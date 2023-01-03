ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Applications Open: 2023 Healthiest State Annual Awards

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YbAj_0k22zVdb00

(Des Moines) The Healthiest State Initiative wants to recognize Iowa workplaces, education sites, healthcare providers, communities, youth, and individuals for their efforts to improve Iowans’ physical, social, and emotional well-being.

“Making sure every Iowan has the tools they need to live their healthiest life takes the work of inspiring individuals, communities, and organizations statewide,” said Jami Haberl, Executive Director of the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative. “The Annual Awards highlight and celebrate those engaged in creating opportunities to improve Iowans’ physical, social and mental health.

Applications are now open for the 2023 Healthiest State Annual Awards! Apply now at www.IowaHealthiestState.com/Awards.

The categories for the Healthiest State Initiative Annual Awards include:

  • Early Care Workplace
  • Education
  • Health Care
  • Healthy HometownSMPowered by Wellmark
  • Individual
  • Health Care
  • Out-of-School Programs
  • Workplace
  • Youth

Applications are due at 5:00 p.m. on January 27, and finalists will be announced in February 2023. All finalists will be recognized and winners will be revealed at either the Workplace Wellbeing Conference or at the 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! Summit. Each winner will be awarded a monetary prize to contribute towards a health and wellness-related project that benefits their employees, students or fellow citizens.

The Healthiest State Annual Awards are supported by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Iowa Department of Public Health, HealthPartners UnityPoint Health, Malvern Bank, and the Iowa Medical Society.

Comments / 0

Related
iowatorch.com

Reynolds, legislative leaders decline participation in preview forum

(The Center Square) – Iowa Capitol Press Association announced on Tuesday it has cancelled the 2023 edition of its annual legislative preview, which has taken place annually for more than two decades. Republicans Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Grimes, and Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley,...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Human Trafficking May Be Happening in Northern Iowa

The issue of human trafficking is becoming more prevalent every day. This issue is due to a number of factors that could be plaguing the area. Residents may need to learn what signs to look for according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate:. Pate explained that there are a...
IOWA STATE
loganwoodbine.com

3 Iowa departments, serving millions, merging

DES MOINES — Over 5,000 state workers. More than $2 billion in state funding, or more than a quarter of the state budget. And millions of Iowans — including those on Medicaid — impacted by the services offered. There is much at stake as the state of...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Need A Job? Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Find One

2023 might be the year you decide to make a major change to your career. Maybe you want a fresh start somewhere new or you're hoping to make some big career advancement. Maybe you just want to find a new job because you're sick of your current one. Whatever the reason may be, I have great news for you. Iowa has 2 of the best cities in America to find jobs.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa Republicans eye different take on regent university funding

DES MOINES — Although a Republican-led effort last year to change the way Iowa funds its public universities didn’t materialize, the concept isn’t dead – as lawmakers are airing plans to revisit the idea in the upcoming session in their debate over how much to give the state institutions.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

IGHSAU announces regional wrestling assignments

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has announced regional wrestling assignments. The regional wrestling meets are slated for Friday, January 27th at 11:00 AM. The top four regional finishers in each weight class advance to the state meet on February 2nd and 3rd in Coralville. Find the...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa native leads Marine Corps Band in Rose Parade

Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Some areas in Iowa are seeing population growth, and that means more calls for service to fire departments. United Auto Workers union to vote on contract deal after months on strike. Updated: 3 hours ago.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa DNR District Foresters work on timber health, management in SW Iowa

(KMAland) -- Winter is a great time for landowners to look at the overall health of trees on their property. That's according to Iowa Department of Natural Resources District Forester Lindsey Barney, who assists landowners in western Iowa with health and management practices related to forests. Barney says winter is a great time for timber owners to look at thinning out trees.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Airbnb Policy Change Is For The Best, For Hosts In Iowa

Staying at an Airbnb can be a really fun way to visit a place you've never been before or to have a weekend getaway. They can be less expensive for longer stays or large groups, and you normally deal with a lot fewer people than you would in a bigger hotel. As unique as staying at an Airbnb can be, one Iowa, Airbnb host, had started to feel a bit of an impact on how many customers she was booking until changes occurred to Airbnb's policy.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, January 4th, 2023

(Burlington) -- The 400 union workers who've been on strike at the C-N-H plant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer soon. The United Auto Workers describes the proposal as the company's "upgraded last, best and final offer." The strike at the plant, which makes Case I-H and New Holland equipment, has entered its eighth month. This is the first time the U-A-W has brought an offer up for a vote, but the union isn't saying whether it recommends the contract offer be ratified. Striking workers have been seeking better pay and health care benefits as well as more flexibility in scheduling time off.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Is It Legal To Use Human Remains As Compost In Iowa?

There are people who are looking into alternative burial options for when they kick the bucket. This one that we're about to dive into is actually not completely legal in many states. The state of New York just legalized something called natural organic reduction. It's more commonly called "human composting."
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill

We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
DES MOINES, IA
westerniowatoday.com

Pigs Continue To Outnumber Iowans

(Undated)Iowa continues to have the largest pig inventory in the United States. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report, Iowa has more than 23-point-five million pigs. Minnesota comes in second with more than eight-point-five million. Pigs currently outnumber Iowans, with U.S. Census Bureau data showing an estimated three-point-two million people living in the state-that’s-that’s about 20 million more pigs than people.
IOWA STATE
Q98.5

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

State GOP Prioritizing School Vouchers in New Session

Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Republicans who have absolute control over state government want to dismantle the traditional system of public school funding where state funds go to the district of residence and transfer the money to the district parents choose. Governor Kim...
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Iowa's prized topsoil could have 60 years left, experts say

IOWA, USA — As farmers prepare for the next planting season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging Iowan farmers to protect soil health by changing the way they farm. This is because they're worried that in 60 years, Iowa could lose enough topsoil that would make current farming...
IOWA STATE
103.3 WJOD

The New Year Brings New Laws to Iowa in 2023

With a brand new year comes brand new laws taking effect in states across the country. Iowa has a few of their own that took effect at the stroke of midnight on January 1st, 2023. Some of these range from menial to important. I've broken down four that appear to be the most significant:
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Part-time jobs to careers, Fareway is hiring

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Taking a part-time job at Fareway Meat and Grocery for some extra cash, can turn into a career. “I started in Northeast Iowa, part-time in the meat department, not knowing anything about meat. I progressed, progressed, moved to different stores. Being a team member at first, and then now I lead teams, manage teams and I supervise teams now.” Dustin Lechtenberg, Regional Meat Coordinator.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
21K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy