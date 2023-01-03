Read full article on original website
Book Review: The High Republic: The Battle of Jedha audiobook review
Jedha. The worn streets of this ancient world serve as a confluence for the galaxy. Visited by all, yet owned by none. Here, the Jedi are but one creed among many worshipping and studying the Force. From the Guardians of the Whills to the Path of the Open Hand, countless beings come to learn, and to share, in peace.
The Legacy of Star Wars: how does it compare to the top ten film franchises of all time?
With 12 movies and even more spin-offs, sequels, prequels, and TV series all produced since The Phantom Menace set the stage in 1977, Star Wars has become one of the most loved and successful franchises in cinematic history. Testament to its undeniable cultural impact is the fact that there are very few people out there who are unable to name at least a few iconic names and lines from the classics, even including the ones who haven’t managed to watch one of the films in full.
Comic Review: Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #8
After being shot and left for dead by the scoundrel Greedo, the smuggler has been reunited with his partner, CHEWBACCA, who has allied himself with a mysterious but resourceful girl known as PHAEDRA. Together, they have tracked Greedo to the remote planet of Tatooine with the aim of delivering some...
Boonta Eve 4: Blabba the Hutt announced
Boonta Eve 4 takes place at the The Breakfast Club, Canary Wharf, 1 Crossrail Place, London E14 5AR on Thursday 6th April from 3.00pm to 11.00pm and tickets are available now for £30.00 (or $40.12) and freshly announced for the day is the Blabba the Hutt podcast. There aren’t many tickets left (less than 40 at last count) so get ordering.
Gentle Giant: Attack of the Clones Kit Fisto Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue
Arriving third quarter 2023, shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU for $200.00 and limited to 3000 editions, this is the Kit Fisto Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue from Attack of the Clones, brought to you by Gentle Giant and willing to sit in ponds and pools (but preferably high-quality collections) across the galaxy.
The Bad Batch and the links to live action: “We just try to be consistent and true through all of it”
With the second season of The Bad Batch just a few short hours away the questions begin, and one of the inevitables is how closely the show steers towards the live action faire that’s doing so well on Disney Plus. Executive Producers Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett discuss that synergy, and where The Bad Batch fits in.
