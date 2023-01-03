Read full article on original website
Related
Dave Bautista Calls Marvel Exit a ‘Relief’ Because Playing ‘Silly’ Drax ‘Wasn’t All Pleasant’: ‘I Don’t Know If I Want Drax to Be My Legacy’
Dave Bautista knows that 2023 will be a pivotal year for his acting career. With “Glass Onion” buzz carrying over into the new year, Bautista will be getting his most sizable speaking role to date in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” and an expanded role in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” sequel. He’s also exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” marks his swan song as Drax the Destroyer. It’s a role that has spanned nearly 10 years and seven different MCU projects, but it’s one Bautista is more than eager to leave behind. “I’m so...
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
Super Mario Sunshine Nearly Featured A Wearable Yoshi Head For Mario
Over the course of the "Super Mario" franchise, the mustachioed plumber has gotten himself involved in just about every kingdom quest and amateur sport imaginable. Still, hands down, one of the most jarring and divisive Mario adventures came in the form of the GameCube iteration of the iconic series, "Super Mario Sunshine." Like "The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker" and "Metroid Prime," two other GameCube exclusives from the same time period, "Super Mario Sunshine" was a decidedly fresh take on its main character and his flagship series.
The Blizzard Entertainment SNES Game You Likely Never Played
Few would dispute that Blizzard Entertainment is a massive force in the gaming industry. Titles like "Overwatch," "Diablo," and "World of Warcraft" have driven the once tiny studio to the apex of the gaming world, but there was a time when Blizzard was just a small developer founded by three UCLA graduates who wanted to make games. The company was founded in 1991, and most of its early work revolved around converting existing titles to work on home computers, but within just a few years, Blizzard was able to start developing its own games. The RTS game "Warcraft: Orcs and Humans" came out in 1994. It was easily the most popular of these early releases, with Blizzard's bio for co-founder Frank Pierce claiming that it sold over 100,000 copies in the first year (via WayBackMachine). This was the seed of the "Warcraft" franchise that would become the bedrock of Blizzard's success.
Is Like A Dragon: Ishin Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Officially changing its English name from "Yakuza" to "Like a Dragon," the series known as "Ryū ga Gotoku" has rocketed from "cult classic" to one of Sega's most successful IPs in recent years (via PlayStation). With 19.8 million sales as of 2022 (per Sega), it's joined the likes of "Monster Hunter" and "Final Fantasy" in the top 10 best-selling RPG franchises in Japan (via Capcom and Square Enix).
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
Shigeru Miyamoto's Favorite Enemy In The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time
Even 25 years later, "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" remains in the conversation about the most important games in the series. While the secret-filled world of "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" may have laid the groundwork for how each entry in the franchise would be designed after it, it was "Ocarina of Time" that not only brought the series into the third dimension, but also had an indelible mark on the medium as a whole.
How To Turn Off Skill-Based Matchmaking In Modern Warfare 2
Skill-based matchmaking has become a hot-button topic in gaming lately, especially in "Call of Duty." In early "Call of Duty" games, such as "Black Ops" and "World at War," skill-based matchmaking was less prevalent. Instead, all players would get thrown together into one lobby primarily based on network connection (per Charlieintel). Because of the system's randomness, skilled players often found themselves in a lobby with lower-skilled players, allowing them to get impressive kill scores. Conversely, lower-skilled players could get into a lobby with players much better for them, making for a miserable experience.
In Style
Why Netflix Still Hasn't Renewed 'Wednesday' for Season 2
It was tough to avoid Netflix's Wednesday as 2022 came to a close. There was a viral TikTok dance set to a Lady Gaga remix, there were Wednesday memes and, of course, Jenna Ortega's signature deadpan delivery made the rounds on late-night TV. However, Netflix still hasn't renewed the show for a sophomore season, even though it managed to become one of the most-streamed shows on the platform, ever. There's one major reason why there has been a dearth of news about the hit show — and it comes down to behind-the-scenes business dealings, of course.
Dr Disrespect Isn't Done Taking Shots At Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0
It's safe to say Dr Disrespect has a love-hate relationship with "Call of Duty." The streaming megastar previously worked as a map designer for "Call of Duty," but ever since he became a full-time streamer, he has frequently voiced disdain for the series' direction. Specifically, the Two-time has a lot of issues with the battle royale mode "Warzone," which he has previously called a 'pathetic game.' And the introduction of "Warzone 2" didn't seem to fix his problems, as he frequently criticizes one major aspect of the sequel.
ComicBook
Xbox Hilariously Claims to Lack Basic Knowledge About Call of Duty
Microsoft has claimed it doesn't know some basic facts about Call of Duty, such as when it was first released. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises out there and it's pretty hard to deny that. It seems to be a big reason why Microsoft was so okay with offering to purchase Activision for nearly $70 billion, which would make it the biggest acquisition in the history of gaming. Although Xbox plans to keep Call of Duty on all platforms if it acquires the publisher, some still believe that such a giant company should not have control over Call of Duty. As such, the FTC has moved to block the deal in an antitrust lawsuit.
Is Atomic Heart Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Even with the packed release schedule of 2023, "Atomic Heart" is a game that stands out from the pack. There's a good reason for this, too, because the game is an entirely new IP and draws comparisons to the beloved "Bioshock" series. Still, even if you're somehow unaware that this...
Zelda: Breath Of The Wild's Guardian Stalkers Were Actually Inspired By Octoroks
Anyone who's played "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" knows the frenzied feelings of panic and fear when encountering a Guardian Stalker somewhere across the plains of Hyrule. Once these hulking robotic behemoths have their eye set on the player, they'll pursue them relentlessly, firing highly-damaging laser beams that can set everything in their path ablaze. If that wasn't terrifying enough, they have one of the most anxiety-inducing piano riffs across gaming as the intro to their theme music.
How Applebee's Is Breaking High On Life
Squanch Games' "High on Life" has divided critics with its signature "Rick and Morty"-style humor and constant crossing of invisible lines. From a gameplay perspective, the first-person comedy shooter has also contained a few bugs here and there. One bug, however, borders on game-breaking, as it sees players getting stuck inside Space Applebee's. In the "Blim City Invasion" mission, the player will find themselves at Space Applebee's inquiring about one of its employees, Tweeg. After learning that Tweeg hasn't been coming to work, the player and Kenny — your Gatlien companion — will find a table in the restaurant and begin having a rather intense conversation.
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
Roblox's Child Hacker Controversy Explained
"Roblox" is undeniably one of the biggest games available. According to NY Times' estimate, nearly 75% of kids aged nine to 12 have played the game before (via IGN). In December 2022, the game saw over 200 million players alone. There's plenty to do in "Roblox," including playing custom game modes, socializing with others in the game, and participating in the thriving economy by buying and trading character items. These character items have price tags that sound insane, with some of the most expensive items reaching nearly $1 million. All these things have created a bustling underground market, and IGN recently took a deep dive into it.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons Won't Connect: Here's How To Fix It
The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles available, even though its hardware isn't the most advanced. Part of that appeal can be attributed to Nintendo's excellent set of IP, like "Super Mario Bros." and "The Legend of Zelda," but the Switch's portability also makes it easy to pick up and take on the go, no matter where gamers want to play. There's one problem that no one has been able to solve, however – at least not permanently.
CNET
Sony Unveils Project Leonardo, an Accessibility Controller for PS5
Sony has a new gaming controller designed to be customizable for people with disabilities. Project Leonardo, unveiled Wednesday at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, is the codename for a new PlayStation 5 accessibility kit that Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said "will allow players with disabilities to play more easily, more comfortably and for longer periods."
SVG
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0