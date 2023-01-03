Read full article on original website
National Weather Service to conduct more Georgia storm surveys Thursday
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story relates to an EF-0 tornado confirmed from Tuesday's storms in Coweta County.) The National Weather Service will conduct more surveys around Georgia on Thursday after storms swept through the state, resulting in at least one confirmed tornado. Among...
Updated: Tornado Watch in Effect for NWGA
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has upgraded the hazardous weather outlook to a tornado watch until 9:00 PM Tonight (Tuesday, January 3rd) for Northwest Georgia. Previously reported: The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a hazardous weather outlook as several waves of showers and thunderstorms are...
Officials to determine whether tornado touched down in Heard County
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service announced plans to head to Heard County Thursday to survey damages and determine whether a tornado touched down in the area. This comes after Tuesday night’s violent storm left a path of destruction and flooding across metro-Atlanta. "I’m just praying the...
Confirmed tornadoes touched down as strong storms moved through metro in past 24 hours
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down as strong storms moved through the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one in Coweta County and another in Heard County. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz tracked the storms live all...
Possible tornado tears through northern Heard County
The National Weather Service will head to Heard County to survey damage and see whether a tornado did touch down in the area. The violent storm tore through Roosterville leaving debris scattered across the small community.
WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours
Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
Forsyth County could see storms as severe weather moves through Georgia
Severe thunderstorms and gusty winds could hit Forsyth County on January 3 and 4.Photo by(Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Severe weather and flood watches are in effect for parts of west, central and north Georgia, and residents in Forsyth County are advised to be on alert.
Weather Alert: Forsyth County under Tornado Watch as storms move in
(Forsyth County, GA) The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of north Georgia, including Forsyth County. The hazardous weather advisory was issued at 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3 and will remain in effect until 9:00 p.m.
WEATHER UPDATE: 2 tornadoes confirmed in North Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County January 3: morning fog plus afternoon storms that could become severe
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and several other counties in the region on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, due to expected dense morning fog, and afternoon thunderstorms that could become severe. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous...
NWS: Polk County under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. as storms begin to arrive
Much of Georgia is under a tornado watch through the rest of the afternoon and evening hours just as youth are getting home from their first day back from the holiday break, and parents are getting back on the roads for the commute home. Polk County joins surrounding counties including Floyd, Haralson, Bartow, Gordon, Chattooga, […] The post NWS: Polk County under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. as storms begin to arrive appeared first on Polk Today.
UPDATE: Stormy weather leaves Polk County soaked, road closures across the area
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include a list of road closures from Polk County Emergency Management. -KtE Cedar Creek is running high and localized flooding is causing issues in Polk County, including a delayed start to school this morning. Overnight storms brought with it a lot of rain, and with it the […] The post UPDATE: Stormy weather leaves Polk County soaked, road closures across the area appeared first on Polk Today.
Flood watch issued for Cobb County and much of north and central Georgia
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Cobb County and much of the region due to continuing heavy rains across north and central Georgia on Wednesday, January 4 2023. The flood watch will remain in effect through this evening. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the...
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
Tornado confirmed in Coweta County, Flood Warnings continue in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - It was a day of cleaning across north Georgia after a series of strong to severe storms tore through the state Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. The storms caused a few brief tornados, according to the National Weather Service, snapping trees and causing some structural damage. Keep up...
Cherokee County backyard buried under water after storm
Overnight rainfall flooded several streets in Cherokee County. One family's entire backyard was swallowed by flooding waters.
Cobb County and other parts of the region under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. tonight
The National Weather Service put Cobb County and other counties in the region under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening January 3, 2023. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 8 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA 444 PM EST TUE JAN 3 2023 GAC013-015-021-035-045-053-057-059-063-067-077-079-081-085-089- 093-097-113-115-117-121-123-129-135-139-143-145-149-151-153-157- 159-171-193-197-199-207-211-215-217-219-223-225-227-231-233-247- 249-255-259-261-263-269-285-293-297-307-040200- /O.CON.KFFC.TO.A.0008.000000T0000Z-230104T0200Z/ TORNADO WATCH 8 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 57 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL GEORGIA BIBB BUTTS CRAWFORD CRISP DOOLY HOUSTON JASPER MONROE PEACH IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BARROW CHEROKEE CLAYTON COBB DAWSON DEKALB DOUGLAS FAYETTE FORSYTH FULTON GILMER GWINNETT HALL HENRY MORGAN NEWTON PICKENS ROCKDALE WALTON IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA CLARKE JACKSON OCONEE IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA BARTOW CARROLL FLOYD GORDON HARALSON PAULDING POLK IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA CHATTAHOOCHEE COWETA HARRIS HEARD LAMAR MACON MARION MERIWETHER MUSCOGEE PIKE SCHLEY SPALDING STEWART SUMTER TALBOT TAYLOR TROUP UPSON WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMERICUS, ATLANTA, BARNESVILLE, BREMEN, BUENA VISTA, BUTLER, CALHOUN, CARROLLTON, CARTERSVILLE, CEDARTOWN, COLUMBUS, COMMERCE, CONYERS, CORDELE, COVINGTON, CUMMING, DALLAS, DAWSONVILLE, DECATUR, DOUGLASVILLE, ELLAVILLE, ELLIJAY, FORSYTH, FORT BENNING, FORT VALLEY, FRANKLIN, GAINESVILLE, GRIFFIN, JACKSON, JASPER, LAWRENCEVILLE, MACON, MADISON, MANCHESTER, MARIETTA, MONROE, MONTEZUMA, MONTICELLO, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, PINE MOUNTAIN, PRESTON, RICHLAND, RIVERDALE, ROBERTA, ROME, STOCKBRIDGE, TALBOTTON, THOMASTON, VIENNA, WARNER ROBINS, WATKINSVILLE, WEST POINT, WINDER, WINTERVILLE, WOODSTOCK, AND ZEBULON.
LIVE UPDATES: Strong storms move through the heart of metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — All of metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia are now under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in west Georgia as storms move into the metro Atlanta area. The storm has produced one tornado warning in Upson County as...
Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
Tuesday evening wreck closes a portion of Rockmart Highway
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–8:04 p.m. Rockmart Highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday following a two-vehicle wreck near Craton Road. A northbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound Dodge Ram. The Dodge then traveled off the west side of the road, coming to rest after about 150 feet.
