications from Ewing sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer that she’d battled throughout her teens after getting diagnosed in...
WATCH: Incredibly Intense Brown Bear Fight Caught on Hidden Cameras
A wild rumble between two massive brown bears was caught on tape recently via hidden cameras. And the footage is nothing less than intense!. The footage was shot near a wildlife area in Finland that is operated by Boreal Wildlife Centre, reports note, per Unofficial Networks. The brawl is made even more intense by the multiple perspectives we get via three separate hidden cameras.
Time Is Never On Our Side
Big life moments always mark the passage of time. They make us stop in the middle of our obligations and habits and say “oh, things are changing and they’re never gonna be the same.”. I had a few of them happen in quick succession recently. The first was...
Cristiano Ronaldo drops truth bomb on signing $75 million per season deal with Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo was officially unveiled as a new player of Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr on Tuesday after signing a whopping two-and-a-half-year deal worth $75 million per season. By no surprise, the legend answered a variety of questions, including why he chose this club over staying in Europe or even going over to the MLS. […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo drops truth bomb on signing $75 million per season deal with Al Nassr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Playing jacks gave me panic attacks: growing up as a hyper-anxious, easily rattled kid afraid of games
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. According to my mother, everyone should play jacks at some time in their lives. She called the game "exciting" and "fun."
Daily Beast
Internet Cretins Rush to Blame NFL Player’s Collapse on COVID Vaccines
The worst people on the internet lowered the bar even further on Monday, as they sought to turn the collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin into a political win. Leading the pack was right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who tweeted that “athletes dropping suddenly” had become “all too familiar” of a sight, an oblique reference to supposed health complications caused by COVID-19 vaccinations. Other right-wing figures, including TV host Grant Stinchfield, media personality Stew Peters, and political commentator Rogan O'Handley, also piled on. Thousands of users poured into the tweeters' replies, however, with many labeling the comments “distasteful” and others declaring, “You’re the worst kind of person.”
I Played Bilt Rewards’ Trivia Game, Until The App Froze
Bilt runs a “Rent Day” promotion on the first of every month. Besides doubling the points earned for purchases in all categories (6X travel, 4X dining, 2X everything else except rent), they also offer other fun ways to try to earn points. On January 1st, they ran a...
Good News Network
Local Hero Broke into School to Save 24 People During a New York Blizzard
A remarkable story from the Christmas blizzard blanketing the Northeastern United States featured the kind of ‘smash and grab’ we all need to hear about. The school’s alarm went off at Edge Academy on Christmas Eve, but due to the ‘worst snow storm in a generation‘ the local police near Buffalo, New York, were unable to quickly respond.
League of Legends Patch 13.1 Preview – Jax Midscope Update
Game Designer Ezra “Riot Phlox” Lynn shared the League of Legends Patch 13.1 Preview, which includes the Jax midscope update and more. This patch can be expected to go live on January 11th, 2023. Jax Midscope Update. Passive – Can now go fishing in the river to periodically...
Soccer-Conte insists he is happy at Tottenham despite gripes
LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Antonio Conte insists he is happy at Tottenham Hotspur and committed to the club's project despite comments at the weekend apparently criticising the quality of his squad.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0