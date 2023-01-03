Elderly Woman Injured By Stray Bullet On New Years Day: Philadelphia Police

Police say a stray bullet fired in celebration of the New Year struck an 87-year-old Philadelphia woman, sending her to the hospital. Photo Credit: Instagram/PhillyPolice

Just minutes after 2023 began, an 87-year-old Philadelphia woman was struck by a stray bullet probably fired in celebration, authorities say.

The victim was standing on the 3400 block of Salmon Street in Port Richmond at about 12:15 a.m., Philly police told Daily Voice. She was rushed to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where she was treated for a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and placed in stable condition, the department said.

Police did not name the woman, though Mary Gallagher identified herself as the victim to 6abc.

Gallagher told the outlet she was standing on her front porch when she felt a "heavy thump."

"I bent down because I was crying and going bananas," she said to 6abc. "And I seen the yellow thing on the floor and I picked it up and I looked at it, and then I really went bananas."

The matter remains under investigation, authorities added.

