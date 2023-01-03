Read full article on original website
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis And First Lady Casey DeSantis First Dance At The Governor’s Inaugural Ball
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis hosted “the Governor’s Inaugural Ball” at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center this evening. Joined on stage by their three children, Madison, Mason, and Mamie, the couple walked out to a rendition of Van Zant’s “Sweet
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to be sworn in for second term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be sworn in for a second term Tuesday. DeSantis was re-elected in November after defeating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by more than a million votes. DeSantis is scheduled to be sworn in on the steps of the Old Capitol at noon...
Florida Surgeon Ladapo Free From University Of Florida Review
A group of University of Florida medical-school faculty members challenged controversial guidance by state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on COVID-19 vaccinations, but a university official said Wednesday the guidance is outside the scope of Ladapo’s work with the school. Ladapo, who holds a faculty position
DeSantis Invokes MLK and Lincoln While Attacking “Wokeness”
Via www.miamitimesonline.com – Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in Tuesday to start his second term and delivered a divisive inauguration speech that further embraces the culture wars. Here are select excerpts from his remarks:. Freedom lives here, in our great Sunshine State of Florida!. It lives in the courage...
Gov. DeSantis to take oath of office at Capitol Tuesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hotels across Tallahassee and near the Capitol have rooms fully booked and preparations are underway at the Capitol as Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to take his oath of office at noon Tuesday for a second term as governor of Florida. For the past 100 years,...
Auto Insurance increases Florida's cost of living
Florida lawmakers returned to Tallahassee before Christmas for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance rates – they’re also forking over large amounts for automobile insurance. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.
Glenn Beck loans Bible to Ron DeSantis for second inauguration
The Blaze website trumpeted the Governor's borrowing of Beck's holy book. Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated his inauguration Tuesday in Tallahassee, and a conservative firebrand’s holy book was central to the proceedings. Commentator Glenn Beck trumpeted the “exclusive” on his Blaze website, noting that the so-called “Bible of the Revolution,”...
Florida Refuses to Disclose Where It’s Holding Parkland Shooter
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been in custody in the Florida Department of Corrections for the past nine weeks—but where exactly he’s being held is unknown. Florida has refused to reveal his location of the convicted murderer, who was sentenced to 34 life sentences in October after a high-profile trial. Many of the family members of the victims had hoped for a death sentence for the killer, who took the lives of 17 people in February 2018. Cruz’s hidden location may be linked to the state’s concern that other inmates could try and kill him, although the state hasn’t confirmed such a connection. “They’re going to do everything they can to keep him alive. Too many inmates have nothing to lose,” Ron McAndrew, a retired Florida prison warden, told the Orlando Sentinel.Read it at Orlando Sentinel
Miya’s Law now in effect, strengthens renter safety in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new Florida law is now in effect to help you feel safer under your own roof. While Miya’s Law was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in June, it’s one of several new laws that went into effect Jan 1. Part of the law...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Swearing-In Speech
Muzzled by DeSantis, Critical Race Theory Professors Cancel Courses or Modify Their Teaching
As fewer faculty members are protected by tenure, they’re finding it harder to resist laws that ban certain racial topics. Their students suffer the consequences.
Emergency chief seeks changes in disaster response
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida’s emergency-management director wants lawmakers to make changes to help with disaster preparation and response, pointing to issues that have arisen as the state recovers from Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie this week asked lawmakers to reduce the amount...
Beds are empty, but waiting list persists for state veteran nursing home care
Staffing levels haven't fully recovered from COVID-19, a Senate Committee was told. Adult daycare for veterans and more community services — as well as admitting more nursing home patients — are on the to-do list for the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA), according to a report a Senate committee heard Wednesday.
Cloud Cover Saves Florida Crops From Unforgiving Winter Weather
When winter arrives, crops are typically in danger, but in Florida, crops were protected from the current unforgiving winter weather by a cloud cover that hovered over the region the previous week. According to state growers' association officials, Florida's citrus, fruit, and vegetable crops have seemed to have avoided any...
Here's where your Florida county ranks when it comes to child health and education
A new report from the Florida Policy Institute shows the state has not made much progress when it comes to improving outcomes for children's health and education. The 2022 Florida Child Well-Being Index, which ranks the 67 counties based on data from the national Kids Count project, said St. John's County was best, and Madison County was worst.
Florida Education Department Eyes Removing COVID Harassment From Hope Scholarship
The state Department of Education is considering a rule change that would remove “COVID-19 harassment” as a reason that families could seek school vouchers under Florida’s Hope Scholarship. The Hope Scholarship, launched during the 2018-19 school year, is geared toward allowing students who have been
Florida's poor oral health is an ‘untreated crisis,’ say dental access advocates
Sixty-six of Florida's 67 counties don't have enough dentists to provide necessary care
COVID starts 2023 with rise in cases, hospitalizations
Indian River County ended 2022 with a 26 percent uptick in weekly new COVID-19 infections, and began 2023 with a 120 percent increase in the number of people hospitalized for Covid illness. Cases reported to the Florida Department of Health rose from 98 during Christmas week to 124 during the...
Top Florida judge issues warning on jury duty scam
Crooks are turning to a new scam to target families in the Tampa Bay area, saying you didn't show up for jury duty and you'll be arrested, unless you pay up.
