SALINE COUNTY CAREER CENTER DECA RECOGNIZED FOR THRIVE LEVEL CHAPTER CAMPAIGNS
Saline County Career Center DECA Chapter was among 525 chapters that achieved THRIVE level recognition this year and will be commended at DECA’s International Career Development Conference (ICDC) held April 22-25, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. They were the only chapter in Missouri to participate and achieve all four campaigns.
High School Basketball Scores – Wed 1/4
CARROLLTON 43, PARIS 35 (CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS) SOUTH SHELBY 54, SALISBURY 38 (SEMIFINALS) CARROLLTON 43, MARCELINE 31 (CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS) SALISBURY 62, SOUTH SHELBY 54 (SEMIFINALS) OTHER SCORES. GIRLS. MARSHALL 61, ODESSA 45. CLINTON 57, LEXINGTON 31. CREST RIDGE 51, LINCOLN 24. BOYS. MARSHALL 52, ODESSA 42.
CARROLL COUNTY BRIDGE PROJECT SOUTH OF CARROLLTON NOW COMPLETE
A bridge rehabilitation project on U.S. Highway 65 in Carroll County, over Moss Creek Drainage Ditch, is now complete. Crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation completed the project which began August 15, 2022. During construction, temporary traffic signals were in place to guide motorists through the single-lane work...
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN ACCEPTED THE BALLOT OF CANDIDATES FOR APRIL ELECTION
The Concordia Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance accepting the ballot of candidates for the April election during its meeting on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The candidates that will be running in April are Michael Brown for Mayor, Beth Kruse for the Ward 1 Aldermen seat, and Dwight Emde and Jeffrey Schlueter for the Ward 2 Aldermen seat.
Historic Burkholder-O'Keefe House in Moberly, Missouri is over 150 years old
Burkholder-O'Keefe House in Moberly, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This is one of those homes where at first glance, you might wonder if people suggest it's haunted. Not every home that looks haunted actually is. Here, however, stands some history.
MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION SETS INTERVENTION DEADLINE IN CONFLUENCE RIVERS WATER AND SEWER RATE CASES
The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in water and sewer rate cases filed by Confluence Rivers Utility Operating Company, Inc. Applications to intervene and participate in the cases must be filed no later than January 26, 2023, with the Missouri...
SALINE COUNTY COMMISSION ANNOUNCES FIFTEEN YEAR CERTIFICATE FROM MISSOURI STATE HISTORICAL PRESERVATION OFFICE
Saline County Presiding Commissioner Becky Plattner announced that Saline County has been presented with a 15 year certificate from the Missouri State Historical Preservation Office as a Certified County Government during its meeting on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Plattner gave recognition to Saline County Assessor Jessica Goodman for continuing certification...
HIGGINSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVE APPOINTMENTS TO SEVERAL BOARDS
The Higginsville Board of Aldermen approved several appointments to the Building Code Board of Appeals and the Industrial Development Authority during its meeting on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Higginsville Mayor Donald Knehans appointed Jeff Gash, Robert Nolte, and Larry Meinershagen to the Building Code Board of Appeals. Knehans also appointed...
Boil advisory strikes Clay County due to repairs of broken water main
The repair of a broken water main in Clay County forced the county to undergo a boil advisory Tuesday.
Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
ALICE MARY GERKE
Alice Mary Gerke, 95, of Pilot Grove, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Katy Manor in Pilot Grove. She was born December 23, 1927, in Tipton, the youngest of six children of Walter and Mary E. (Bestgen) Wolf. On January 25, 1949, in Tipton, she was married to Herbert...
MARSHALL MUNICIPAL UTILITIES ELECTRIC PRODUCTION DIRECTOR TO RETIRE
Marshall Municipal Utilities (MMU) Electric Production Director Carl Crawford will conclude his career at MMU on Friday, January 6, 2023 with over 33 years of service. Crawford began his career with MMU in December 1989. He held several maintenance positions before being promoted to Maintenance Supervisor in 2007. Crawford became Electric Production Director in 2017.
DAVID ROBERT RASSE
David Robert Rasse passed away at his home early Christmas morning, December 25, 2022. Dave was diagnosed with the hepatitis C virus, geno type 2B in 2003. Per David’s request, it is to be acknowledged that his death was due to multiple complications which evolved during and following treatment for the hepatitis C virus.
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
UPDATE: Broken water main in county leads to boil advisory
CLAY COUNTY — Due to the repair of a broken water main, there will be interrupted water services for some Clay County Public Water Supply District No. 6 customers Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the district, repairs began after 10 a.m. and are expected to until 1 p.m. “Once...
Northland skate center implements new rule following fight
Kansas City's Winnwood Skate Center in the Northland won't allow anyone under the age of 18 inside without parent or guardian supervision.
Car Deer Accident Injures Marceline Man
A Marceline man had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Macon County. Fifty-four-year-old John R Calhoun of Marceline was southbound on US 63, south of Macon and struck a deer. Calhoun was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon with minor injuries. He was wearing a safety belt.
Meeting for group in Marceline taking bus trip set for January 7, 2023
A meeting will be held in Marceline regarding Diamond Tours bus trips to be offered in 2023. The meeting at the Walsworth Community Center on January 7th at 2 pm will include discussion and signups for the trips. Trips include New Orleans, Washington, D. C., the Ark Encounter, Memphis, and...
PRIVATE PESTICIDE APPLICATOR TRAINING DATES SET
The University of Missouri Extension is offering pesticide applicator training classes at several locations in the KMMO listening area. The private pesticide applicator license issued by the Missouri Department of Agriculture is required for producers wanting to purchase and apply restricted use pesticides. Agricultural producers needing to obtain or renew certification of this license must take this pesticide safety training every five years.
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
