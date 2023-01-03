On October 14, 2020, the European Commission adopted the Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability. The Strategy set into motion a series of remarkable actions by the ECHA intended to transform the EU into a sustainable and carbon neutral economy while improving protection of its people and the environment. This webinar, presented by The Acta Group (Acta®), will explore exactly how the Strategy is fundamentally reshaping the REACH and CLP regulations in ways that are resetting the global stage in terms of identifying new hazard classes and NAM for identifying them. Presenters will focus on the practical implications of a large number of secondary legislations in the EU that will undoubtedly change forever core concepts of chemical hazard, risk assessment, and risk management.

2 DAYS AGO