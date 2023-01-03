Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Up To $600 In Extra Cash From Your State – See If You Qualify!Ty D.Idaho State
Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.D.C. Hot NewsWoodbridge, VA
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Related
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on their minds
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence
Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron recalls seeing teammate collapse: 'White as ghosts'
The Detroit Red Wings know what it is like to see a teammate collapse and learn it is because of his heart. Watching the scary situation unfold regarding NFL player Damar Hamlin on Monday "was disturbing," said Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, a native upstate New Yorker and lifelong Buffalo Bills fan....
FOX Sports
Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game
Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
NHL
Kings honor Edler for 1,000 NHL games with pregame ceremony
Defenseman joined by family on the ice, receives painting from teammates. Before tonight's matchup against the Stars, the Kings honored Alexander Edler for playing in his 1000th career NHL game. 07:34 •. Alexander Edler was honored by the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday for playing 1,000 NHL games. Edler, a...
markerzone.com
RED WINGS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUNDER AND STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have placed former first-rounder and 2018 Stanley Cup champion Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana, 26, has only appeared in two games for Detroit this season, tallying two points (one goal, one assist). He entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program earlier this season, but was reinstated on December 16th.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores twice in overtime loss
Ovechkin scored two goals on seven shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres. Ovechkin's elite scoring ability was on full display Tuesday, netting a pair of goals with long-range wrist shots. Ovechkin has scored in three straight contests while tallying eight goals in his last five games. The 37-year-old winger has shown no signs of slowing down, with 28 goals and 19 assists through 40 games this season.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: May have significant injury
O'Neill (calf) won't play Sunday against the Bears, according to head coach Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Chris Tomasson reports. O'Neill's injury, which was suffered in Sunday's loss to the Packers, was called "significant" by O'Connell. With a playoff spot secured, his absence Sunday in Chicago may not matter much, but any potential missed time in the playoffs could. When O'Neill exited Week 17, Oli Udoh took over at right tackle, and he'd be the likely candidate to start there Week 18.
CBS Sports
Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills
Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday. The move comes nearly 2 1/2 weeks after he
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring
Lillard produced 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-15 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves. After a slow start in the first half, Lillard came on in the second and ended up leading the team in scoring. It wasn't a great shooting night though, as he went a rough 2-for-9 from beyond the arc and matched a season-high with four missed free throws. In 25 contests so far, the veteran guard is averaging 27.4 points and 7.2 assists. He's also averaging a career-high 3.4 turnovers per game.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Puts together complete performance
Lopez amassed 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Washington. Lopez reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 23 in Tuesday's win. He did so by shooting with efficiency from the field, as he knocked down 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field. Lopez has also been a big factor at the rim of late by recording four or more blocks in three of his last four appearances.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
CBS Sports
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports
NFL's Troy Vincent can't understand how a five-minute warmup call made it on 'MNF' after Damar Hamlin collapse
In a tearful and emotional response Wednesday, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent vehemently denied ever giving the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals a five-minute warmup period to resume Monday night's game that saw Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse due to cardiac arrest. Vincent, one of the...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING FORMER FIRST OVERALL PICK
Ever since New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant made Alexis Lafreniere a healthy scratch last week, trade rumours have circulated regarding the 2020 first overall pick. While nothing appears to be imminent, as of late last week, the Rangers were reportedly receiving calls regarding the potential availability of Lafreniere.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Turns back clock Monday
Gordon had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks. Gordon delivered a vintage performance Monday, finishing with his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and showing an efficient touch from beyond the arc. Gordon has scored in double digits in three of Houston's last four games, but he won't have a lot of value until he can shoot the rock on a consistent basis. He's made just 37.4 percent of his shots from the field and 34.8 percent from three since the start of December.
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson puts 54 points on Hawks, but it's Kevon Looney who plays hero in Warriors' fifth straight win
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks for 54 points on 10 3-pointers on Monday, but it was Kevon Looney who played hero with the game-winning tip as time expired to give Golden State a wild 143-141 overtime victory. It was the Warriors' fifth straight win, and their league-leading 17th at home.
Comments / 0