Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

1 dead, 1 injured after semis crash on Hwy 287 in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed one of the drivers died. A DPS spokesperson said the agency will release more information about the crash on Thursday. Original Story. Two big rigs were involved in a crash injuring and sending both drivers to the hospital...
MOORE COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Police Department recruiting female officers

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is recruiting female officers. Currently, APD has 47 female officers, which the department said is double the number in 1996. The department will host a women’s recruiting event from 8-11 a.m. on Jan. 28 at the Amarillo Museum of Art.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Officials: Man shot in head on New Year’s day has died

VIDEO: Amarillo Public Library offering free ESL classes later this month. VIDEO: Canyon ISD asking for volunteers during Senior Interview Week. Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office announces death of Sheriff after battle with illness. New billing portal for the city of Amarillo. Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

New Capital Murder Indictment For Man Accused Of Killing Amarillo Teacher

Nearly two months after his indictment for murder, an Amarillo man's charge has been upgraded after a Randall County grand jury re-indicted him on a count of capital murder. Erik Mitchell Rivas, 33, is the alleged gunman in the shooting death of Shereena Ann Webster. On August 18th of last year, police were called out to a home at 7200 Athens where they found the 36-year-old elementary school teacher deceased.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Hartley County Sheriff's Office looking for 'suspicious person'

HARTLEY, Texas (KVII) — The Hartley County Sheriff’s Office looking for a “suspicious person.”. Someone called dispatch at 11:30 p.m. Sunday to report a suspicious person walking around their house in Hartley. The person left before making it onto the porch. According to the sheriff's office, he...
HARTLEY COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Adrian ISD closed Thursday due to 'busted water line'

ADRIAN, Texas — Adrian ISD is closed Thursday due to a "busted water line." According to the school district, the city is working to fix it ASAP and school will resume Friday. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," said Adrian ISD. On Wednesday, the city said water...
ADRIAN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police identify man killed in Thursday’s fatal accident

Update (2:47 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding Thursday’s morning fatal accident in the 3600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. According to a news release from police, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East around 7:39 a.m. Thursday on a “traffic crash involving a vehicle versus […]
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Drug Traffickers High On Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo

It was not a very happy New Year for these suspected drug traffickers who were placed under arrest after calling 911 on themselves. On December 30 in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley County Sheriff Office received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Clearing Burglery Cases In Fritch After Arrest

A man is behind bars and a number of burglary cases made be cleared in the Fritch area after his arrest. The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Fritch Police Department, and National Park Service served a search warrant at 218 Leonard Lane in the Lake Meredith Harbor area looking for stolen property located at that address.
FRITCH, TX
KFDA

New billing portal for the city of Amarillo.

Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381. VIDEO: Hobert ‘Gunny’ Brown announces candidacy for Amarillo city council.
AMARILLO, TX

