Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
1 dead, 1 injured after semis crash on Hwy 287 in Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed one of the drivers died. A DPS spokesperson said the agency will release more information about the crash on Thursday. Original Story. Two big rigs were involved in a crash injuring and sending both drivers to the hospital...
2 injured in wreck in Moore County Wednesday
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a wreck involving two semi-trucks. According to DPS, a semi ran a stop sign on FM 297 at HWY 287 and hit a second semi. DPS said that both drivers from the vehicles were taken […]
abc7amarillo.com
Randall High School evacuated multiple times due to malfunctioning fire alarm
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Randall High School students had an eventful first day back from the Christmas break. The school was evacuated multiple times Tuesday. According to Canyon ISD, a malfunction caused the fire alarms at Randall High School to go off multiple times, Canyon ISD said. When the...
Another Amarillo Student Hit In Crosswalk. What’s Causing This?
We all know how dangerous driving can be. There's everything you have to pay attention to like lights, signs, etc. There are laws of the road that must be followed. There are distracted drivers you have to keep an eye out for. Then there are pedestrians that we always need...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Stolen Auto Day" features pair of vehicles stolen during burglary
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of two vehicles stolen during a residential burglary on New Year's Eve. According to authorities, a 2016 black Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2011 black GMC Sierra were reported stolen during a burglary...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo FD uses 'jaws of life' to remove dumpster from garbage truck stuck under bridge
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department used the "jaws of life" to remove a dumpster from a garbage truck that got stuck stuck under a bridge. The truck got wedged underneath the bridge at SW 45th and Canyon Drive on Friday. "Initially, the wrecker service attempted to...
1 dead after wreck involving 2 semi-trailer trucks near Goodnight
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a crash that left one dead and involved two truck tractor semi-trailers near Goodnight. According to DPS, the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 287 near County Road 25 on Sunday Jan.1. According to DPS, […]
2 injured after New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a shooting in downtown Amarillo on Sunday. According to an APD report, at around 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S Polk on shots fired. Officers said they found two male victims with serious gunshot […]
KFDA
VIDEO: Officials investigating shooting after man shot in head in Clovis
New billing portal for the city of Amarillo. New billing portal for the city of Amarillo. VIDEO: 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381. VIDEO: Hobert ‘Gunny’ Brown announces candidacy for Amarillo city council.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Police Department recruiting female officers
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is recruiting female officers. Currently, APD has 47 female officers, which the department said is double the number in 1996. The department will host a women’s recruiting event from 8-11 a.m. on Jan. 28 at the Amarillo Museum of Art.
New Years Shooting in Downtown Amarillo Hits Close to Home
Now I am going to start off by saying this is not against any business here in Amarillo. To be honest I can name a few that this same kind of story has happened. This one just hit close to home for me for sure. So it's New Year's Eve,...
KFDA
VIDEO: Officials: Man shot in head on New Year’s day has died
VIDEO: Amarillo Public Library offering free ESL classes later this month. VIDEO: Canyon ISD asking for volunteers during Senior Interview Week. Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office announces death of Sheriff after battle with illness. New billing portal for the city of Amarillo. Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST.
New Capital Murder Indictment For Man Accused Of Killing Amarillo Teacher
Nearly two months after his indictment for murder, an Amarillo man's charge has been upgraded after a Randall County grand jury re-indicted him on a count of capital murder. Erik Mitchell Rivas, 33, is the alleged gunman in the shooting death of Shereena Ann Webster. On August 18th of last year, police were called out to a home at 7200 Athens where they found the 36-year-old elementary school teacher deceased.
abc7amarillo.com
Hartley County Sheriff's Office looking for 'suspicious person'
HARTLEY, Texas (KVII) — The Hartley County Sheriff’s Office looking for a “suspicious person.”. Someone called dispatch at 11:30 p.m. Sunday to report a suspicious person walking around their house in Hartley. The person left before making it onto the porch. According to the sheriff's office, he...
abc7amarillo.com
Adrian ISD closed Thursday due to 'busted water line'
ADRIAN, Texas — Adrian ISD is closed Thursday due to a "busted water line." According to the school district, the city is working to fix it ASAP and school will resume Friday. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," said Adrian ISD. On Wednesday, the city said water...
Amarillo Police identify man killed in Thursday’s fatal accident
Update (2:47 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding Thursday’s morning fatal accident in the 3600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. According to a news release from police, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East around 7:39 a.m. Thursday on a “traffic crash involving a vehicle versus […]
Drug Traffickers High On Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo
It was not a very happy New Year for these suspected drug traffickers who were placed under arrest after calling 911 on themselves. On December 30 in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley County Sheriff Office received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
kgncnewsnow.com
Clearing Burglery Cases In Fritch After Arrest
A man is behind bars and a number of burglary cases made be cleared in the Fritch area after his arrest. The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Fritch Police Department, and National Park Service served a search warrant at 218 Leonard Lane in the Lake Meredith Harbor area looking for stolen property located at that address.
KFDA
New billing portal for the city of Amarillo.
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381. VIDEO: Hobert ‘Gunny’ Brown announces candidacy for Amarillo city council.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Symphony’s January concert moved due to water damage at Globe-News Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Symphony’s performances of Beethoven: “Emperor” Concerto on Jan. 20-21 will be moved to the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium due to water damage in the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. On Christmas Eve, a water line on the fire suppression...
Comments / 0