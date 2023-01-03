Read full article on original website
Related
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Digest’s 2023 Multi-Slide Guide to Forestry and the US Renewable Fuel Standard, the Key Issues.
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) Where does forestry fit into the RFS and with the biofuels industry, asks Lee Enterprises Consulting’s Larry Sullivan in this enlightening tour of the past, present and future of forest-based feedstocks. Sullivan goes back to the Forest and Agricultural Sector Optimization Model or FASOM followed by the federal agencies, which set up the Billion Ton Study’s and Congress’ restrictive approach to forestry. While agricultural interests supported biofuels, the forestry industry did not offer support and the FASOM is a factor. Congressional committees and others downplayed forestry and played up agriculture. Sullivan presented these slides at ABLC Next 2022.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
SPOTLIGHT Reiter Software; Used Cooking Oil: Staying in Compliance for Incentives
(Biodiesel Magazine) … Recordkeeping challenges in renewable diesel aren’t new, but the struggle to balance the desire to incentivize production of low-carbon-intensity (low CI) fuels without harming collectors or tolerating fraud has come to a head. The following is what stakeholders need to know about the regulations. The...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Y2Ag: Is Someone Selling a Crisis in Land Use that Isn’t Really There?
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) … It ought to be the Era of Good Feelings in the world of SAF — technology is available, more feedstocks have appeared, carbon programs are stable and market-based, companies are organized. The Biden Administration set a 3 Billion Gallons by 2030 SAF target and the DOE has launched a SAF Grand Challenge.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Have Your Say on the National Reconstruction Fund with LSQ — January 17, 2023 — ONLINE
The Australian Government is establishing the $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund, a key initiative of the Future Made in Australia agenda to transform and diversify Australia’s industry and drive sustainable economic growth. Consultation on the National Reconstruction Fund (NRF) opened following the 2022-23 Federal budget announcement. Submission is due 3 February 2023.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Two Years Later: How Has the Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability Changed REACH and CLP Regulations? — January 17, 2023 — ONLINE
On October 14, 2020, the European Commission adopted the Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability. The Strategy set into motion a series of remarkable actions by the ECHA intended to transform the EU into a sustainable and carbon neutral economy while improving protection of its people and the environment. This webinar, presented by The Acta Group (Acta®), will explore exactly how the Strategy is fundamentally reshaping the REACH and CLP regulations in ways that are resetting the global stage in terms of identifying new hazard classes and NAM for identifying them. Presenters will focus on the practical implications of a large number of secondary legislations in the EU that will undoubtedly change forever core concepts of chemical hazard, risk assessment, and risk management.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
New Bill to Strengthen State’s Capacity to Manage Oil Supplies Receives Government Approval
(Irish Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications) The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, has today welcomed Cabinet approval to publish the Oil Emergency Contingency and Transfer of Renewable Transport Fuels Functions Bill 2022. The main purpose of this Bill is to strengthen the government’s ability to manage stocks in the unlikely event of a curtailment of oil supplies.
Comments / 0