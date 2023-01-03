ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanuet, NY

Missionaries on the Move in Monsey Neighborhood

Rockland residents are warned that at least one couple is going around knocking on doors proselytizing. "I only spoke to them via the intercom as I don't directly open the door to people I don't recognize when I'm not expecting anyone," one Monsey resident shared with Rockland Daily. "He said they wanted to share some good news with me about the bible. I told him I already knew about the bible, and I was not interested nor would anyone else in the neighborhood."
Monsey Memories: David Shapiro, Supporter of Torah

Back in 1942, Spring Valley was a true oasis, and many wealthy people moved out there, residing in beautiful homes amid the fresh air and abundant greenery. Twenty miles away lies the town of White Plains, New York, and in 1942, it was the home of Beth Medrash Govoha of America.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Newark Liberty Airport's Terminal A Scheduled to Open Next Week

Newark Liberty Airport's $2.7 billion newly rebuilt Terminal A will open next week on Thursday, January 12, a little more than a month behind the original schedule, as reported in Rockland Daily here. "The Port Authority is pleased to announce that the first flights in and out of Newark Liberty's...
NEWARK, NJ
Kolel Balabatim Holds Siyum Celebrating Torah Accomplishments

A cornerstone of the Satmar Rebbe’s chinuch to his chassidim has always been strong kviyas ittim l’Torah for balebatim. With a growing number of retirees and semi-retirees in the Satmar kehillah in Monsey, they are returning to the gemara, spending their golden years immersed in the sweetest pursuit possible for a Yid.
MONSEY, NY

