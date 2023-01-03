ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

977rocks.com

Butler Little Theatre Sponsoring Youth Workshop

The Butler Little Theater is bringing back its youth workshop this month. The theatre group will work with students in 3rd through 8th grade in biweekly sessions. The workshop is capped off with a performance on February 1st. The camp is $50 per student and registration ends tomorrow. You can...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Senior Centers Searching For Volunteers

The Department of Aging is looking for more volunteers to help with the agency. Secretary Robert Torres says the opportunities are plenty for people to help seniors in Pennsylvania. “At the Department of Aging, some of the options that you could volunteer for include training as a PA MEDI counselor,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

MEALS ON WHEELS TO END IN LATE FEBRUARY

A popular meal delivery program for Indiana’s residents has announced that they will end meal service next month. In an announcement made to its clients, Indiana’s Meals on Wheels program will end meal service following deliveries on Friday February 24th. Organizers have cited the rising cost of food and packaging materials as a reason for closing down, as they are no longer able to provide the same quality of meals as a reasonable cost.
INDIANA, PA
977rocks.com

Route 8 And Airport Rd. Intersection To See Improvements

A few Butler County municipalities have been awarded state grant funding to improve local traffic conditions, including one intersection that has been home to a number of accidents. Penn Township will receive nearly $447,000 in grants through the PennDOT Automated Red Light Enforcement program. The money will be used for...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

Doctors Warn Of Growing Violence In Health Care Settings

A group of local doctors are asking for the public’s help in curbing violence in health care settings. The Western PA Regional Chief Medical Officers Consortium issued a statement yesterday saying that violence is growing in health care settings—including threats, physical interactions, brandishing of weapons and harm to providers.
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 1/3/23

Malia recently came back to us because her owners could no longer care for her. She is around 5 years old and is a very sweet girl. Her previous owners said that she is housetrained, and can be good with kids and other animals but that she needs some time to warm up to them. Malia enjoys running and playing outside in our runs and enjoys laying on her soft blankets after for a snooze. Malia has been spayed, microchipped, and is up to date on all of her vaccines. Malia just needs a forever home. If that could be yours, apply today! Visit Malia at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

Cranberry Twp. Hosting Seasonal Job Fair

Those looking for seasonal employment are invited to visit an upcoming job fair in southern Butler County. This event is taking place at the Cranberry Township Municipal Center Council Chambers Thursday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Positions to be filled include public works seasonal groundskeeper, Cranberry Highlands golf course workers,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Firefighters Respond to Six-Unit Complex Fire in Meadville

Six Crawford County families are out of their homes because of a fire at a Meadville apartment complex. Crews on the scene said a six-unit complex on Cottage Street caught fire around 2 p.m. this afternoon. No one appears to have been injured, but the units have extensive water and...
MEADVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

EMERGENCY CREWS CALLED OUT FOR SMOKE IN STRUCTURE IN BLAIRSVILLE

Blairsville and Black Lick fire companies got an early start to the day with a fire call this morning in Blairsville Borough. Indiana County 911 reported a structure fire at 4:46 AM at 211 East Chestnut Street, and summoned not only the Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments, but also the Coral-Graceton and the Homer City fire departments, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens’ Ambulance. Blairsville fire officials said that a wire had burned on a furnace and created a lot of smoke. Crews remained on the scene to ventilate the house.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
977rocks.com

PennDOT To Detail Plans On Rt. 422 “Graff Bridge” In Kittanning

Plans for the renovation of a major bridge near Kittanning will soon be on public display. PennDOT is set to unveil the details Monday for work on the Graff Bridge Preservation Project—which is the bridge that carries Route 422 into the Kittanning area. The project is expected to start...
KITTANNING, PA
CBS News

Allegheny Health Network welcomes first baby of 2023 at Jefferson Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Bethel Park couple rang in the new year with a brand-new addition to their family. New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch, at 2:02 a.m. on January 1, 2023, at Allegheny Health Network's Jefferson hospital. Braxton came in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and a little over 20 inches long.
BETHEL PARK, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Condition of Mars student hit by car Nov. 29 improves

Just more than one month after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Route 228, she has been moved out of intensive care but continues what will be a long, hard recovery, according to her family. Paige Lauten, an eighth-grade student at Mars Area Middle School, is being...
MARS, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident

One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
BUTLER, PA

