The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Ullmark, Trade Chips, Winter Classic & More

As has been the case this season, the Boston Bruins continue to fight through adversity to win games and collect points and last week was no different. Following a week where they went 2-0-1, the Black and Gold find themselves still at the top of the NHL standings with the best record and most points as we close in on the halfway point of the 2022-23 season.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Penguins vs. Golden Knights prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023

With major implications on the line, a pair of impressive squads will try to make their case in proving that they belong amidst the best of the NHL as the Pittsburgh Penguins battle with the Vegas Golden Nights in the Sin City. Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Penguins-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be revealed for all hockey betting fanatics to see.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Best NBA prop bets today (Nuggets are best first quarter team in NBA)

There are two terrific primetime matchups in the NBA on Thursday night, and yours truly has a prop bet play for each of them. Betting props allows you to focus on a sole player, or a smaller aspect than the full-game outcome. In the Boston Celtics-Dallas Mavericks matchup, I have...
Yardbarker

Week 13 Pacific Division Power Rankings

8. Anaheim Ducks (10-23-4) After a 3-2 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Ducks closed out 2022 by getting spanked at home by the Nashville Predators, 6-1. Adam Henrique scored a pair of goals against Vegas, giving him 11 on the year. Is there any chance he could turn into a trade chip for Anaheim?
Yardbarker

Blues’ Must Watch Games in January 2023

The St. Louis Blues enter January with a number of issues. Injuries have become a problem as they’ll be without Torey Krug, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Ryan O’Reilly for this entire month. On top of this, they’re four points out of a playoff spot with no consistency in sight.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Damar Hamlin awake: Miami Dolphins fans continue to pray

The recovery for Damar Hamlin is going to be long but for now, Miami Dolphins fans and the rest of the NFL can breath a little easier. According to multiple reports, the Buffalo Bills safety is awake and communicating through writing because he still has a breathing tube in. He asked who won the game.
FanSided

FanSided

