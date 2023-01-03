ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, IL

kbsi23.com

Man arrested after police chase spanning 2 counties in southern IL

HERRIN, Ill. (KBSI) – A Bush, Illinois man was arrested after a police chase that spanned two counties late Wednesday night. Eric L. Holland, 34, of Bush faces charges of multiple traffic violations, reckless driving, operating uninsured motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, criminal damage to state supported property and driving while license suspect. Additional charges are pending.
HERRIN, IL
cilfm.com

One killed, one injured in Route 3 crash

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A 73-year-old Jonesboro man is dead after a three vehicle crash Monday in Union County. It happened at about 9:10 p.m. on Route 3, not far from Refuge Road. Illinois State Police say the 73-year-old was driving south when his car crossed the centerline,...
UNION COUNTY, IL
920wmok.com

ISP Investigating Fatal Traffic Cash in Union County

The Illinois State Police are investigating a Fatal Three Car Crash that took place in Union County on Monday evening. The accident took place on Illinois Route 3 near Refuge Road, Union County on Monday just after 9pm. The preliminary investigation indicates that Unit 1, a 2001 Blue Ford Crown...
UNION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Portion of I-57 to close near Marion, Ill. on Jan. 15

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers planning to use Interstate 57 in Williamson County may need to find an alternate route next week. Both directions of I-57 will be closed to all traffic between milepost 45 and milepost 54 beginning Sunday, January 15 at 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
MARION, IL
kbsi23.com

Chicago man arrested in Carbondale after police chase

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Chicago man faces firearms charges after Carbondale police were called about a man with a gun. Police officers responded to the 300 block of East Walnut Street in Carbondale on Jan. 4 at 10:51 a.m. for a report of a man with a gun.
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

One injured in rollover crash into Oaks Road utility pole

A single-vehicle rollover crash on Oaks Road Wednesday morning left one person injured and a utility pole damaged. McCracken County deputies said 29-year-old Whittney Stangel hit the utility pole in a sharp curve on Oaks Road near Baggett Lane. The vehicle rolled onto the driver's side and utility lines also fell onto the vehicle.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
cilfm.com

Two injured in West Frankfort house fire

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a West Frankfort house fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Spowart Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The injuries happened when two people went back inside the burning building to rescue their pets. They were not...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
kbsi23.com

2 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police and other emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash Monday evening in Cape Girardeau. Three cars crashed near the intersection of Kingshighway and Enterprise Street around 5 p.m. The crash caused one vehicle to overturn. “The cars collided, moderate injuries, and...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Benton, IL man arrested after report of suspect with firearm

VALIER, Ill. (KBSI) – A Benton, Ill. man faces a weapon and drug charges. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home near Valier on Jan. 2 at 1:18 a.m. for a report of a suspect with a firearm. Joshua N. Arnold, 39, of Benton faces charges of...
BENTON, IL
kbsi23.com

Jackson PD: Shoplifting suspect identified

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – A person the Jackson Police Department had asked for help from the public to identify has been identified. The person was a shoplifting suspect, according to the police department.
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Deadly crashes over New Years

Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman. A new year may mean making New Year's resolutions. Our recent rain has the Mississippi River on the rise. Building a baseball team in Marion, Ill. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Today, we learned who will lead the team, as well...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

State of Illinois receives office building in Marion valued at $4.5 million

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – The state of Illinois received a donation of an office building in Marion from a limited liability company. The company is managed by Bob Blettner of the Blettner Group. The office building property was recently appraised at $4.5 million. It is approximately 51,000 square feet, and can accommodate 400 employees.
MARION, IL

