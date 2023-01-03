The Digest’s 2023 Multi-Slide Guide to the Cost and Greenhouse Gas Implications of Advanced Bio-Jet Fuel Production

Read full article on original website
SPOTLIGHT Reiter Software; Used Cooking Oil: Staying in Compliance for Incentives
(Biodiesel Magazine) … Recordkeeping challenges in renewable diesel aren’t new, but the struggle to balance the desire to incentivize production of low-carbon-intensity (low CI) fuels without harming collectors or tolerating fraud has come to a head. The following is what stakeholders need to know about the regulations. The...
Two Years Later: How Has the Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability Changed REACH and CLP Regulations? — January 17, 2023 — ONLINE
On October 14, 2020, the European Commission adopted the Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability. The Strategy set into motion a series of remarkable actions by the ECHA intended to transform the EU into a sustainable and carbon neutral economy while improving protection of its people and the environment. This webinar, presented by The Acta Group (Acta®), will explore exactly how the Strategy is fundamentally reshaping the REACH and CLP regulations in ways that are resetting the global stage in terms of identifying new hazard classes and NAM for identifying them. Presenters will focus on the practical implications of a large number of secondary legislations in the EU that will undoubtedly change forever core concepts of chemical hazard, risk assessment, and risk management.
EPA Proposes to Strengthen Air Quality Standards to Protect the Public from Harmful Effects of Soot Public Comment DEADLINE TBD
(U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) New Standards Demonstrate President Biden’s Leadership to Reduce Air Pollution that Threatens Communities — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing a proposal to strengthen a key national ambient air quality standard (NAAQS) for fine particle pollution, also known as PM2.5, to better protect communities, including those most overburdened by pollution. Fine particles, sometimes called soot, can penetrate deep into the lungs and can result in serious health effects that include asthma attacks, heart attacks and premature death – disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations including children, older adults, those with heart or lung conditions, as well as communities of color and low-income communities throughout the United States. These particles may be emitted directly from a source, such as construction sites, unpaved roads, fields, smokestacks, or fires; other particles form in the atmosphere as a result of complex reactions of chemicals such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides, which are pollutants emitted from power plants, industrial facilities, and vehicles.
