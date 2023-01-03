ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannock County, ID

Bannock County adopts pretrial justice improvements, to begin using Public Safety Assessment in 2023

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kidnewsradio.com

New Years first Babies in Pocatello and Idaho Falls

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Medical Center is reporting that Atreyu James Patrick French, is the Medical Center’s 2023 New Year’s Baby. He is the son of Chelsea and Thadeous French of Chubbuck making his grand entrance at 4:30 a.m. on January 2, 2023. They say Mom...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

ISU and Portneuf announce sports medicine partnership

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University Athletics (ISU) and Portneuf Medical Center (PMC) are proud to announce a new sports medicine partnership. As part of the multi-year partnership, PMC will provide ISU student-athletes with specialized sports medicine care and streamlined access to comprehensive health care services. “We are...
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy