977rocks.com
Butler Little Theatre Sponsoring Youth Workshop
The Butler Little Theater is bringing back its youth workshop this month. The theatre group will work with students in 3rd through 8th grade in biweekly sessions. The workshop is capped off with a performance on February 1st. The camp is $50 per student and registration ends tomorrow. You can...
butlerradio.com
Senior Centers Searching For Volunteers
The Department of Aging is looking for more volunteers to help with the agency. Secretary Robert Torres says the opportunities are plenty for people to help seniors in Pennsylvania. “At the Department of Aging, some of the options that you could volunteer for include training as a PA MEDI counselor,...
wccsradio.com
MEALS ON WHEELS TO END IN LATE FEBRUARY
A popular meal delivery program for Indiana’s residents has announced that they will end meal service next month. In an announcement made to its clients, Indiana’s Meals on Wheels program will end meal service following deliveries on Friday February 24th. Organizers have cited the rising cost of food and packaging materials as a reason for closing down, as they are no longer able to provide the same quality of meals as a reasonable cost.
977rocks.com
Route 8 And Airport Rd. Intersection To See Improvements
A few Butler County municipalities have been awarded state grant funding to improve local traffic conditions, including one intersection that has been home to a number of accidents. Penn Township will receive nearly $447,000 in grants through the PennDOT Automated Red Light Enforcement program. The money will be used for...
977rocks.com
Doctors Warn Of Growing Violence In Health Care Settings
A group of local doctors are asking for the public’s help in curbing violence in health care settings. The Western PA Regional Chief Medical Officers Consortium issued a statement yesterday saying that violence is growing in health care settings—including threats, physical interactions, brandishing of weapons and harm to providers.
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 1/3/23
Malia recently came back to us because her owners could no longer care for her. She is around 5 years old and is a very sweet girl. Her previous owners said that she is housetrained, and can be good with kids and other animals but that she needs some time to warm up to them. Malia enjoys running and playing outside in our runs and enjoys laying on her soft blankets after for a snooze. Malia has been spayed, microchipped, and is up to date on all of her vaccines. Malia just needs a forever home. If that could be yours, apply today! Visit Malia at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
977rocks.com
Cranberry Twp. Hosting Seasonal Job Fair
Those looking for seasonal employment are invited to visit an upcoming job fair in southern Butler County. This event is taking place at the Cranberry Township Municipal Center Council Chambers Thursday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Positions to be filled include public works seasonal groundskeeper, Cranberry Highlands golf course workers,...
erienewsnow.com
Firefighters Respond to Six-Unit Complex Fire in Meadville
Six Crawford County families are out of their homes because of a fire at a Meadville apartment complex. Crews on the scene said a six-unit complex on Cottage Street caught fire around 2 p.m. this afternoon. No one appears to have been injured, but the units have extensive water and...
‘We are homeless’: Roosevelt building residents forced out after fire, many have nowhere to live
PITTSBURGH — Dozens of former residents of the Roosevelt building in downtown Pittsburgh have been forced to move out with little notice after a fire. Many of them have nowhere to live, and have to be out of their hotel rooms in two days. “We are homeless,” said resident...
Ford City joins Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department
The Ford City Police Department is no more. Borough leaders voted last month to abolish their police department this year and join the Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department, which includes Gilpin, Freeport and, as of Sunday, Ford City. The force held an official pinning ceremony and first shift ceremony Oct....
wccsradio.com
EMERGENCY CREWS CALLED OUT FOR SMOKE IN STRUCTURE IN BLAIRSVILLE
Blairsville and Black Lick fire companies got an early start to the day with a fire call this morning in Blairsville Borough. Indiana County 911 reported a structure fire at 4:46 AM at 211 East Chestnut Street, and summoned not only the Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments, but also the Coral-Graceton and the Homer City fire departments, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens’ Ambulance. Blairsville fire officials said that a wire had burned on a furnace and created a lot of smoke. Crews remained on the scene to ventilate the house.
977rocks.com
PennDOT To Detail Plans On Rt. 422 “Graff Bridge” In Kittanning
Plans for the renovation of a major bridge near Kittanning will soon be on public display. PennDOT is set to unveil the details Monday for work on the Graff Bridge Preservation Project—which is the bridge that carries Route 422 into the Kittanning area. The project is expected to start...
Rockslide causes Allegheny County road closure
A road closed in Allegheny County this morning due to a rockslide. Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured large boulders across Brighton Road in Ross Township. The road between Bascom Avenue and Jacks Run Road closed to traffic. Fire trucks were on the scene. The call came in around...
Company closes Hermitage manufacturing facility
Charlie's Specialties, Inc. in Hermitage has closed, as well as one of the parent company's locations in Butler County.
CBS News
Allegheny Health Network welcomes first baby of 2023 at Jefferson Hospital
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Bethel Park couple rang in the new year with a brand-new addition to their family. New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch, at 2:02 a.m. on January 1, 2023, at Allegheny Health Network's Jefferson hospital. Braxton came in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and a little over 20 inches long.
cranberryeagle.com
Condition of Mars student hit by car Nov. 29 improves
Just more than one month after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Route 228, she has been moved out of intensive care but continues what will be a long, hard recovery, according to her family. Paige Lauten, an eighth-grade student at Mars Area Middle School, is being...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold in Allegheny County
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket was sold at Shop ‘n Save, 1620 Babcock Boulevard, Shaler Township. Another was sold in Philadelphia. The winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes are part of eight weekly drawings in...
GoFundMe page for fallen officer had no connection to family; 2 other legit fundraisers established
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A GoFundMe page for the Brackenridge police chief who was killed in the line of duty on Monday had no connection to his family, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s office said. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Brackenridge police chief killed, another officer injured in shooting; suspect shot,...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in Pennsylvania
There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples.
butlerradio.com
Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident
One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
