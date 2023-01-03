Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo BANNED from Al-Nassr clash tomorrow as FA ban for smashing Everton fan’s phone comes back to haunt him
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been BANNED from making his debut for Al-Nassr tomorrow by the English Football Association. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, is now the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club. Ronaldo, who was released by Manchester United...
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Bournemouth
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.
Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle United: Premier League – as it happened
A stubborn Newcastle kept out league leaders Arsenal, who dropped points for the first time at home this season
Mother of boy whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo says she won't shed tears over his ban
Sportsmail exclusively reported that Ronaldo would be banned from making his debut for Al-Nassr tomorrow night after smashing an Everton fan's phone last year.
Awkward moment Cristiano Ronaldo looks baffled as he’s greeted by chorus of ‘SIUUU’ chant by press at Al-Nassr unveiling
CRISTIANO RONALDO suffered an awkward moment when he was greeted with chants of “SIUUU” by the media at his official Al-Nassr unveiling. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, is now the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club.
Lionel Messi got angry at me for boozing in World Cup celebrations and almost sent me to hospital, says Aguero
LIONEL MESSI got "angry" with Sergio Aguero for his boozing during Argentina's World Cup celebrations, the former Manchester City striker has revealed. Aguero, 34, has been a stalwart for the Albiceleste before having to retire in 2021 due to a heart condition. Despite no longer playing, Aguero was invited to...
Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal was 'not a shock' claims Man City star Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva has revealed that Portugal stars only found out about Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped from the starting XI at the World Cup just two hours before kick-off.
Fans claim Ronaldo should 'retire' after he failed with a backheel attempt in Al-Nassr unveiling
The 37-year-old Portugal forward was officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday following his arrival in Saudi Arabia after he agreed a £175million-a-year contract.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
Gabby Agbonlahor insists Manchester United SHOULD be eyeing up the Premier League title race
Gabriel Agbonlahor insists Manchester United should be aiming to be part of the title race and backs them to push Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.
Forest beats Southampton 1-0, out of Premier League bottom 3
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone and left Southampton adrift in last place with a 1-0 win over its lowly rival on Wednesday. Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the 27th minute at St. Mary’s, tapping the ball into an empty net...
MATCHDAY: United-Everton in FA Cup; PSG rests star forwards
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. The focus switches from the Premier League to the FA Cup as Manchester United goes for a seventh straight win in all competitions in a home match against struggling Everton to kick off the third round. A defeat for Everton at Old Trafford would pile the pressure on manager Frank Lampard, whose future looks uncertain after just one win in 11 games since Oct. 1. The most recent setback was a 4-1 home loss to Brighton in the league on Tuesday, after which there were loud jeers from fans. United is on a roll under Erik ten Hag, having climbed into the league top four and the quarterfinals of the English League Cup. The third round of the FA Cup is when the teams from England’s top two divisions join the famous old competition.
BBC
Matt Lowton: Huddersfield Town sign Burnley defender on loan
Huddersfield Town have signed defender Matt Lowton on loan from Championship leaders Burnley. The right-back, 33, will join the Terriers for the rest of the season having made just two Carabao Cup appearances for the Clarets this term. Lowton is surplus to requirements at Turf Moor but has a wealth...
sporf.com
Jamie Carragher claims that Liverpool need to sign a midfielder or they will miss out on top 4
Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said that his former club will need to bring in a new midfielder if they want to finish top four following the Reds’ worrying 3-1 loss at Brentford last night. Jurgen Klopp’s side looked outmatched physically throughout the game as Brentford raced into a...
BBC
'Villa probably would sell Ings if the money was right'
Aston Villa would consider selling Danny Ings in January if the price is right, but a loan move to Everton seems unlikely, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. Villa have reportedly rejected an offer from the Toffees and Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Ings is still only 30 and a lot of clubs need goals. He scored for Aston Villa against Wolves and is still very much involved.
CBS Sports
Chelsea vs. Manchester City live stream: Premier League prediction, TV channel, how to watch, odds
Manchester City are looking to close the gap on the Premier League leaders as they travel to west London Thursday in what will be the first of two meetings with Chelsea in less than a week. Ahead of their meeting in the FA Cup third round at the Etihad Stadium comes a top-flight matchup where a great deal is at stake for both sides.
SB Nation
Everton vs Brighton: Opposition Analysis | After the Storm
Frank Lampard’s Everton demonstrated guts and resilience to withstand Manchester City on New Year’s Eve, snatching an unexpected point which may prove invaluable come season’s end. If this was a major positive, it must be balanced out with the recognition that Everton dropped one-three points at home on Boxing Day against a very beatable Wolverhampton Wanderers side.
Frank Lampard to remain in charge of Everton for FA Cup amid serious doubts
Frank Lampard will be in charge of Everton’s for their FA Cup third-round tie at Manchester United on Friday
Virgil van Dijk faces a race to be fit for Liverpool's Champions League ties
DOMINIC KING: Virgil van Dijk is facing a race to be fit for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Real Madrid due to the unexpected severity of his damaged hamstring.
