CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence

Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Kings honor Edler for 1,000 NHL games with pregame ceremony

Defenseman joined by family on the ice, receives painting from teammates. Before tonight's matchup against the Stars, the Kings honored Alexander Edler for playing in his 1000th career NHL game. 07:34 •. Alexander Edler was honored by the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday for playing 1,000 NHL games. Edler, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
markerzone.com

RED WINGS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUNDER AND STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ON WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have placed former first-rounder and 2018 Stanley Cup champion Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana, 26, has only appeared in two games for Detroit this season, tallying two points (one goal, one assist). He entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program earlier this season, but was reinstated on December 16th.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores twice in overtime loss

Ovechkin scored two goals on seven shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres. Ovechkin's elite scoring ability was on full display Tuesday, netting a pair of goals with long-range wrist shots. Ovechkin has scored in three straight contests while tallying eight goals in his last five games. The 37-year-old winger has shown no signs of slowing down, with 28 goals and 19 assists through 40 games this season.
CBS Sports

Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday

Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
CBS Sports

Vikings' Brian O'Neill: May have significant injury

O'Neill (calf) won't play Sunday against the Bears, according to head coach Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Chris Tomasson reports. O'Neill's injury, which was suffered in Sunday's loss to the Packers, was called "significant" by O'Connell. With a playoff spot secured, his absence Sunday in Chicago may not matter much, but any potential missed time in the playoffs could. When O'Neill exited Week 17, Oli Udoh took over at right tackle, and he'd be the likely candidate to start there Week 18.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills

Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring

Lillard produced 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-15 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves. After a slow start in the first half, Lillard came on in the second and ended up leading the team in scoring. It wasn't a great shooting night though, as he went a rough 2-for-9 from beyond the arc and matched a season-high with four missed free throws. In 25 contests so far, the veteran guard is averaging 27.4 points and 7.2 assists. He's also averaging a career-high 3.4 turnovers per game.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Puts together complete performance

Lopez amassed 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Washington. Lopez reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 23 in Tuesday's win. He did so by shooting with efficiency from the field, as he knocked down 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field. Lopez has also been a big factor at the rim of late by recording four or more blocks in three of his last four appearances.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury

Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Turns back clock Monday

Gordon had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks. Gordon delivered a vintage performance Monday, finishing with his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and showing an efficient touch from beyond the arc. Gordon has scored in double digits in three of Houston's last four games, but he won't have a lot of value until he can shoot the rock on a consistent basis. He's made just 37.4 percent of his shots from the field and 34.8 percent from three since the start of December.
