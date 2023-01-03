Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after police chase spanning 2 counties in southern IL
HERRIN, Ill. (KBSI) – A Bush, Illinois man was arrested after a police chase that spanned two counties late Wednesday night. Eric L. Holland, 34, of Bush faces charges of multiple traffic violations, reckless driving, operating uninsured motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, criminal damage to state supported property and driving while license suspect. Additional charges are pending.
cilfm.com
One killed, one injured in Route 3 crash
920wmok.com
ISP Investigating Fatal Traffic Cash in Union County
KFVS12
1 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Rte. 3 in Union County
KFVS12
Portion of I-57 to close near Marion, Ill. on Jan. 15
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers planning to use Interstate 57 in Williamson County may need to find an alternate route next week. Both directions of I-57 will be closed to all traffic between milepost 45 and milepost 54 beginning Sunday, January 15 at 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man killed, woman injured in three-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Union County, Illinois
UNION COUNTY, IL — A three-vehicle crash that blocked a section of Illinois Route 3 in Union County Monday night claimed the life of a 73-year-old man and resulted in the hospitalization of a 59-year-old woman, Illinois State Police say. The crash happened around 9:11 p.m. Monday on Route...
kbsi23.com
Chicago man arrested in Carbondale after police chase
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Chicago man faces firearms charges after Carbondale police were called about a man with a gun. Police officers responded to the 300 block of East Walnut Street in Carbondale on Jan. 4 at 10:51 a.m. for a report of a man with a gun.
KFVS12
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy squad car
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Union County. The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. on Route 146 near JimTown Loop on Tuesday, January 3. This is east of Anna and the Interstate 57 exit. According to a preliminary ISP report, a vehicle...
kbsi23.com
Carterville, IL woman arrested on murder charge of boyfriend’s March 2022 death in Paducah, KY
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Carterville, Ill. woman faces charges after Paducah Police say she murdered her boyfriend in 2022. Aaryan Kelley, 22, of Carterville, Ill. faces charges of murder/domestic violence. Kelley initially claimed her boyfriend died after falling down a flight of steps, according to the Paducah Police...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
westkentuckystar.com
One injured in rollover crash into Oaks Road utility pole
cilfm.com
Two injured in West Frankfort house fire
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a West Frankfort house fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Spowart Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The injuries happened when two people went back inside the burning building to rescue their pets. They were not...
KFVS12
Mo. State Highway Patrol: 2 deadly crashes, 104 DWI investigations over New Year’s holiday weekend
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two deadly crashes and 104 DWI investigations over New Year’s holiday weekend. According to the highway patrol report, two people died and 75 were injured in 243 traffic crashes. Both deadly crashes happened in southeast Missouri, in Troop E’s region....
kbsi23.com
2 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police and other emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash Monday evening in Cape Girardeau. Three cars crashed near the intersection of Kingshighway and Enterprise Street around 5 p.m. The crash caused one vehicle to overturn. “The cars collided, moderate injuries, and...
kbsi23.com
Benton, IL man arrested after report of suspect with firearm
VALIER, Ill. (KBSI) – A Benton, Ill. man faces a weapon and drug charges. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home near Valier on Jan. 2 at 1:18 a.m. for a report of a suspect with a firearm. Joshua N. Arnold, 39, of Benton faces charges of...
kbsi23.com
Jackson PD: Shoplifting suspect identified
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – A person the Jackson Police Department had asked for help from the public to identify has been identified. The person was a shoplifting suspect, according to the police department.
KFVS12
Deadly crashes over New Years
Missouri State Highway Patrol records first fatal crash of 2023
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – A Benton, Missouri, man has become the year’s first recorded traffic fatality on the state’s highways. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, on Highway 77 and Country Road 352 in Scott County. Investigators claim a...
wsiu.org
The Arbor District is trying to put an end to a rash of shootings in its neighborhood
A neighborhood organization in Carbondale is trying to be pro-active to stop violence from growing in its midst. The Arbor District Neighborhood Association reports it has had a rash of shootings, including one on Monday when a neighbor's video doorbell recorded the shooter and the gunshots in his front yard.
kbsi23.com
State of Illinois receives office building in Marion valued at $4.5 million
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – The state of Illinois received a donation of an office building in Marion from a limited liability company. The company is managed by Bob Blettner of the Blettner Group. The office building property was recently appraised at $4.5 million. It is approximately 51,000 square feet, and can accommodate 400 employees.
