TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8
It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
hypebeast.com
Nicolas Cage Stars as Dracula in First Trailer for Universal’s New Horror-Comedy Flick
The first trailer is out for Universal Pictures’ Dracula spin-off story, Renfield. Nicolas Cage brings a campy twist to the iconic role of Count Dracula but, for once, he’s not the lead character. Rather, that part goes to Nicholas Hoult, who stars as the titular character of Renfield.
hypebeast.com
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Becomes the Top-Grossing Film Released in 2022
James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Top Gun: Maverick at the global box office as the top-grossing movie released in 2022, according to Deadline. As of Wednesday, January 4, the 20th Century film has accumulated $454 million USD domestically and more than $1 billion USD internationally, moving its global tally to $1.51 billion USD. That figure not only overtakes Top Gun: Maverick‘s $1.49 billion USD at the global box office, but it also makes Avatar: The Way of Water the No. 10 top-grossing film of all time and the No. 2 top-grossing title of the pandemic era, behind Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Collider
First 'Renfield' Trailer Shows Nicolas Cage's Dracula Making Life a Living Hell
Universal drew back the curtain on their campy vampire flick Renfield with a new trailer teasing the adventure of Dracula's titular minion. The film focuses on the dynamic between Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) and his big boss (Nicolas Cage) as the henchman tries to step out of Dracula's long shadow after decades of service. When he falls head over heels for the feisty, perpetually angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina) in modern-day New Orleans, he finally decides to leave the vampire's employ, leading to hilarity and drama as they sort out the issues in their relationship.
Gizmodo
Jung_E's New Trailer Reveals That in the Future, There Is Only Mom War
A battle of mother and country ensues in the post-apocalyptic near-future in Jung_E, the latest from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho. And that’s quite literally an army of moms, modeled after the mother of a researcher at an AI lab. Amid a civil war, the new Netflix film finds a scientist coping with the loss of her heroic mother by... cloning her. Nothing could possibly go wrong, right?
Polygon
Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot
Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
Avatar: The Last Airbender series ‘had to change its name’ because of James Cameron’s Avatar
James Cameron has apparently always had big plans for his Avatar film series. In fact, half a decade before Avatar’s 2009 debut – whereupon it became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earning $2.9bn (£2.3bn) at the box office – he had already acquired the rights to its title.As it turns out, Cameron’s forward thinking had ramifications for Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called...
ComicBook
James Cameron Says Terminator: Dark Fate Filmmakers Were "High on Their Own Supply" Making Sequel
Back in 2019, Terminator: Dark Fate was set to revive the Terminator franchise to its former glory, as it not only brought together Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but also saw franchise creator James Cameron serving as a producer. While it did earn relatively positive reviews, the film was a financial disappointment and no updates to the series have emerged since that sequel, with Cameron himself recently admitting that maybe he and director Tim Miller bought too much into their own hopes for the film and might have lost touch with what would really have been best for the overall narrative.
Sinister: The Story Behind The Scariest Movie Ever Made
In 2012, director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill came together and made "Sinister," a landmark horror film that would go on to define a decade brimming with some of the smartest, most terrifying titles ever. With Ethan Hawke playing protagonist Ellison Oswalt, "Sinister" redefined the Texan actor's career that would lead to a run of "Before Midnight," "The Purge," and "Boyhood" within a year's time.
Collider
James Cameron Reveals He Shot the 'Avatar' Sequels Simultaneously to Avoid the "Stranger Things Effect"
It's fairly obvious when you first set eyes on Avatar: The Way of Water that this is possibly the most ambitious film ever attempted. And then you realise that James Cameron, the mastermind behind the world of Pandora, has made three films at once. It's a testament to the man's...
Top Gun: Maverick Is About To Lose A Box-Office Record To Avatar: The Way Of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water is coming on strong enough at the box office to wrestle this distinction away from Top Gun: Maverick.
James Cameron confirms ‘urban legend’ about his Aliens film pitch was in fact true
James Cameron has confirmed that a long-standing story about his pitch meeting for Aliens is in fact completely true.The Avatar filmmaker directed the 1986 sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi-horror classic Alien.According to the story, which some fans had previously thought to be an “urban legend”, Cameron went into a meeting with studio executives to try to get Aliens made.As the crux of his pitch, he wrote the word “Alien” on a piece of paper, before drawing vertical lines through the final letter, turning it into a dollar sign.Cameron recalled the meeting in an interview with Empire.“I had lunch...
‘Wednesday’ Actor Percy Hynes White Gets Candid About Jenna Ortega Popularity: ‘I Can’t Escape Her Face’
"Wednesday" actor Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier Thorpe, says he can't escape" the face of his co-star and friend Jenna Ortega.
Collider
Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Is Now Casting Its Leads
Rome: one of the most powerful empires and civilizations the world has ever known. So dense over the centuries has been their mark on humanity that aspects of our lives are still being affected by this empire. So when Sir Ridley Scott directed and released the Roman film Gladiator in 2000, it turned out to be a massive hit at the box office, grossing $457 million worldwide. The film was such a success that since its release, there have been multiple attempts at a sequel. Finally, it would seem a sequel is now at hand, with Scott seeking actors to star in the project.
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Director Says Trailer Offers Only 10% of the Film's Horrors
The first trailer for Evil Dead Rise has already ignited squeamish reactions from audiences, as the trailer alone featured a variety of disturbing sequences featuring cheese graters, a tattoo gun, and a scalping. Director Lee Cronin has great news for gorehounds and bad news for those already uneased by the trailer, as he recently recalled how the trailer only features a fraction of the horrors to be witnessed in the rest of the film, meaning even this first trailer is a more restrained hint at what's to come in the highly anticipated sequel. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.
‘M3GAN’ Review: Allison Williams Tangles With a Rogue Robot in Fun AI Horror That’s Equal Parts Campy and Creepy
Director Gerard Johnstone and screenwriter Akela Cooper have their tongues planted firmly in their cheeks from the very start of M3GAN, a satirical tale of treacherous technology in which the shocks and scares and even the cautionary notes are not lessened by the enjoyable vein of campy humor. While comparison to the Child’s Play and Annabelle movies seems inevitable, the malevolent agents in those franchises clearly are dolls. The Model 3 Generative Android known as M3GAN, by contrast, is a sufficiently realistic humanoid to be subversive as well as creepy, echoing AI insta-classics like Ex Machina. Given that horror fans have...
World Screen News
Prime Video’s The Consultant to Premiere in February
The Christoph Waltz-led series The Consultant, based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, is set to make its debut on Prime Video on February 24. The thriller explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee when new consultant Regus Patoff is hired to improve business at the app-based gaming company CompWare, where employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question, including their lives.
IGN
Avatar: Way of The Water Box Office Profits Keep the Sequels Safe; Cameron Sheds Light on the Future of Avatar
It is going to be around 3 weeks since Avatar: Way of the Water released, and the movie continues to perform well at the box office. So far, it has managed to earn more than $1.4 billion in the global box office, which is a recognizable achievement for the movie.
Colman and Raul Domingo (‘New Moon’) on their Oscar shortlisted animated film: ‘The idea was to put love in this world’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“It’s something we made with so much love. We didn’t have an intention on how to amplify it,” says Emmy winner Colman Domingo, whose animated short film “New Moon” is among 15 shortlisted for Oscar consideration this year. “We just wanted to create it because we believe the messaging put out into the world about Black mothers, about Black boys. It’s a personal story, something that me and my mother experienced. It was Raul’s idea to turn it into animation.” Watch the video interview with filmmakers Colman and Raul Domingo above. “New Moon” is the imaginative surrealist journey of young Jay...
A.V. Club
Nicole Kidman will step in front of the camera for Lioness, too
Move over, David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman has a new A-list showrunner buddy. Yes, Kidman is the latest star to join Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ empire. She was actually already on board his upcoming series Lioness as an executive producer under her Blossom Films banner. Now, a new Variety report confirms she’ll join Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira in front of the cameras as well.
