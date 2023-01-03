Ashland University rolls over Miami-Hamilton in men's basketball for sixth straight win

The Ashland University men’s basketball team rolled to its sixth straight victory Monday night at Kates Gymnasium by doing what it’s been doing best lately — shooting the ball well while playing great defense.

The Eagles improved to 8-4 after their slow start to the season with an 88-54 nonconference win over Miami-Hamilton (9-8). AU’s winning streak is its longest since another six-gamer nearly two years ago.

“I’m proud of our guys,” AU coach John Ellenwood said. “Miami-Hamilton is a very good team. I know they’re not a Division II team but they would beat a lot of Division II teams, to be honest with you, with how scrappy they are and how hard they play.”

The Eagles came into the game as one of four NCAA Division II men's basketball teams ranked in the top 20 in both field-goal percentage offense and defense.

With the Harriers hitting just 37% of their shots against the Eagles, Monday’s game was the seventh time this season the AU defense has limited an opponent to that mark or less from the field.

AU has held five opponents to 54 points or fewer this season.

While the defense was showing out against the Harriers, the Eagles were very efficient shooting the ball. AU missed just four shots from the field (16 of 20) in the first half while running out to a 44-25 lead.

Ashland finished the game shooting 65% (32 of 49) from the field, including 13 of 22 from 3-point range.

Of the 32 made shots, 25 were assisted.

Freshman point guard Simon Wheeler had 14 assists, five shy of the program single-game record of 19 set by Ricardo Hill in the 1989-90 season.

“Simon did a great job passing the ball, and I think our big guys did a good job helping him out,” Ellenwood said. “We’re a better team when the ball’s moving and we’re finding the open guy, and I think we’re doing a better job of that.”

Brandon Haraway, Ethan Conley, Victor Searls and Maceo Williams all scored at least eight points to lead the Eagles in the first half. But junior guard Ryan Marchal kept the Harriers close with 12 first-half points of his own.

His 3-pointer from the top of the circle made it a 28-20 game. Then the Eagles got a pair of 3s from Haraway and another from Stefan Stanic in a 16-5 outburst to end the first half up 44-25.

The Eagles advantage could have been even larger but for 11 first-half turnovers.

“I thought we could have done a better job with turnovers in transition,” Ellenwood said. “I would have been happy if we’d just pulled the ball sometimes and just executed because we were shooting a pretty high percentage in the half-court against the zone.”

The Eagles did clean things up with just four turnovers in the second half, and broke the game open after the Harriers scored nine points in a row to get within 55-36.

A 3-pointer by Stanic started a 31-11 AU outbreak that ended with a 3 by Derrick James that gave the Eagles their largest lead of the game at 86-47.

Haraway led three AU players in double figures with 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the floor. Searls had 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting and Conley finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Stanic and Williams each contributed nine points for AU.

Marchal and Jamison Bradley each scored 18 points for Miami-Hamilton.

The Eagles will try to extend their winning streak Thursday at home as 10-3 Cedarville visits for a Great Midwest Athletic Conference game.

“Cedarville is a great team … and they're on a roll, too,” Ellenwood said. “We’re putting ourselves in a good position early in the season but it’s basically conference time and everybody we’re going to play is going to be a good game.”