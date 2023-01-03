If you are looking for more chicken recipes for the air fryer, then this Air Fryer Chicken Bites recipe is the one! Incredible flavor and so easy to make!. Trying to get more protein into your diet? You will love this recipe for Air Fryer Chicken Breasts. It brings a ton of flavor without oil frying! These can be prepared in minutes and they are absolutely delicious! My whole family were so impressed with how much flavor these chicken chunks had yet they are low in fat, high in protein and easy to make! If you are on the hunt for new air fryer chicken recipes, then you need to add this one into your rotation!

