Alabama State

The Independent

Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’

One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
MOSCOW, ID
CBS San Francisco

Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off

A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million.The California Lottery said on Wednesday that Mary Higelin bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket from CN Liquor in Norco, California. Her $20 million win is the biggest prize possible in the game and made her just the fourth person in the state lottery's history to win it. CN Liquor will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog

A California woman is missing after she was allegedly snatched off the street while taking her dog for a walk in Mexico last week, according to her loved ones. Monica De Leon, 29, of San Mateo, was walking her puppy on Nov. 29 around 5 p.m. when she was allegedly pulled into a van and kidnapped, KTVU reported. She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, according to a Facebook group “Help Us Find Monica De Leon,” which has amassed over 600 members. Her disappearance was reported to the US State Department for...
SAN MATEO, CA
marinelink.com

Earthquake Offshore California Knocks Out Power for Thousands

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, leaving thousands without power. The earthquake, which struck at 2:34 a.m. (1034 GMT), was about 10 miles (16.1 km) deep, USGS said, and struck about 7.4 (12 km) west-southwest of Ferndale, California, a Humboldt County town about a four-hour drive north of San Francisco.
FERNDALE, CA
Jalopnik

Four Survive After Tesla Falls From Rocky Cliff in California (Update)

A Tesla sedan fell off a cliff while traveling along the Pacific Coast Highway on Monday near an area known for fatal falls. Two adults and two children were inside the Tesla, which plummeted over 250 feet from the California highway onto a rocky outcropping just a few feet away from the shoreline, according to the Associated Press. All four passengers were rescued alive at the scene of the crash, but were listed in critical condition as of Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

In California, not many people live alone, study says

Californians aren’t too keen on living alone, according to a study from Chamber of Commerce, a website aimed at helping small business owners and entrepreneurs. Researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and found which cities were considered the “loneliest” due to the number of one-person households. Select California cities were considered the “least […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Biden to mark Jan. 6 anniversary with citizens medal

President Biden will mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol with a ceremony at the White House at which he will award the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 election officials and law enforcement officers. Among those being honored on Friday is former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R), who refused to overturn his state’s election…
WASHINGTON, DC
traveltomorrow.com

The railroad that transformed the US

The first transcontinental railroad, also known as the Pacific Railroad or the Overland Route, was the first railway to connect the United States west to the existing east network. 1. Construction. The railroad was built between 1863 and 1869 and the 3,075 km long project was split between three private...
CALIFORNIA STATE

