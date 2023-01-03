ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brackenridge, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Local teen accused of shooting, killing best friend appears in court

MONESSEN, Pa. — A judge decided to hold all the charges against 16-year-old Terry Newton of Monessen in connection to the Nov. 29 shooting-death of his friend Amari Altomore. On Tuesday, Terry Newton’s mother Tanleshia Thompson testified saying the victim Amari Altomore was like a nephew to her, her...
MONESSEN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Woman Accused of Assaulting Victim With Fence Post Due in Court

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a local woman accused of smacking another woman with a fence post in September. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 52-year-old Melissa Lynn Humble, of Punxsutawney, is scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, with District Judge David B. Inzana presiding.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
