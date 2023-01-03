ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MiddleEasy

Gilbert Burns Commends Charles Oliveira For Putting Brazilian MMA Back On The Map

Gilbert Burns believes Charles Oliveira is responsible for re-igniting the fire that once burned so brightly in Brazilian MMA. Some of the greatest fighters to grace the Octagon were Brazilian, such as former champions Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo just to name a couple. However, their UFC days are over with Silva moving to the boxing ring and Aldo retiring from MMA last year.
Tri-City Herald

Rafael Lovato Jr. unsure about fighting future after successful return, will consider ‘enticing’ opportunities

After a successful return to fighting following a three-year absence, former Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Lovato Jr. is unsure if he will continue his MMA career. Due to cavernoma, a brain condition involving abnormally formed blood vessels, Lovato Jr. (11-0) was forced to put his career in the cage on hold soon after defeating Gegard Mousasi to claim gold at Bellator 223.
AOL Corp

Dana White needs to briefly step away from UFC to raise awareness about domestic violence

Dana White's life changed forever on the night of Dec. 31, 2022, when he decided to slap his wife, Anne, in the face while the couple was in Mexico celebrating New Year's Eve. Of all the good White has done in this world — championing numerous charitable causes, creating thousands of jobs, privately going out of his way to help scores of needy, ill and down-on-their-luck people — he undid a lot of it when he chose to slap back after his wife first slapped him.
MMAmania.com

Michael Bisping fires back at Paddy Pimblett ‘hater’ claims: ‘Would you prefer I lied?’

Michael Bisping has never been shy about speaking what’s on his mind. The final Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) of 2022 ended in a controversial fashion. Capped off by two questionable decisions, UFC 282’s co-main event featured rising Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett. The Liverpool, England native scored his fourth consecutive victory, earning a unanimous decision against Jared Gordon (watch highlights).
theScore

Jake Paul to make MMA debut in 2023 after signing deal with PFL

Jake Paul is set to compete in mixed martial arts for the first time in 2023 after signing a multi-year contract with the Professional Fighters League, he told Kris Rhim of The New York Times. Paul co-founded and will compete in a new division, known as Super Fight, with events...

