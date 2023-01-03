Read full article on original website
Ocean County Library to Honor Black History Month, Presidents' Day with American Historical Theatre
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- In honor of Black History Month and Presidents’ Day, the American Historical Theatre will re-create three notable Americans, whose lives spanned three centuries, at the Ocean County Library. Appearances will take place at three branches: Toms River, Barnegat, and Jackson. Toms River Branch, 101 Washington...
A Look at "Popcorn Falls"
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Welcome to the sleepy town of Popcorn Falls, a small American town whose only claim to fame – their namesake waterfall – has dried up, and their neighboring town threatens to turn them into a sewage treatment plant. Their only hope is to - open a theater!
Monmouth County Park System Invites Gardeners to Take Park in National Seed Swap Day
(ABERDEEN, NJ) -- The Monmouth County Park System invites local gardeners to take part in National Seed Swap Day from 10:00am-11:00am on Saturday, January 28, at the Freneau Woods Park Visitor Center, Aberdeen. Here are the details:. * Vegetable, annual, perennial and native seeds are welcome (no invasive species). *...
Art Exhibits at The Lewis Center for the Arts
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts is hosting a Media Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts, now through February 10, 2023. It takes place at the Lucas Gallery (185 Nassau Street) in Princeton. The gallery is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am-6:00pm.
Camden Repertory Theater presents "Unfinished Women Cry In No Man's Land While A Bird Dies In A Gilded Cage"
(CAMDEN, NJ) -- Camden Repertory Theater celebrates Black History Month with an immersive production of Aishah Rahman’s rarely produced underground classic Unfinished Women Cry In No Man's Land While A Bird Dies In A Gilded Cage, directed by Chyna Morrison and featuring music direction by JoJo Streater. Boasting a live jazz band and presented in Camden Rep’s unique venue — a typical New Jersey row house with only 20 seats — performances kick off with four public previews February 1 through February 4. Opening night is set for Friday, February 10, with performances continuing through March 25.
Singers from Community Sought for RVCC Chorale
Dr. John Sichel, Professor of Music, conducts the RVCC Chorale during a performance. (BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Members of the community are invited to join the Raritan Valley Community College Chorale this winter and spring. The group will rehearse on Monday evenings, from 7:00pm-10:00pm, beginning January 23. All voices, high school age and older, are needed for the Chorale. The group will present its spring concert, featuring music by Brahms and Elton John, on Sunday, April 30, at 3:00pm, at the College’s Branchburg campus.
Count Basie Center for the Arts presents The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Count Basie Center for the Arts presents The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes on Saturday, February 4 at 7:30pm. Join Cary Elwes (Westley) for a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film, The Princess Bride. Doors are at 6:30pm. Note: this show was originally scheduled for June 17, 2022. All tickets will be honored on this new date.
Two River Theater Presents "Living & Breathing" By Mando Alvarado
Pictured from left to right Christopher M. Ramirez, Michael Markham and Carlos Ibarra. Photo by Mac Allen. (RED BANK, NJ) -- The new year brings a new world premiere to Red Bank! Continuing its thrilling theatrical season, Two River Theater presents the darkly funny and complex Living & Breathing, written by Mando Alvarado and directed by Rebecca Martínez. Originally developed as part of the 2019 Two River Theater Crossing Borders (Cruzando Fronteras) Festival, Living & Breathing runs January 28 through February 26, 2023 in the Marion Huber Theater.
Theatre at RVCC to Present Series for Children, Young Teens
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- As part of its mission to provide affordable entertainment and educational programming for the community, The Theatre at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg will present a three-show series of productions designed specifically for young people. The School-Time Series will offer the following shows this winter and...
The Twin-Peaks-inspired Opera Film "Black Lodge" To Screen In Princeton
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- When composer David T. Little’s newest cinematic opera creation Black Lodge premiered in concert at Opera Philadelphia’s Festival O22 in September, the Twin Peaks-inspired film was hailed for “pushing the boundaries of what opera is” (Broadway World) and “redefining opera on stage and screen” (Wall Street Journal,).
Luna Stage presents "Torn Asunder" by Nikkole Salter
(WEST ORANGE, NJ) -- Luna Stage launches its 2023 season with Obie-winner and Pulitzer-nominee Nikkole Salter’s Torn Asunder, a searing historical drama. Set in the years leading up to and immediately following emancipation, Torn Asunder is the story of a formerly enslaved woman’s quest to reunite with her husband and son. The play begins previews on February 2nd with an official opening on February 4, and runs through February 26.
Akwaaba Gallery Presents "I've Created a Monster" by Scott Harbison
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Akwaaba Gallery presents “I’ve Created a Monster” by Scott Harbison from January 7th through February 4th. This is a collection of neoexpressionist paintings featuring alien beings in a universe of Harbison’s imagination. The January 7th opening will be held from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.
Jen Maxfield, News Anchor and Reporter, Has Book Signing, Meet & Greet In Hoboken On Sunday
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- United Synagogue of Hoboken is hosting their 20th Annual Meistrich Author & Brunch Series with Emmy Award-winning reporter and news anchor Jen Maxfield for her book, “More After the Break,” on Sunday, January 8 at 11:00am. The book revisits 10 of Maxfield’s memorable stories from...
"Destigmatized: Our Bodies, Our Rights, Our Stories" to Have Two Benefit Readings in January
With the devastating news regarding the leaked SCOTUS draft decision, which accurately indicated the imminent overturning of Roe v. Wade, Colleen Renee Lis decided to come forward to tell her abortion story on stage in front of a live audience and encouraged other women to tell their own stories regarding women’s reproductive rights.
RVCC Holocaust Institute to Host Virtual Events in Conjunction with Museum Exhibition
PHOTOS: (LEFT) Marie-Blanche Fourcade (RIGHT) Eva Kuper. (BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- The Institute of Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Raritan Valley Community College will offer two virtual programs in January in conjunction with the College’s hosting of Witnesses to History, Keepers of Memory, a traveling exhibition from the Montreal Holocaust Museum. The exhibition will be on display at RVCC’s Branchburg campus from January 12-May 10, 2023.
Morris Choral Society to perform "Carmina Burana"; Interested Singers Can Audition on Monday Evenings
(MORRRISTOWN, NJ) -- The Morris Choral Society will perform Carl Orff’s signature piece Carmina Burana on May 20 at the United Methodist Church on the Green in Morristown. Interested singers should come to the Frelinghuysen Middle School, 10 Jane Way, Morristown, at 7:30pm on Mondays starting January 9. The program will use the 1956 version authorized by Carl Orff which is for two pianos and percussionists. The score has short solos for baritone and tenor.
Newark Museum Of Art presents Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Day: Acts Of Kindness
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On Monday, January 16 from noon to 5:00pm, the Newark Museum of Art presents a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, his teachings of social justice, and service to the community. The afternoon features dynamic performances, hands-on activities, and opportunities to help others. There's something for the whole family! Admission is free, but registration is required.
State Theatre New Jersey presents Linda Eder
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The recently renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents celebrated songstress and award-winning Broadway star, Linda Eder live in concert on Sunday, January 22 at 7:00pm. Tickets range from $29-$69. One of the most versatile voices, Linda Eder is a best-selling recording artist with 18 solo albums...
Rock On! This Week's Sound Bites...1/5/23
Most of us have heard the expression, "What's old is new again" and most of us have experienced this in our lifetime; be it in relationships, work or the current 1970's fashion rebirth which to most of us who lived through it the first time is somewhat mind-boggling. Well, The...
RVCC Slates Contemporary Art Exhibition Featuring Work by Two Arts & Design Faculty Members
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design Department will present Ideas in Form, an exhibition showcasing the work of Arts & Design Faculty members James Adkins and Bill Macholdt, January 18 to February 17, in the Art Gallery at the College’s Branchburg campus. The show...
