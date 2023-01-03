Read full article on original website
Some House Republicans concerned McCarthy speakership would continue 'past and ongoing Republican failures'
Nine GOP House members said Kevin McCarthy's election to the speakership could mean a continuation of past and ongoing Republican failures.
McCarthy claims Matt Gaetz told him he wouldn't care if speaker stalemate ends with Democrat leading the House
Kevin McCarthy claims Matt Gaetz told him he would not mind if Democrat Hakeem Jeffries were to win the speakership in a plurality vote due to the stalemate over McCarthy's bid.
Bryan Kohberger makes tasteless joke in Pennsylvania prison: report
Bryan Christopher Kohberger allegedly made a heartless joke to another inmate while behind bars at a Pennsylvania prison before his extradition to Idaho, according to a new report.
Howard Stern makes bold prediction on McCarthy’s potential House speakership: GOP ‘kooks’ won’t give it to him
Satellite radio host Howard Stern predicted that Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will not become Speaker of the House thanks to "kooks" in his party.
Lauren Boebert ripped to shreds in Christmas letter from ‘embarrassed’ constituent
Lauren Boebert has been slammed by a constituent in a Christmas letter stating that she has “learned absolutely nothing” after her lack of support during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress. Carol Cure wrote in The Durango Herald on Christmas Day that “after receiving the narrowest congressional reelection margin in the country, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has apparently learned absolutely nothing”. “By refusing to stand or applaud the heroic Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech to Congress, she has once again embarrassed her 3rd Congressional District constituents and the entire country,” she added. “During this historic speech,...
House speaker battle: Profanities fly as Republican factions get heated over McCarthy speakership bid
Profanities flew during a House GOP Conference meeting Tuesday regarding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakership.
Seven more House Republicans threaten to oppose McCarthy without concessions on House rules
Seven more members of the House Freedom Caucus are threatening to oppose Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's ascension to speaker unless their demands are met.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the lone Democrat in Congress to oppose the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill
The legislation would avert a shutdown and fund the government through most of 2023. It easily passed the House and is now awaiting Biden's signature.
Cruz: House Speaker fight due to 'disappointing' election and because GOP doesn't 'follow orders' like Dems
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said on his podcast that the ongoing House Speaker battle was due to the GOP's "disappointing" November election results.
A Republican congresswoman broke down in tears begging her colleagues to vote against a same-sex marriage bill
"I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill," Hartzler said through tears.
Twitter Files reveal Trump ban came after Michelle Obama, others pressured the company
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was among those who pressured Twitter to ban former President Donald Trump, following the riots at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
Rick Scott urges McConnell to respect House incoming GOP majority and tank yearlong budget deal
Sen. Rick Scott is urging Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans to respect the incoming House GOP majority and block a yearlong budget deal.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
Kyrsten Sinema's slam dunk. Arizona independent says what Democrats are afraid to say
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has announced that she is leaving the Democratic Party. The former Democrat is saying some of the things that have needed to be said for a long time.
‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker
House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving...
LAURA INGRAHAM: Now we see just how corrupt, how cut-throat and how devious Big Tech is
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Twitter's mission of sharing information and ideas without barriers was only a marketing campaign on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’
Debt-ridden Stacey Abrams panned by Democrats for 'incredibly bad' financial planning
Media outlets are putting a spotlight on Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' financial spending, now panned by Democrats as "incredibly bad planning."
Andy Biggs becomes latest MAGA Republican to spar with Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘She’s crossed the Rubicon’
Rep Andy Biggs has become the latest MAGA Republican to spar with far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she has “crossed the Rubicon” over her support of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.Mr Biggs, who announced that he was throwing his hat into the ring for the role of House speaker, took aim at the Georgia congresswoman in an interview on Lindell TV late last week.“She’s kind of crossed the Rubicon there. She’s calling us liars and saying we’re misleading,” he said.The Arizona congressman’s comments came in response to an op-ed penned by Ms Greene for The Daily Caller...
Trump's inability to lift Kevin McCarthy in speaker race leaves media asking 'what power does he really have?'
Critics have drawn attention to former President Trump's inability to sway the 20 GOP rebel lawmakers who are blocking his choice, Kevin McCarthy, for House speaker.
Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
