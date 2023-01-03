Read full article on original website
Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’
One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off
A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million.The California Lottery said on Wednesday that Mary Higelin bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket from CN Liquor in Norco, California. Her $20 million win is the biggest prize possible in the game and made her just the fourth person in the state lottery's history to win it. CN Liquor will...
Tesla driver who plunged his family off California cliff did so on purpose, officials say
A California man intentionally drove a Tesla off a 250-foot cliff in an attempt to kill his family, officials said Tuesday. The driver and his wife and children survived and were rescued Monday at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, the California Highway Patrol said. Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, of...
California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog
A California woman is missing after she was allegedly snatched off the street while taking her dog for a walk in Mexico last week, according to her loved ones. Monica De Leon, 29, of San Mateo, was walking her puppy on Nov. 29 around 5 p.m. when she was allegedly pulled into a van and kidnapped, KTVU reported. She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, according to a Facebook group “Help Us Find Monica De Leon,” which has amassed over 600 members. Her disappearance was reported to the US State Department for...
Earthquake Offshore California Knocks Out Power for Thousands
A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, leaving thousands without power. The earthquake, which struck at 2:34 a.m. (1034 GMT), was about 10 miles (16.1 km) deep, USGS said, and struck about 7.4 (12 km) west-southwest of Ferndale, California, a Humboldt County town about a four-hour drive north of San Francisco.
Bryan Kohberger Switched License Plates After Idaho Murders
On December 30, Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the four University of Idaho murders.
Bay Area couple killed in Yosemite National Park rockslide
The incident took place on El Portal Road near Big Oak Flat Road.
Is California still in a drought? New map shows impact of recent rain
(NEXSTAR) – A new drought map released Thursday shows the impact of California’s wet start to winter. It’s not a miracle, but major improvements are visible when you compare this week’s drought conditions with the situation just two weeks ago. As of Tuesday (the most recent...
The best places to eat between San Francisco and Los Angeles
The classic California road trip isn't complete without a bite to eat.
The West Coast is now, officially, the blue Pacific
For the Pacific coast, it was a blue wave in 2022.
Connie Conway, first woman sent to US House from San Joaquin Valley, finishes 6-month term
She was the Republican leader in the California State Assembly from 2010 to 2014.
Florida Attorney General meets rejection after effort to block Zeigler DNA testing
The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an emergency appeal from Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office to stop DNA testing of evidence in the case of Tommy Zeigler, who has lived on Florida’s death row for more than 46 years. In December, attorneys for Zeigler shipped more than...
Four Survive After Tesla Falls From Rocky Cliff in California (Update)
A Tesla sedan fell off a cliff while traveling along the Pacific Coast Highway on Monday near an area known for fatal falls. Two adults and two children were inside the Tesla, which plummeted over 250 feet from the California highway onto a rocky outcropping just a few feet away from the shoreline, according to the Associated Press. All four passengers were rescued alive at the scene of the crash, but were listed in critical condition as of Monday.
In California, not many people live alone, study says
Californians aren’t too keen on living alone, according to a study from Chamber of Commerce, a website aimed at helping small business owners and entrepreneurs. Researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and found which cities were considered the “loneliest” due to the number of one-person households. Select California cities were considered the “least […]
Biden to mark Jan. 6 anniversary with citizens medal
President Biden will mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol with a ceremony at the White House at which he will award the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 election officials and law enforcement officers. Among those being honored on Friday is former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R), who refused to overturn his state’s election…
A father is accused by authorities of intentionally driving his Tesla off a notoriously treacherous area known as Devil's Slide. There were at least 30 reported deaths here in a span of 3 decades.
On Monday, four passengers miraculously survived the steep drop after the car careened off the 250-foot cliff on the Northern California coast.
As Brock Bowers returns to California, a look back at how Georgia won his ‘tough’ recruitment
For all that Brock Bowers has already accomplished in his Georgia career, this upcoming national championship game will be a first for him. He’ll be back playing a football game in his home state for the first time since he was a junior at Napa High School in Napa, Calif.
Equilibrium/Sustainability — California snowpack in good shape entering 2023
California’s snowpack — water stored in the form of snow in the Sierra Nevada — stood at 174 percent of the usual average for this time of year, according to the state Department of Water Resources (DWR). And more precipitation is coming: Later this week California is expected to be lashed by an atmospheric river —…
The railroad that transformed the US
The first transcontinental railroad, also known as the Pacific Railroad or the Overland Route, was the first railway to connect the United States west to the existing east network. 1. Construction. The railroad was built between 1863 and 1869 and the 3,075 km long project was split between three private...
Interview: US Rep. Josh Harder on Central California floods, Stockton youth health center
From the set of storms lashing Northern California to the $1.7 trillion federal budget packed with “big wins” for Stockton and San Joaquin County, Congressman Josh Harder has a lot to say and do as new 9th Congressional District’s representative in Washington. “I think I (now) have...
