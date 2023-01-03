ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Gold Star donates to Damar Hamlin's charity, The Chasing M's Foundation

A famous Cincinnati chili parlor is showing its support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Tuesday, Gold Star Chili announced on social media that the local chain would donate to Hamlin's charity, The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The charity's GoFundMe page surpassed $6 million in donations after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Monday night game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson and Ciara donate $10,000 to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive

Though he is on a different team and over 1,500 miles away, Denver Broncos’ quarterback Russell Wilson made a contribution to something that is bigger than football. During the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. During this scary time, Hamlin received life-saving measures and is now in critical condition inside of UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.
DENVER, CO
K2 Radio

How Did Casper’s Logan Wilson Win The Ed Block Courage Award?

Throughout Logan Wilson's football days, he's been no stranger to winning awards. He was all-state in high school at NCHS, freshman of the year and all conference in college at University of Wyoming and now ,as a pro football player with the Cincinnati Bengals, he's won the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award.
CASPER, WY
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Donates $10,000 To Charity Of Injured NFL Player

During Monday night's NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, 24-year-old Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after colliding with an opponent. The incident occurred during the first quarter of the game. Medical personnel immediately entered the playing field and administered CPR. The match was ultimately suspended after Hamlin was taken to a local medical facility.
CINCINNATI, OH
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy