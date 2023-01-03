ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off

If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
France 24

Pelé’s funeral procession passes through Santos, President Lula pays respects

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was among 230,000 mourners to view Pele's open casket in Santos, where some fans shed silent tears and others gave the Brazilian soccer star rousing cheers as they filed through the costal city's stadium. A 24-hour memorial service at the Vila Belmiro stadium...
People

Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
marinelink.com

French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine

A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
brytfmonline.com

Everyone from China refuses to come to the country

The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly says he’s happy to come to ‘South Africa’ after Saudi transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly said he was happy to come to “South Africa” after his transfer to Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr.The forward was speaking at his first press conference after his shock move.“It’s different, the evolution of football is different,” Ronaldo said.“It’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa, for me, I want to change”.As he spoke, the sponsorship backdrop behind him read: “Saudi, welcome to Arabia”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo completes shock move to Saudi side Al NassrMoment Ronaldo is unveiled as new Al Nassr player in front of thousands of fans‘I’m here to win’: Cristiano Ronaldo gives first press conference as Al Nassr player

