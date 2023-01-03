ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Carnival ship returns to Port Miami after rescuing Cuban migrants at sea

By Trish Christakis
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVuTk_0k235HGp00

Carnival ship returns to Miami after rescuing Cuban migrants at sea 01:47

MIAMI - A Carnival cruise ship that rescued a group of Cuban migrants at sea returned to Port Miami on Tuesday.

Carnival said after the crew of the Celebration rescued the five people, they were turned over to the US Coast Guard which took them to an area near Key West.

Lourdes Simon was on the Celebration with her family. They were heading back on their last sea day when they saw the migrants in desperate need of help as they neared the coast of Cuba.

"They were in clear distress, they were waving," said Simon.

She said they could tell that they were not in great condition.

"They had a small boat, it looked like a weed wackier as the engine, and then they had a small sail and two gentlemen were actually paddling," she said.

Simon said everyone was emotionally invested in the moment, those on the ship were calling out, making sure they were okay while they were being rescued.

"It was so emotional, people were crying, cheering when they made it on board, praying, it was just very emotional. I feel like (the) 3,000 people on that ship reconsider the plight of the Cuban people in one hour. It was amazing," said Simon.

She said later on, as they continued towards South Florida, they saw another vessel but it was empty.

As for the five that were rescued, she said "the Coast Guard came later on a few hours later and transported them off our ship."

The five who were rescued were part of a larger number of migrants who made the dangerous journey to Florida.

On Monday, Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys was temporarily closed to the public due to an influx of migrants from Cuba.

The closure is expected to last several days "while law enforcement and medical personnel evaluate, provide care for and coordinate transport to Key West for approximately 300 migrants who arrived in the park over the past couple of days," according to a National Park Service release.

The park is about 70 miles west of Key West and is only accessible by boat or seaplane.

According to a tweet from Homeland Security Task Force Southeast region, federal, state, and local authorities are "aware of multiple migrant landings this weekend" on Dry Tortugas.

The condition and the exact number of migrants being processed are unclear.

On New Year's Day alone, over 160 migrants were encountered in the Florida Keys, according to a series of tweets from Walter N. Slosar, a US Border Patrol chief patrol agent. There were about 88 migrants encountered in the area on New Year's Eve, said Slosar.

In October and November, there were nearly 14,000 Cuban migrant encounters in the state, compared to about 35,000 for the 12 months up to September 30, 2022, US Customs and Border Protection data shows.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

"It's just really heartbreaking," residents react to migrant landings in Keys

MIAMI - Dramatic video shows the moment Haitian migrants jumped off their boat and made their way to shore just off the Key Largo coast. "It's just really heartbreaking," said Key Largo resident Doug Rudd. He watched from his home as some 130 migrants made their way to land. Many raising their arms, excited to be here.  "As soon as it ran aground, people started diving off the ship and they started swimming and walking to shore," Rudd said. Amos Augustin was on board that sailboat. He said they were in rough seas since Friday making the 700-mile journey from Haiti. "Haiti is...
KEY LARGO, FL
WSVN-TV

Sailboat stuck under Dania Beach Boulevard bridge

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the water in South Florida after a sailboat got stuck under the Dania Beach Boulevard bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. The drawbridge was forced to stay up, which backed up traffic on the roadway, Tuesday afternoon. Tow boats freed the vessel...
DANIA BEACH, FL
Thrillist

Air Traffic Control Issues Cause Hundreds of Flight Delays in Florida

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
FLORIDA STATE
calleochonews.com

Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton

The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Veterans take part in annual Miami-to-Key West ride to heal body & mind

MIAMI - Forty injured veterans will be returning to Miami for the annual Soldier Ride in Miami and Key West.  It's part of the Wounded Warrior Project, which is now in its 20th year to help injured veterans not only stay active but also save their lives. "I got hurt in 2010 I got hurt in Afghanistan," retired Army sergeant Devin Schei told CBS4.Schei was wounded in combat, the injuries almost took away one of his legs."Sent me home to Texas where I spent about 2 and a half years in a hospital in and out procedures and surgeries."But he...
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives

In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
MIAMI, FL
stupiddope.com

Miami Beach: A Jet-Setting Hotspot on Florida’s Glittering Coast

Miami Beach, Florida has long been a popular destination for travelers from around the world. Located on a barrier island off the coast of Miami, this vibrant city is known for its beautiful beaches, hot nightlife, and luxurious hotels. It’s no wonder that it has become a hotspot for the jet-set crowd.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami Named One Of The “World’s Best Cities” For 2023

The year 2022 was a pretty good one for Miami. The city made it on a ton of lists, from being named one of the world’s greatest places by TIME to being one of the best cities to reside in for creatives. Things are already looking up for Miami...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

FPL contractor dies after coming in contact with live wire in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A Florida Power & Light contractor died Wednesday afternoon after coming in contact with a power line. The unidentified worker in his 30s was rushed to a hospital as a trauma alert after receiving a powerful electric shock while working on a line.Kshidokahan Burrows, a witness, said "I saw the guy in the truck and he fell down. He was shaking and he caught on fire. He was shaking and I hoped he would be ok. I called 911 and stayed on the scene until the ambulance arrived."Miami-Dade Police Detective Luis Sierra told CBS4's Peter D'Oench "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs

State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
islandernews.com

Cold snap freezes iguanas, but they prove to be a resilient sort

Long considered more of a pest than a pleasure on Key Biscayne, even "frozen" iguanas on Christmas Day led to a sense of empathy from resident David Adams. The veteran journalist was among several people in the Village who came across the stiff iguanas on Dec. 25, when the temperature dipped to 42 degrees on an overcast day.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Miami

Violent NW Miami-Dade crash, one dead

MIAMI - One person was killed, three others injured, in a violent crash late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade. According to police, a driver heading east on NW 103rd Street and made a left turn at NW 10th Avenue in front of oncoming traffic. The driver and another car collided. The impact caused one of the cars to crash through the fence of a nearby home. One man was killed in the crash and another was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was listed as stable. A juvenile male and female were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to police. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Broward Health celebrates 85th year in operation

MIAMI - Broward Health kicked off the celebration of its 85th year in operation Wednesday.When it opened its flagship hospital in 1938, in Fort Lauderdale, it was a small converted apartment building.Now, it is one of the ten largest public healthcare systems in the US.Part of the 85th-anniversary festivities included special recognition for Newana Bowman, who was the first baby born at Broward Health Medical Center 13 days after the hospital opened on Jan. 2, 1938. "Of course, I don't remember that day," Bowman joked as she was presented with flowers. "My father drove all the way from Pompano down...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
129K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy