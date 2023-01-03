ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Accused Ranlo cop in hospital after fatal New Year’s Day shooting

By Kaci Jones
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yXJvp_0k233bVz00

RANLO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An off-duty Ranlo Police officer is still in the hospital after he shot a person who stabbed him on New Year’s Day, police say.

The Gaston County District Attorney’s Office charged Ofc. Kwaku Agyapon with first-degree murder after a shooting on Burlington Avenue early Sunday morning.

RELATED: Off-duty officer involved in deadly Gaston Co. domestic dispute charged with murder

Ranlo Police say around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a home less than half a mile from the police station and found one of their own was involved in a domestic dispute.

Investigators say Agyapon was off duty when he was stabbed multiple times and killed the suspect using his service weapon. Neighbors say there were at least five shots.

The Burlington Avenue home still has the crime scene tape and blood all over the property.

Neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera say Agyapon did not live at the Burlington Avenue home. The neighbors also say the police had been out to the house for an argument between the man and woman who lived there within the last month.

First responders took Agyapon to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for his injuries. He’s facing first-degree murder charges and is on unpaid leave from the department.

Authorities will take Agyapon to jail after doctors clear him from the hospital.

Due to the circumstances, Ranlo PD turned the investigation over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Gaston County Police.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 3

Related
qcnews.com

Search warrant: Ranlo cop killed man after fight over woman

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Ranlo Police Officer Kwaku Riley Agyapon left the hospital, and authorities took him to jail on Wednesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Juan Avalo. A search warrant obtained by Queen City News revealed Agyapon was off...
GASTONIA, NC
WNCT

1992 Statesville bedroom stabbing death among several cold cases being reviewed

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 1992 stabbing death will be the first of several cold cases the Statesville Police investigators will start to be assigned to begin reviewing, city officials announced Wednesday. Through a team compiled of retired investigators, evidence and reports associated with specific cases are going to be reviewed. The initial […]
STATESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Charged With Assault And Battery Of Unborn Child…Updated

Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, age 25 of Hickory, was arrested Tuesday by Hickory Police Officers. He was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and battery of an unborn child. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond in the Catawba County Jail. Witherspoon is scheduled to make a Newton court appearance on Wednesday, January 4th.
HICKORY, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged with Felony DUI After Crash

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two children and an adult are recovering after Rock Hill Police say a man driving under the influence crashed the SUV he was driving, hitting another vehicle. According to police, they were called to the 1800 block of Ogden Road on Friday, December...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a traffic stop led to DUI and gun charges for one woman. Officers reported spotting a driver weaving between lanes and speeding at more than 90 miles-an-hour on I-85 on New Year’s Eve just after 9:00 p.m. Police stopped the car near Jake Alexander Blvd.
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 1 killed in crash on Hwy 160 in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — One person has died following a car crash Tuesday in Fort Mill, the police department announced. A release from the Fort Mill Police Department said at 12:25 p.m. on January 3, officers with the Fort Mill Police Department were dispatched to a traffic collision on Highway 160 East/Tom Hall Street near Ashbrook Drive.
FORT MILL, SC
WFAE.org

Man released from Mecklenburg jail leaves in a stolen Escape

An SUV was stolen in uptown Charlotte last week from an unlikely place — in front of the jail and a block away from CMPD headquarters. Nyema Cropper was working Friday night as a bondsman. She parked her SUV around 11 p.m., locked the doors, and went into the jail to post a bond. Ten minutes later she said she returned and her vehicle was missing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Police officer charged with murder in Gaston County

An off-duty police officer in the Gaston County town of Ranlo was charged with first-degree murder, after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing and a shooting, town officials said. Police were called to Burlington Avenue, a mostly residential street, at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. They said that Officer...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy