Have Your Say on the National Reconstruction Fund with LSQ — January 17, 2023 — ONLINE

The Australian Government is establishing the $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund, a key initiative of the Future Made in Australia agenda to transform and diversify Australia’s industry and drive sustainable economic growth. Consultation on the National Reconstruction Fund (NRF) opened following the 2022-23 Federal budget announcement. Submission is due 3 February 2023.

