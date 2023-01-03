Bannock County adopts pretrial justice improvements, to begin using Public Safety Assessment in 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
Former Ada County Coroner to advise Bannock County in developing Forensic Pathology Center
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County officials recently hired former Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens to advise in the development of the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center. In a public meeting on Tuesday, Bannock County Commissioners Ernie Moser and Jeff Hough signed a professional services contract for Owens to...
kidnewsradio.com
New Years first Babies in Pocatello and Idaho Falls
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Medical Center is reporting that Atreyu James Patrick French, is the Medical Center’s 2023 New Year’s Baby. He is the son of Chelsea and Thadeous French of Chubbuck making his grand entrance at 4:30 a.m. on January 2, 2023. They say Mom...
kidnewsradio.com
ISU and Portneuf announce sports medicine partnership
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University Athletics (ISU) and Portneuf Medical Center (PMC) are proud to announce a new sports medicine partnership. As part of the multi-year partnership, PMC will provide ISU student-athletes with specialized sports medicine care and streamlined access to comprehensive health care services. “We are...
Comments / 0