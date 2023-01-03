ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

montanarightnow.com

Gov. Gianforte announced board appointments

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced the following appointments:. Jeff Burrows, Hamilton: A Hamilton native, Burrows has served as a Ravalli County Commissioner since 2012, working with partners to advocate for the responsible management and protection of our public lands. His term will run through Jan. 1, 2027. Susan Kirby...
MONTANA STATE

