The 23 best pictures from the Winter Classic at Fenway Park
The NHL Winter Classic made its return to Fenway Park on Monday, culminating with a come-from-behind victory by the Boston Bruins over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Here is a collection of photos capturing the day’s festivities.
3 takeaways from the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins Winter Classic
The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins met in the National Hockey League’s annual Winter Classic at Fenway Park, where the
Bruins Weekly: Ullmark, Trade Chips, Winter Classic & More
As has been the case this season, the Boston Bruins continue to fight through adversity to win games and collect points and last week was no different. Following a week where they went 2-0-1, the Black and Gold find themselves still at the top of the NHL standings with the best record and most points as we close in on the halfway point of the 2022-23 season.
NHL Odds: Penguins vs. Golden Knights prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
With major implications on the line, a pair of impressive squads will try to make their case in proving that they belong amidst the best of the NHL as the Pittsburgh Penguins battle with the Vegas Golden Nights in the Sin City. Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Penguins-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be revealed for all hockey betting fanatics to see.
Best NBA prop bets today (Nuggets are best first quarter team in NBA)
There are two terrific primetime matchups in the NBA on Thursday night, and yours truly has a prop bet play for each of them. Betting props allows you to focus on a sole player, or a smaller aspect than the full-game outcome. In the Boston Celtics-Dallas Mavericks matchup, I have...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
MLB rumors: Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs
A focus on pitching for the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles and first base for the Chicago Cubs is the subject of some of the latest MLB rumors. MLB rumors: Michael Wacha on the radar of Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles. According to an article by Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic...
NFL picks against the spread for every team in Week 18 (Jets will end Dolphins’ playoff hopes)
Pick: Chiefs -9 Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars. The Vikings will get a chance to play against Nathan “Pick Six” Peterman on Sunday. For that fact alone, I expect Minnesota to win this game in a blowout. Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals. Pick: Ravens +7. Houston Texans vs....
NFL Straight Up Picks for Every Team in Week 18 (Rams Will End Seahawks' Playoff Hopes)
Week 18 of the NFL season is one of the toughest slates to bet on in all of sports. It's tough to know how teams will perform when the game means nothing for them in the long term, or if it would even help them when it comes to draft position, to lose the game.
Week 13 Pacific Division Power Rankings
8. Anaheim Ducks (10-23-4) After a 3-2 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Ducks closed out 2022 by getting spanked at home by the Nashville Predators, 6-1. Adam Henrique scored a pair of goals against Vegas, giving him 11 on the year. Is there any chance he could turn into a trade chip for Anaheim?
Blues’ Must Watch Games in January 2023
The St. Louis Blues enter January with a number of issues. Injuries have become a problem as they’ll be without Torey Krug, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Ryan O’Reilly for this entire month. On top of this, they’re four points out of a playoff spot with no consistency in sight.
Washington vs. Arizona prediction and odds for Thursday, January 5 (Wildcats win big)
The Washington Huskies are 9-6, but they did a lot of their winning early in the season. They’ve lost their last three games by a combined total of 61 points to No. 22 Auburn, USC and No. 10 UCLA. They clearly aren’t up to the challenge presented by the top teams in the country and that’s exactly what No. 5 Arizona is.
Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes preview, odds for 1/5: Canes move on
With the Carolina Hurricanes' franchise-best streaks for wins and points ended, the club now will look to come out on top in 2023 when they play host to the Nashville Predators on Thursday at Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes' franchise records of 11 consecutive wins and 17 consecutive games with a...
5 Ohio State stars who won’t be back and their replacements for 2023
With Ohio State now out of the College Football Playoff, expect for these five stars to move on. Ohio State gave Georgia all it had in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, but came up one point shy of stunning the Bulldogs in Atlanta. Many people suggested that the Buckeyes did not...
Damar Hamlin awake: Miami Dolphins fans continue to pray
The recovery for Damar Hamlin is going to be long but for now, Miami Dolphins fans and the rest of the NFL can breath a little easier. According to multiple reports, the Buffalo Bills safety is awake and communicating through writing because he still has a breathing tube in. He asked who won the game.
NHL increases fan input on All-Star Game roster selections
With the All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Panthers, approaching next month, the NHL has decided to revamp its roster selection format to include more influence from fans than ever before.
