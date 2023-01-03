ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Lew, WV

Gerald William 'Jerry' Hamerski

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gerald William “Jerry” Hamerski, 70, of Bridgeport passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Latrobe, PA on December 2, 1952, a son of the late-Theodore and Camilla Milleo Hamerski.
Vernon Alfred Tacy

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Vernon Alfred Tacy, age 93, a resident of Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday January 3, 2023 following an extended illness in the John Manchin, Sr. Assisted Living in Farmington, WV. Vernon was born December 26, 1929 in Huttonsville, WV, the son of the late-Chumley Alfred...
WVU needs a signature win over KU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was the prospect of days like this coming Friday that helped West Virginia fans get through a long and dismal football season. Through the start of winter, when everyone else was playing bowl games and when the temperature was dropping below freezing, knowing that this coming Saturday was on the calendar was enough to get their blood boiling.
West Virginia women face another challenge at No. 11 Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia women’s basketball team embarks on its first road trip of its Big 12 Conference slate this week, beginning with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to square off against No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday. West Virginia and Iowa State are...
WVU women fade after halftime time at No. 11 Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (WV News) — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team suffered a 70-50 defeat to No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday evening inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames. The Mountaineers’ (9-4, 0-2 Big 12) scoring efforts were led by sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, who tallied a team-best...
Suemnick provides a bit of hope in Oklahoma State loss

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The disappointment of West Virginia’s second consecutive loss to open the Big 12 men’s basketball schedule wasn’t totally bereft of bright spots, although none come close to erasing the 0-2 start and the Mountaineers’ position in the basement of the league standings.
Erik Stevenson has been a lightning rod for WVU

There's no doubt that West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson is a lightning rod. And just as the electricity that strikes them can have both positive and negative effects, so too has the mercurial senior on the fortunes of Mountaineer basketball. At his best, Stevenson is a fiery competitor who motivates...
