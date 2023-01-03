Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For DemolitionJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Four Children From The Same Family Were Abducted Years Apart. One Of Them Has Never Been Found.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewport News, VA
Related
Jordan Bridge 'Rundays' group welcomes people who made resolutions to walk, run in 2023
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If your resolution for 2023 was to be more active, you're in good company. Five days into the new year, though, you may not quite have completed that couch-to-5K transformation. Jordan Bridge Rundays is a group in Chesapeake that's ready to meet you wherever you are...
Saying farewell: Brick Anchor Brew House in downtown Norfolk announces its closure
After nearly seven years serving the local community with their delicious dishes, a downtown Norfolk restaurant is closing its doors. Brick Anchor Brew House opened in 2016 and focuses on serving "farm to fork" American offerings alongside Virginia-focused brews, according to their website. Our very own Bethany Reese featured the...
Norfolk SPCA plans formal dinner party to celebrate 130th anniversary
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk SPCA has been improving the lives of animals in Hampton Roads since 1892. That means they were in business even before the radio was invented. The group is getting ready to celebrate its 130th anniversary with a formal, black-tie optional dinner party at the Chrysler Museum on Jan. 28. The theme is "Once Upon a Time."
WAVY News 10
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Born in Atlanta, Timothy Anderson moved to Hampton Roads in 2009 to learn how to build the nation’s warships at Newport News Shipbuilding. He even played on the Apprentice School football team. Latasha Edwards was his sister-in-law. “He worked at the shipyard for about...
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week set for Jan. 16-22
Virginia Beach restaurants are inviting resident foodies across Hampton Roads as they celebrate 18 years of Virginia Beach Restaurant Week.
Cannonball found in Suffolk apartment backyard
A woman living in the Suffolk Acqua luxury apartments was just out walking her dog when she found something out of the ordinary, a cannonball.
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, not at Military Circle Mall
The potential site is where the Popeyes now stands alone between St. Paul's Boulevard and Fenchurch Street.
Virginia Zoo mourns passing of youngest two-toed sloth, Riley
The Virginia Zoo is mourning the passing of the facility's two-toed sloth, Riley.
Norfolk Botanical Garden's 'Garden of Lights' extended through Saturday
NORFOLK, Va. — Not much time is left to see the dazzling "Garden of Lights" at Norfolk Botanical Garden. The Dominion Energy-sponsored light displays were originally scheduled to end on January 1, but it has been extended a week and its final night is now Saturday, January 7. You...
WAVY News 10
‘We’re going through our hard time’: Skate shop in Portsmouth flooded after freezing pipes
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hard Times Skate Shop is facing a hard time. The day after Christmas, owner Tony Herndon returned to his shop on Afton Parkway to work a few hours. When he entered, water was pouring from the ceiling. They posted video of it to their Instagram...
Survey for Rudee Loop redevelopment set to end this weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Rudee Loop redevelopment plan has been up for discussion for years. In a few days, city leaders will have to have read through thousands of public comments about what they want to see happen to the six-acre space. Many who frequent the Rudee Loop...
Stolen items resold online through Portsmouth business, documents show
Re-selling goods online stolen from Hampton Roads stores for nearly three years. It's what federal court documents detail with three people behind an operation based in Portsmouth.
'Murderabilia:' Growing online industry of items tying to serial killers
News 3 Investigates is shedding light on another growing trend that gets you closer to well-known criminals, and it’s getting mixed reactions.
MAKING A MARK: Chesapeake mom writes children's books on autism awareness
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Laura Hales is on a mission to make a more inclusive world for her sons and those who are similar to them. "Leo is 6, and Noah is 12, and they are both autistic," Hales said. "My boys need the next step as a community, which...
thecountrycook.net
Virginia White Sauce (Salsa)
A Norfolk city favorite, this Virginia White Sauce is a thick and creamy sauce that became a popular dip at a favorite local Mexican restaurant!. Virginia White Sauce (or White Salsa) is a regional condiment very specific to the Tidewater area of Virginia - more specifically in Norfolk (my hometown). It was created by a local Mexican restaurant owner (Willie Jenkins at El Toro) who was looking to create a salad dressing for his guests. This is the recipe he came up with; however, guests started using it to dip their tortilla chips in and the rest is history! I am sharing his original recipe below. It can be tailored to your tastes (most people like to thin it out a bit.)
Virginia Beach ranked as a top winter fishing destination for 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on December 23, 2022. Dedicated watermen know that the cooling temperatures don't have to stop their fishing adventures. Depending on what you're looking to hook, the winter months can still be...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk teens chased by men in SUV; bikes stolen
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For many kids, riding a bike around the neighborhood is a rite of passage. For two Norfolk teens, riding their new bikes for the first time ended with them running for their lives after a man driving an SUV aggressively drove after them in Elmhurst.
WAVY News 10
Bullet whizzes through Norfolk family’s home, just misses mother and toddler
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk grandmother is counting her blessings after a bullet whizzed through her home just minutes into the new year. The woman, who asked that we do not share her identity, just closed on her new house in Huntersville on December 15. On New Year’s Day, her daughter and grandson were laying down in their bedroom when a bullet came through the window and landed in the wall above their heads.
13News Now Vault: The arcade craze of the 1980s
NORFOLK, Va. — Video games have been part of our lives for decades. Kids and adults have been entranced by the glowing screen of new worlds, battles, and triumph; it’s an addiction that first began in the 1970s and early 1980s. 13News Now covered a story in 1981...
WAVY News 10
Missing Virginia Beach man last seen on Christmas found safe
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY — A missing man who hasn’t been heard from since Christmas is considered endangered, police say. Marc Nozzolillo has known mental health struggles, police say, and has had recent episodes of psychosis. He’s 34 years old and about 5 feet 9 inches tall and...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1