Spanish influencer Elena Huelva passed away from cancer at 20 — just days after bidding farewell to her fans in a tear-jerking Instagram video. The clip amassed over 970,000 likes as fans and admirers mourned the courageous youngster’s passing. A family member confirmed that Huelva died on Tuesday in an Instagram story posted to her page. “Since this morning, Elena dances and looks down at you from her star,” they wrote. “Thank you for everything.” The Seville social media star officially died of complications from Ewing sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer that she’d battled throughout her teens after getting diagnosed in...

1 DAY AGO