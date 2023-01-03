Read full article on original website
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’
One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
General who faced off with Fox News hosts retires from Army
An Army general who went viral after clashing with Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham in 2021 retired from the military branch on Sunday. Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe announced his retirement on Twitter shortly after the new year began, writing, “Elvis has left the building.” Donahoe had been set to retire in July,…
11. Washington, DC
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock Total PPP funds per capita: $4,867Total PPP funds: $3,261,369,374Median PPP loan amount: $20,833Share of approved PPP funds forgiven: 93.3%Industry sector with the most PPP funds: Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
Watch: Message in a bottle found in Florida river after 39 years
A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle on the shore of a river were able to track down the Texas man who authored the message 39 years earlier.
Why Josh Stein’s office isn’t prosecuting Mark Meadows for voter fraud | Opinion
The NC attorney general said in a press release that there isn’t “sufficient evidence” to press charges against the former White House chief of staff or his wife.
Mexico nabs son of drug lord 'El Chapo' before Biden visit
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the United States and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, in a pre-dawn operation Thursday that set off gunfights and roadblocks across the western state's capital.
