Yardbarker
Why O’Reilly, Tarasenko, and Krug Injuries Could Affect Bruins
Could the recent injury news from the St. Louis Blues could have a direct effect on the Boston Bruins and the NHL trade market?. In the shadow of the Winter Classic dominating the NHL news cycle this past Sunday and Monday, the St. Louis Blues pulled a perfect news dump on Monday morning. The team announced that center Ryan O’Reilly would be out a minimum of six weeks with a broken foot, and that Vladimir Tarasenko would miss at least four weeks with a hand injury.
Brayden Schenn lifts Blues past Maple Leafs, 6-5 in SO
Brayden Schenn scored on the power play and again in the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Exits contest
Kane (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. It's unclear what caused Kane's injury, but he was ruled out during the second intermission. He led Blackhawks forwards through two periods with 12:57 of ice time, recording two shots on goal and two PIM. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Coyotes.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence
Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
Predators reportedly make longtime defenseman 'available' via trade
There is a brand-new name to throw out onto the 2023 trade-deadline hot stove, and it’s a big one. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff writes that Nashville Predators general manager David Poile “is ready to consider moving” Mattias Ekholm, and lists him as “available” in his first trade targets board.
NBC Sports
Report: Sharks 'trying to accommodate' Merkley trade request
One of the Sharks' former top prospects could be on the move soon. The Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported Tuesday, citing sources, that San Jose has made Ryan Merkley -- the team's first-round pick of the 2018 NHL Draft -- available for trade after the 22-year-old defenseman requested they do so.
Yardbarker
Canucks News & Rumors: Lafreniere, Bear, Demko & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization is interested in Alexis Lafreniere . Additionally, the Canucks are expected to start talks with defenceman Ethan Bear about an extension. Also, head coach Bruce Boudreau provided an update on Thatcher Demko and Tanner Pearson’s return from their injuries.
Yardbarker
Vrana’s Future With Red Wings Unclear After Clearing Waivers
The Detroit Red Wings placed Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday afternoon to help trim the bench to 23 players before Wednesday’s battle against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesar’s Arena. Vrana entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program on October 19, and there was no timetable for his...
Yardbarker
Emergence of Klim Kostin Makes Puljujarvi Trade Easier for Oilers
When the Edmonton Oilers traded for Klim Kostin, they may have inadvertently (or intentionally) found a replacement for Jesse Puljujarvi. A big winger with a high ceiling, the Oilers have been rumored to have placed Puljujarvi on the trade block, but the forward hasn’t fetched much interest from around the NHL. Meanwhile, Kostin was a player who didn’t pan out in St. Louis and since landing with the Oilers has been a pleasant surprise.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores twice in overtime loss
Ovechkin scored two goals on seven shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres. Ovechkin's elite scoring ability was on full display Tuesday, netting a pair of goals with long-range wrist shots. Ovechkin has scored in three straight contests while tallying eight goals in his last five games. The 37-year-old winger has shown no signs of slowing down, with 28 goals and 19 assists through 40 games this season.
Yardbarker
Samsonov was solid 5v5, but the Leafs top pairing struggled in the shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues
It’s a new year so we are going to try out something new over here at TLN and that is a bit of a day after the game stats dump in addition to the postgame musings provided by Nick Alberga the night of the game. In some ways, it seems fitting that we are rolling this out on a game that in many ways is an outlier, as 5-5 games in regulation aren’t typical of what we see in the NHL and with the game being decided by a shootout the conclusion was basically a coin flip anyway.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Booted off 40-man roster
The Brewers designated Kelley for assignment Wednesday. Kelley ceded his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Bryse Wilson, whom the Brewers acquired from the Pirates via trade Wednesday. While moving back and forth between Triple-A Nashville and the majors in 2022, Kelley didn't provide the Brewers with much evidence that he was deserving of a long-term stay in the big-league bullpen. Over 23.2 innings with Milwaukee, Kelley logged a 6.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Place Jujhar Khaira, MacKenzie Entwistle on IR
In what continues to be a painful season for the Chicago Blackhawks, the health of the roster continues to suffer. In Tuesday's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Patrick Kane left the game early with an undisclosed injury. Now, two other players are injured. Forwards Jujhar Khaira and MacKenzie Entwistle have been placed on the IR by the Blackhawks.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Ryan Borucki: Lands with Cubs
Borucki (forearm) and the Cubs agreed Wednesday on a minor-league deal, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The contract presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where Borucki will look to compete for a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen. Before putting himself in consideration for a roster spot with Chicago, the 28-year-old will first have to prove that he's fully past the left forearm strain that sidelined him for the final two months of the 2022 campaign. Prior to getting hurt last season, Borucki made 32 appearances in the majors between the Blue Jays and Mariners, netting a 5.68 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB across 25.1 innings.
Yardbarker
Avalanche Must Rest Netminder Alexandar Georgiev
The Colorado Avalanche are currently on a four-game losing streak. Injuries continue to hold this team back, but poor play has also played a part in their recent run. One player facing some criticism has been netminder Alexandar Georgiev, but the blame cannot be laid solely on him. The Avs are leaning hard on Georgiev right now, as he’s started the last nine games straight and looks in desperate need of a rest.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Turns back clock Monday
Gordon had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks. Gordon delivered a vintage performance Monday, finishing with his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and showing an efficient touch from beyond the arc. Gordon has scored in double digits in three of Houston's last four games, but he won't have a lot of value until he can shoot the rock on a consistent basis. He's made just 37.4 percent of his shots from the field and 34.8 percent from three since the start of December.
Yardbarker
Kaapo Kakko Rewarding Rangers’ Patience
When the New York Rangers selected Kaapo Kakko second overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, the young winger immediately faced enormous expectations. Despite inconsistent play and some extended scoring droughts since his NHL debut, the Blueshirts continued to give him opportunities and he is now rewarding them with impressive two-way play.
CBS Sports
Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills
Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
CBS Sports
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
