MMAmania.com
Big Boy vs Bad Boy? Instagram bodybuilder wants to box Tito Ortiz, ex-UFC champ says ‘Let’s do it’
Move over Jizzy, there’s a new meathead in town. Instagram bodybuilder “Big Boy,” whose real name is ... probably not even worth the trip to Google to look up, appears to be using that old boxing trick of calling someone out by claiming they called him out.
MMA Junkie's Knockout of the Month for December: Sergei Pavlovich's 54-second starching
With another action-packed month of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie looks at the best knockouts from December 2022: Here are the five nominees, listed in chronological order, and winner of MMA Junkie’s Knockout of the Month award for December. At the bottom of the post, let us know...
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Geoff Neal rebooked for UFC 285 in March
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Geoff Neal has been rebooked for UFC 285 in March. Rakhmonov (16-0 MMA) vs Neal (15-4 MMA) was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 14th of this year but was scratched due to ‘Handz of Steel‘ suffering an undisclosed injury. The welterweight bout...
MMA Junkie's Submission of the Month for December 2022: Ilia Topuria ends Bryce Mitchell's run
With another action-packed month of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie looks at the best submissions from December 2022: Here are the five nominees, listed in chronological order, and winner of MMA Junkie’s Submission of the Month award for December. At the bottom of the post, let us know...
Sporting News
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia purse, salaries: How much money will they make for 2022 boxing fight?
Before Gervonta Davis attempts to take down Ryan Garcia in a potential April 2023 clash, he must defend his WBA (Regular) lightweight title against the game Hector Luis Garcia on January 7. The fight takes place inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Davis won the lightweight title against...
Michael Bisping And Anthony Smith Want To See McGregor vs. Masvidal, Volkanovski vs. Cejudo And More This Year
Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith shared the dream fights they love to see in the UFC this year. The pair’s lists both involved big-name fighters such as Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and Jorge Masvidal. Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith reckoned that there’s not a lot going on in the...
UFC free fight: Jamahal Hill TKO's Thiago Santos after a wild, four-round battle
Jamahal Hill enters his first UFC championship fight on the back of likely the biggest win of his career. Back in August, “Sweet Dreams” took on former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC on ESPN 40. It was a meaningful matchup in the light heavyweight division.
Gilbert Burns Commends Charles Oliveira For Putting Brazilian MMA Back On The Map
Gilbert Burns believes Charles Oliveira is responsible for re-igniting the fire that once burned so brightly in Brazilian MMA. Some of the greatest fighters to grace the Octagon were Brazilian, such as former champions Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo just to name a couple. However, their UFC days are over with Silva moving to the boxing ring and Aldo retiring from MMA last year.
Jake Paul offers Nate Diaz two-fight deal – boxing match then MMA – after joining PFL
In the wake of signing with the PFL, Jake Paul has made an offer to Nate Diaz. On Thursday, Paul announced that he has signed a multifight, multiyear contract with PFL and will compete in a new division, known as Super Fight, with events on pay-per-view. His first challenge: Diaz, who recently became a free agent after a long UFC tenure.
Tri-City Herald
Rafael Lovato Jr. unsure about fighting future after successful return, will consider ‘enticing’ opportunities
After a successful return to fighting following a three-year absence, former Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Lovato Jr. is unsure if he will continue his MMA career. Due to cavernoma, a brain condition involving abnormally formed blood vessels, Lovato Jr. (11-0) was forced to put his career in the cage on hold soon after defeating Gegard Mousasi to claim gold at Bellator 223.
AOL Corp
Dana White needs to briefly step away from UFC to raise awareness about domestic violence
Dana White's life changed forever on the night of Dec. 31, 2022, when he decided to slap his wife, Anne, in the face while the couple was in Mexico celebrating New Year's Eve. Of all the good White has done in this world — championing numerous charitable causes, creating thousands of jobs, privately going out of his way to help scores of needy, ill and down-on-their-luck people — he undid a lot of it when he chose to slap back after his wife first slapped him.
MMAmania.com
Michael Bisping fires back at Paddy Pimblett ‘hater’ claims: ‘Would you prefer I lied?’
Michael Bisping has never been shy about speaking what’s on his mind. The final Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) of 2022 ended in a controversial fashion. Capped off by two questionable decisions, UFC 282’s co-main event featured rising Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett. The Liverpool, England native scored his fourth consecutive victory, earning a unanimous decision against Jared Gordon (watch highlights).
theScore
Jake Paul to make MMA debut in 2023 after signing deal with PFL
Jake Paul is set to compete in mixed martial arts for the first time in 2023 after signing a multi-year contract with the Professional Fighters League, he told Kris Rhim of The New York Times. Paul co-founded and will compete in a new division, known as Super Fight, with events...
