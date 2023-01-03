ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE COVERAGE: House votes on whether to make McCarthy Speaker

By Jose Franco, Maddie Gannon, The Hill staff
 2 days ago

The House is voting on its next Speaker.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) battled his GOP colleagues all morning in a last ditch effort to lock down the 218 votes he needs to be elected Speaker.

Democrats nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

And Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) nominated fellow Arizona Republican Andy Biggs for Speaker as well.

It’s been more than a century since it took more than one ballot to elect a Speaker but as of Tuesday morning McCarthy doesn’t seem to have the required number of votes locked up — and is fighting to get there.

Stay with The Hill for live updates throughout the day at this link .

UPDATES :

12:19 p.m. McCarthy has failed to collect a majority of 218 votes in a second round of voting and a third Speaker vote is expected.

McCarthy failed on a first round of voting earlier in the day. It was the firs time in 100 years a House Speaker election was not decided on the first ballot.

McCarthy fails to secure House speakership in 2nd round of voting Bishop, Boebert vow ‘no’ votes on McCarthy Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

