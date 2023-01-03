Read full article on original website
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Drugged driver arrested in Duxbury after leading police on two overnight pursuits
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A drugged driver who led police on two overnight pursuits was arrested after Troopers used a tire deflation device to stop his vehicle on Route 3 in Duxbury. State Police say they took Michael J. Goncalves, 25, of Plymouth into custody after he lost control of...
Woman Struck by Vehicle in Newton
A woman was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Newton, Massachusetts, according to the city's police department. Newton officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Parker Street and Hagen Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the police department said. That's where the woman was hit, NPD said.
Breaking: Machete Wielding Madman Near MIT Stopped by Cambridge Police During Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
Earlier today, January 4, 2023, between 13:00 and 13:30 hours multiple Cambridge Police Officers responded to a call for an emotionally disturbed person who was actively harming themselves with a bladed weapon at 254 Sidney Street in Cambridge. This address directly borders the west side of the MIT campus and is a densely populated area with student housing less than a block away.
US Postal Worker Robbed at Gunpoint in Peabody, Police Say
A U.S. mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon, local police said. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive near Lynn Street, according to Peabody police. The postal worker said that the suspect brandished a firearm. In surveillance footage shared with NBC10...
Bristol police identify driver of truck involved in hit-and-run
(WJAR) — Bristol Police Department said Tuesday it has identified the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run last week. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred on Bay View Ave on Friday. Surveillance footage shows a white Ford truck slam into a parked SUV before driving off towards Wood Street.
Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Assault & Battery Charge at MetroWest Medical Center
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a woman at MetroWest Medical center on multiple charges including assault & battery with a dangerous weapon. Police were called to the hospital by hospital security on January 2 after 9 p.m. At 9:56 p.m., Framingham Police arrested Suzette Blake, 42, with no known...
Truck Rollover Temporarily Closes I-495 Ramp in Andover
There was a tractor trailer roll over crash Thursday morning in Andover, Massachusetts. The roll over crash caused the Interstate 495 southbound ramp to Route 28 southbound to be shut down, according to Massachusetts State Police. It has since been reopened. Additional information has not been made available.
USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Peabody
PEABODY - A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed of P.O. box keys at gunpoint while on his route in Peabody on Wednesday, police said.Peabody police officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of Lynn Street and Veterans Memorial Drive for the reported robbery. No injuries were reported.The carrier told police the robber approached him from behind."The suspect brandished a black firearm and demanded his keys to the Postal Boxes," police said.Police said they are looking for a gray Honda that fled toward Lynn. They described the robber as "an African American male in his 20's with a skinny build, approximately 5' 08" in height" and wearing a puffy black jacket with a yellow hoodie and blue face mask. In December, police arrested two teenagers in a TikTok-inspired armed robbery of a letter carrier in Melrose.
Woman stabbed in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
Dive Teams Search Waters in Salem in Connection With Missing Man
Dive teams were searching the waters Wednesday night off Juniper Beach in Salem, Massachusetts, as part of an ongoing effort to find a missing man. The search for 31-year-old Michael Gray, of Maine, originated in Peabody nearly a month ago. Peabody police said Gray was reported missing by a family...
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce THREE Sobriety Checkpoints For January 6-January 8
Listen up, fellow Berkshire County residents. You may have already heard about a sobriety checkpoint scheduled by the Mass State Police for this coming weekend. Well, here's some news for you. That's only one of at least THREE that have been announced!. That's right. Yesterday, news came out regarding a...
Driver arrested on suspicion of OUI after early morning rollover on Route 6 in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A driver was reportedly arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of liquor after a rollover crash early New Year’s morning. The crash happened sometime after 3 AM on Route 6 westbound before Willow Street (Exit 72) leaving the vehicle on its side. All three occupants self extricated and appeared to have escaped serious injury. Mass State Police continue to investigate the crash.
New Details in Chelsea Market Basket Parking Lot Stabbing
The man accused of stabbing another man over a parking spot outside of a Market Basket supermarket in Chelsea, Massachusetts, appeared in court Tuesday. The person who was stabbed is recovering from the wound to his back and his young son was in the back seat of the car when it happened, according to court proceedings.
Police: Billerica man dies after rollover crash in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, Mass — Chelmsford police are investigating after a Billerica man died in a rollover crash Sunday night. According to Chelmsford police, officers responded to the area of 143 Littleton Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Arriving officers found that a gray car had struck two utility...
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of Jan 7, 2023
The Massachusetts State Police via their Facebook page has announced another sobriety checkpoint. This time it's for the upcoming weekend of Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, Jan 8, 2023. Driving while intoxicated is the leading cause of death for teens and young adults in Massachusetts and yes drinking and driving...
Attleboro Man Accused of Robbing, Assaulting Elderly Woman Who Later Died in House Fire
A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing and assaulting an elderly woman, who later died in an Attleboro, Massachusetts house fire in November, prosecutors in Bristol County announced Tuesday. Adam Rollins, 42, of Attleboro, was arrested Sunday in Weymouth, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. He was...
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
Body recovered after four-hour search of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester
WORCESTER — Worcester Fire Department divers recovered a body from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday afternoon, city officials said. The body, which was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was recovered at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday. Divers began searching the lake shortly after 10 a.m. after receiving a report...
