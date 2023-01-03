ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13News Now

Norfolk SPCA plans formal dinner party to celebrate 130th anniversary

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk SPCA has been improving the lives of animals in Hampton Roads since 1892. That means they were in business even before the radio was invented. The group is getting ready to celebrate its 130th anniversary with a formal, black-tie optional dinner party at the Chrysler Museum on Jan. 28. The theme is "Once Upon a Time."
thecountrycook.net

Virginia White Sauce (Salsa)

A Norfolk city favorite, this Virginia White Sauce is a thick and creamy sauce that became a popular dip at a favorite local Mexican restaurant!. Virginia White Sauce (or White Salsa) is a regional condiment very specific to the Tidewater area of Virginia - more specifically in Norfolk (my hometown). It was created by a local Mexican restaurant owner (Willie Jenkins at El Toro) who was looking to create a salad dressing for his guests. This is the recipe he came up with; however, guests started using it to dip their tortilla chips in and the rest is history! I am sharing his original recipe below. It can be tailored to your tastes (most people like to thin it out a bit.)
WAVY News 10

Norfolk teens chased by men in SUV; bikes stolen

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For many kids, riding a bike around the neighborhood is a rite of passage. For two Norfolk teens, riding their new bikes for the first time ended with them running for their lives after a man driving an SUV aggressively drove after them in Elmhurst.
WAVY News 10

Bullet whizzes through Norfolk family’s home, just misses mother and toddler

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk grandmother is counting her blessings after a bullet whizzed through her home just minutes into the new year. The woman, who asked that we do not share her identity, just closed on her new house in Huntersville on December 15. On New Year’s Day, her daughter and grandson were laying down in their bedroom when a bullet came through the window and landed in the wall above their heads.
13News Now

13News Now Vault: The arcade craze of the 1980s

NORFOLK, Va. — Video games have been part of our lives for decades. Kids and adults have been entranced by the glowing screen of new worlds, battles, and triumph; it’s an addiction that first began in the 1970s and early 1980s. 13News Now covered a story in 1981...
WAVY News 10

Missing Virginia Beach man last seen on Christmas found safe

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY — A missing man who hasn’t been heard from since Christmas is considered endangered, police say. Marc Nozzolillo has known mental health struggles, police say, and has had recent episodes of psychosis. He’s 34 years old and about 5 feet 9 inches tall and...
13News Now

13News Now

