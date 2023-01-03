Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Under the Knife With Toga
My Hero Academia has seen both heroes and villains step up to the plate when it comes to the anime's sixth season, with both Class 1-A and the League of Villains working to forge their own version of Hero Society. With Toga suffering a massive loss as a result of the Paranormal Liberation War, she remains a fan-favorite member of Shigaraki's forces, so it should come as no surprise that anime fans continue bringing her to life via cosplay.
One Piece Cosplay Imagines a Fem Ace
Ace might have passed thanks to the events of One Piece's Marineford Arc, giving anime fans one of the most tragic casualties in the history of the medium, but his legacy has lived on well passed his sad passing. As One Piece continues the War For Wano Arc in its anime adaptation, the manga is exploring the Final Arc of the series that will bring the Straw Hats' journey to a close after twenty-plus years and one cosplayer has imagined what a female Ace might have looked like.
Bleach Cosplay Honors The First Kenpachi, Unohana
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc hasn't just revealed hidden secrets to the origins of Ichigo Kurosaki in introducing the nightmarish forces of the Wandenreich, but it has also dove into the origin story of Kenpachi and the woman who once held the mantle. With the Soul Society realizing that they would need to take drastic steps to fend off the assaults of the Sternritter, Unohana entered a life-or-death battle with the current Kenpachi, and one cosplayer has brought the Shinigami to life with spot-on cosplay.
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
My Hero Academia Explores Izuku's Best Years with Kacchan in New Sketch
Deku and Bakugo haven't had the smoothest of relationships in the history of My Hero Academia, with the two young heroes mixing together like water and oil. Since their earlier days, Kacchan hasn't been the biggest fan of the current wielder of One For All, but they have managed to iron out their differences over the years and even become fast friends when the Final Arc rolls around. Now, an assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi has once again taken Shonen fans back to the early days of the top two young heroes.
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Dragon Ball Teases a Frieza Clan Comeback
Dragon Ball has a ton of characters under its thumb, and some of them may be better off forgotten. After all, the series makes no apologies for its focus on Goku, and plenty of its villains have been waylaid in the name of Frieza. And now, it seems the IP is ready to expand the Frieza Clan with a very familiar face.
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Hypes Up Inosuke for Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now hard at work at returning for the third season of the anime later this Spring, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Inosuke Hashibira's return to the franchise! The first two season of the anime was such a massive success that it ended up being a surprise that its debut feature film went on to be even more successful than that. The second season then took it to the next level with an even bigger response for the Entertainment District arc, and now the anime's hoping to follow all of that up with the third season.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Blu-ray Fixes an Embarrassing Error
My Hero Academia is about to kickstart the next half of season six, and if you have kept up with the series, you will know the anime has never been more intense. The raid arc has permanently shifted hero society in the worst way possible. With scores dead and several heroes out of commission, the future is bleak. And thanks to the My Hero Academia Blu-ray for season six, at least one part of the anime was fixed up.
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
Naruto: It Seems Sasuke's Choice to Leave Konoha Was Harder Than We Knew
One of the most pivotal moments in Sasuke Uchiha's life in the original Naruto series was when he decided to leave the Hidden Leaf Village in the past, looking to become stronger by training with the nefarious snake ninja known as Orochimaru. With the "Sasuke Retrieval Arc" still considered to be one of the greatest storylines of Masashi Kishimoto's Shonen masterpiece to date, the databook for the series reveals that the Uchiha's decision to leave his fellow Konoha ninjas was one of his most difficult decisions.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Tracks Down Rengoku's Twin IRL
Demon Slayer is gearing up for another busy year. With season two in the bank, all eyes are on the future as season three sits on the horizon. The comeback will bring two new Hashira center stage as the Swordsmith Village arc gets underway. But right now, it seems a familiar Hashira is drawing buzz all thanks to a cosplay online.
Does "Grootfall" mean Groot is going to die for Guardians revival?
Marvel channels the Batman storyline "Knightfall" for an upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy reunion
Mushoku Tensei Studio Announces New Anime, Onimai
There are a lot of movers and shakers when it comes to anime production companies that have been releasing steady streams of television series and movies in the past. With anime producers such as MAPPA, BONES, Wit, Ghibli, and too many others to count, a new contender has entered the ring in Studio Bind. First setting up shop in 2018, the studio might be best known for their work on the fan-favorite series, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, recently announcing its second anime series in Onimai: I'm Now Your Sister.
Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Resurrects The Moon Princess
Avatar The Last Airbender is preparing to return to the universe that started it all in 2025, as a new feature-length film will arrive that continues the original animated series that premiered on Nickelodeon over fifteen years ago. With the series popularity remaining long after its original debut, Netflix is getting in on the action with its upcoming live-action adaptation and one cosplayer is beating the streaming service to the punch by depicting the Moon Princess Yue prior to her return in live-action.
Sound! Euphonium Anime Sets Theatrical OVA for Summer 2023
The beat must march on, as evidenced by the fact that the Sound! Euphonium anime adaptation is continuing in various forms. The latest to be detailed is the previously announced OVA, which is officially set to premiere in Japan in summer 2023. That puts it nicely ahead of the 2024 plans for the third season, and you can see a teaser trailer and visual for the OVA below.
Goblin Slayer Season 2 Promo Confirms 2023 Launch: Watch
It looks like the new year is already bringing gifts down on anime fans. At just a few days in, 2023 has been busy, and its latest news from Japan has anime fans buzzing. After all, a new teaser trailer for Goblin Slayer just dropped, and it confirms season two will be released this year.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producers Explain How Show Connects With Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the Rest of the Universe (Exclusive)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch returns this week for its second season on Disney+. Since the animated series' first season aired in early 2022, its particular corner of the Star Wars timeline has gotten more crowded. In the months since then, Lucasfilm has released streaming series Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor. Both of those shows also happen during the era between the Star Wars prequel and original trilogies, and that's not to mention the Star Wars Jedi games that occur in the same period of the canon. ComicBook.com spoke to Star Wars: The Bad Batch producers Jennifer Corbett and Brad Rau about how they coordinate with the other stories set in the Star Wars universe.
Star Wars: New The Mandalorian Spinoff Reportedly in the Works
The unprecedented success of The Mandalorian left the door wide open for its creators to expand the universe most fans refer to as the "MandoVerse". As it stands, the Pedro Pascal-led series has already given birth to several spinoff projects, including last year's The Book of Boba Fett and if it wasn't obvious enough, there are major plans to diversify the said universe.
