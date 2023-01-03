Rockland residents are warned that at least one couple is going around knocking on doors proselytizing. "I only spoke to them via the intercom as I don't directly open the door to people I don't recognize when I'm not expecting anyone," one Monsey resident shared with Rockland Daily. "He said they wanted to share some good news with me about the bible. I told him I already knew about the bible, and I was not interested nor would anyone else in the neighborhood."

21 HOURS AGO