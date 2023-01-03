ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

Investigation underway after missing woman found dead in NC

By Bethany Fowler
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A investigation is underway after a missing woman was found dead in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Tracey Leigh Thompson was reported missing by her family on December 28, 2022.

On Sunday, deputies responded to the 100 blocks of Kristins Place in Bostic, in reference to the body of Thompson being found near her residence by family members.

Her death is under investigation, but deputies do not believe foul play is involved at this time.

Rutherford County -- January 3 2023: On January 1, 2023, Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. responded to 143 Kristins Place in Bostic, in reference to the body of Tracey Leigh Thompson being found. Thompson had been reported missing, from this residence by family members on December 28, 2022.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
