Applications Open: 2023 Healthiest State Annual Awards

(Des Moines) The Healthiest State Initiative wants to recognize Iowa workplaces, education sites, healthcare providers, communities, youth, and individuals for their efforts to improve Iowans’ physical, social, and emotional well-being.

“Making sure every Iowan has the tools they need to live their healthiest life takes the work of inspiring individuals, communities, and organizations statewide,” said Jami Haberl, Executive Director of the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative. “The Annual Awards highlight and celebrate those engaged in creating opportunities to improve Iowans’ physical, social and mental health.

Applications are now open for the 2023 Healthiest State Annual Awards! Apply now at www.IowaHealthiestState.com/Awards.

The categories for the Healthiest State Initiative Annual Awards include:

Early Care Workplace

Education

Health Care

Healthy HometownSMPowered by Wellmark

Individual

Out-of-School Programs

Workplace

Youth

Applications are due at 5:00 p.m. on January 27, and finalists will be announced in February 2023. All finalists will be recognized and winners will be revealed at either the Workplace Wellbeing Conference or at the 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! Summit. Each winner will be awarded a monetary prize to contribute towards a health and wellness-related project that benefits their employees, students or fellow citizens.

The Healthiest State Annual Awards are supported by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Iowa Department of Public Health, HealthPartners UnityPoint Health, Malvern Bank, and the Iowa Medical Society.