ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

LIVE COVERAGE: House votes on whether to make McCarthy Speaker

By The Hill staff
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EU18G_0k232xiw00

The House is voting on its next Speaker.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) battled his GOP colleagues all morning in a last ditch effort to lock down the 218 votes he needs to be elected Speaker.

Democrats nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

And Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) nominated fellow Arizona Republican Andy Biggs for Speaker as well.

It’s been more than a century since it took more than one ballot to elect a Speaker but as of Tuesday morning McCarthy doesn’t seem to have the required number of votes locked up — and is fighting to get there.

Stay with The Hill for live updates throughout the day below:

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Grandfather of Hawkeyes’ Campbell killed in Nashville accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — University of Iowa officials confirmed Saturday that Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell’s grandfather was killed late Friday evening following a vehicle-pedestrian accident. William Smith, Jr., of Waterloo, was involved in a single-vehicle incident, according to a release sent out by Iowa’s athletic department. Smith, 76, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WHO 13

Arrest made in overnight QuikTrip armed robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the armed robbery of a QuikTrip overnight. Marcus Alan Johnson, 33, was arrested for allegedly brandishing a handgun at the QuikTrip cashier as he robbed the store. Johnson has been charged with first degree robbery. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a […]
DES MOINES, IA
The Week

Kevin McCarthy keeps losing speaker votes. Here's what happens next.

After months of speculation, horse-trading, and acute grievance-airing, outgoing Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to secure a first, second, and third-round vote to become the next speaker of the House on Tuesday, ending 100 years of congressional precedent and throwing his party's narrow majority into chaos as Republicans scramble to address a growing schism from its rightmost flank. Here's everything you need to know: What's happened so far? With 19 Republicans voting against him in the first- and second-round ballots, and 20 on the third ballot, McCarthy's hopes for a quick confirmation were dashed Tuesday by a small but influential pocket of far-right members of...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

House speaker vote – live: Kevin McCarthy called a ‘squatter’ by Matt Gaetz as vote to resume Wednesday

Kevin McCarthy continues to face an uphill battle to earn enough votes to become the next House speaker, with last-ditch meetings to win support from key GOP figures appearing to fall flat on both Monday night and Tuesday morning.Mr McCarthy must get at least 218 votes to be elected speaker, taking over from Democrat Nancy Pelosi after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.The GOP leader failed to win in three votes on Tuesday. In the second he was nominated by Rep Jim Jordan, who was in turn himself nominated by Rep Matt Gaetz.All nineteen...
KGET

‘Mr. Speaker: Kevin McCarthy’s Path to Power’

A look at Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s rise to power from the California Assembly to GOP Majority Leader in the House of Representatives. 17 News presents a one-hour documentary exploring McCarthy’s career from people who have worked with him and know him best.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHO 13

Owner leaves dog tied up outside Des Moines airport

DES MOINES, Iowa — A dog was found tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport Thursday. According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 1-year-old Allie, was left outside the airport because the owner didn’t have a proper kennel to take the dog on a flight. Allie was found safe and unharmed and […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Arrest made in Des Moines New Year’s Day fatal shooting

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police have made an arrest in a New Year’s Day shooting that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Jaquez Alonzo Allen. Marlin Santana Thomas, 24, was charged on Tuesday with a list of felonies including: According to police, Thomas and Allen – both armed with handguns – confronted another […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy