Monroe County, PA

New York Post

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s defense team hires crime scene reconstruction expert

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger’s defense team has hired a veteran Washington state crime scene reconstruction expert. Forensic expert Matthew Noedel, owner and operator of Noedel Scientific, and his team spent five hours inside the home on 1122 King Street, Moscow, where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed on Nov. 13.  While Kohberger faced a Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday and agreed to be extradited to Idaho, Noedel’s team painstakingly examined the inside of the three-story house and the perimeter of the property, which had earlier been combed for evidence by police forensic teams. The Post confirmed with Moscow Police Kohberger’s legal team, including...
MOSCOW, ID
Law & Crime

Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Headed to Court After Extradition to Idaho

The man accused of stabbing four Idaho college students to death is heading to court after being extradited from Pennsylvania. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, is being held without bail on four counts of murder and one count of burglary, according to online records from the Latah County Jail. Authorities have charged him with killing University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21 in off-campus housing in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.
MOSCOW, ID
KJCT8

Idaho college murder suspect appears in court

New York City says that Colorado is sending migrants their way, but it's not clear how many are going. Son of University of Northern Colorado President killed in avalanche. The President of the University of Northern Colorado says his 22-year-old son was killed after an avalanche buried them both in the Colorado backcountry.
IDAHO STATE
NBC News

University of Idaho murders suspect being transported back to Idaho

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students, is set to land in Idaho tonight and will be served with the charging documents containing some of the evidence police say they have gathered against him. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the case.Jan. 4, 2023.
MOSCOW, ID
Law & Crime

‘I Pulled You Over for Tailgating’: Video of Idaho Four Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Shows Conversation With Indiana Deputy During Traffic Stop

A video of a second traffic stop of Bryan Kohberger and his father as they traveled cross-country through Indiana in December shows the accused murderer talking with a sheriff’s deputy who had pulled him over for driving dangerously close to other cars. The video, captured by a sheriff’s deputy...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
KREM

Parents, students react to Moscow murder suspect's return to Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — When four University of Idaho students were murdered last November, the campus was immediately affected. From canceled classes to students going home early for the semester, students ended the year unsure of what they'd be coming back to. But, just as Moscow police say the arrest...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns. When he arrives, he'll go to the Latah County Jail.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
MOSCOW, ID
gocavos.org

Idaho Murder Mystery

Have you heard about the Idaho Murders? It’s been all over the news. We’ve been following the story, and now you can too. This case took place at a college home with six students from The University of Idaho. Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen. These were four students out of the six who were brutally murdered in the middle of the night on November 13th, 2022. There have been many researchers worldwide invested in this case. Now they have claimed a suspect of this tragedy.
MOSCOW, ID
