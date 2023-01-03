Read full article on original website
‘Over The Top’: Eddie Murphy Living Large With Lavish Perks On ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Set: Sources
Swanky Eddie Murphy has been living large while filming Beverly Hills Cop 4 — but no one says a word against his ever-present entourage and luxurious pampering because he’s both the star and a producer, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that the 61-year-old comedian has only to snap his fingers, and someone comes running! “Eddie’s surrounded by yes-men who stand alert to make sure he’s comfortable and wants for nothing,” said an insider. “He’s worth a cool $600 million, is a VIP — and he knows it!” Among the Coming to America star’s perks is “probably the biggest entourage known...
BET
‘You People’ Trailer: Eddie Murphy, Lauren London Team Up In Hilarious Netflix Rom-Com
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill are prepared to take fans on a hilarious ride in the Netflix film You People, directed by Kenya Barris. Hill stars as Ezra, who falls in love with Amira, played by Lauren London. When the pair head to meet Amira’s parents Akbar (Eddie Murphy) and Fatima (Nia Long), Hill’s character is in for a surprise.
Hugh Jackman Says It Was ‘Important’ to Him That ‘Deadpool 3’ Didn’t Cheapen ‘Logan’ Ending
When Hugh Jackman announced his return to the role of Wolverine for “Deadpool 3,” it came as a surprise to fans after the 2017 film “Logan” was aggressively marketed as Jackman’s final performance as the Marvel superhero. But while some might have worried that it would cheapen the conclusive ending of the James Mangold film, Jackman ensured that his most iconic role’s finale would remain intact. “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said in a recent interview with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham for their SiriusXM radio show (via Variety)....
Essence
A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years
The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
'Yellowstone' Actor Cole Hauser to Star in New Western Film, 'Dead Man's Hand'
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is adding to his Western repertoire by starring in an upcoming Western film, Dead Man's Hand. Led by Jack Kilmer (son of Val Kilmer) and directed by Brian Skiba, the film will follow the story of a gunfighter named Reno (Kilmer) who stepped away from the gunfighter life after marrying his wife, Vegas.
AOL Corp
Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence snubbed in the 2023 Golden Globes nominations
Christmas came early for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) and Margot Robbie (“Babylon”) are just of the few A-list actors who landed spots in Monday’s Golden Globes nominations. The controversial...
Hugh Jackman Begs Academy Not to ‘Validate Ryan Reynolds’ With ‘Spirited’ Oscar Nomination
Ryan Reynolds has earned himself a spot on the Oscar shortlist for best song for “Good Afternoon,” from his Christmas movie “Spirited” with Will Ferrell. But Hugh Jackman, who is preparing to star alongside Reynolds in the upcoming “Deadpool” sequel, hopes the Academy refrains from further boosting Reynolds’ ego with a nomination. “Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable,” Jackman said jokingly in a video posted to Twitter. “I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool. Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be...
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Bay Area icon sells out 3 nights at haunted San Francisco venue the Chapel
The show was like an "'Alice in Wonderland' punk rock fever dream."
Collider
Nicole Kidman Joins Taylor Sheridan's Espionage Series 'Lioness'
Early last year, Paramount+ announced a new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan titled Lioness with Nicole Kidman attached to executive produce. Well, now it has been revealed that the Academy Award-winning actress will also find herself in front of the camera for the series. Kidman has joined a cast that already includes Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira.
Everything we know about 'Dirty Dancing 2,' the sequel to Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze's classic film
Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Baby in "Dirty Dancing 2" and the film will pay homage to the franchise's original star, Patrick Swayze.
James D. Brubaker Dies: Producer On ‘The Right Stuff’, Sylvester Stallone & Eddie Murphy Movies Was 85
James D. Brubaker, who was a producer on some of the most popular films of comedians Eddie Murphy and Jim Carrey as well as the high-profile astronaut drama The Right Stuff, died today at his home in Beverly Hills of complications from a series of strokes. He was 85. Launching his Hollywood career as a Teamster driving horses to John Wayne movie locations in Mexico, Brubaker was closely associated with the Rocky film franchise, serving as a driver on the first installment in 1976, a production manager on Rocky II in 1979, and Associate Producer on the third in 1982. He...
‘You People’ Trailer: Jonah Hill Is Caught Between Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy
Jonah Hill is caught between two worlds while trying to impress his fiancée’s family in new Netflix comedy “You People,” co-written by Hill and director Kenya Barris. The official description reads: When a rideshare mix-up in L.A. brings Ezra Cohen (Hill) and Amira Mohammed (Lauren London) together, the two find themselves connecting over a shared love of streetwear and music. As they fall in love, their relationship is tested by their respective families: Ezra’s progressive and semi-woke parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) and Amira’s unyielding yet concerned parents (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long), who inject themselves into their lives mercilessly. Co-written...
Kyle & Amanda Reveal Their Future On ‘Summer House’ After 7 Seasons (Exclusive)
Wedding planning is hard stuff, especially though a pandemic! Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula did it all in front of the cameras and fans got a good, hard look at the realities of planning a wedding through COVID-19 in season 6 of Summer House. Now, the newlyweds are settled in marital bliss and admitted they’re excited for fans to see a ‘stress free’ side of their relationship in the upcoming season 7. “In Winter House, I think people are seeing us not in wedding planning mode and having fun together and just not being in a super stressful environment. We’re actually on vacation, and then that trickles into Summer House for us,” Amanda explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.
James Corden almost played Brendan Fraser's role in 'The Whale': report
Before Brendan Fraser stepped into the critically acclaimed lead role in "The Whale," James Corden almost played the part, he said, according to a columnist.
How to watch the Golden Globes live
The event will be hosted at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Collider
'Truth Be Told' Season 3 Trailer: Gabrielle Union Joins Octavia Spencer's Fight for Justice
Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the third season of Truth Be Told today, revealing details on what to expect this season. The NAACP Image Award-winning anthology’s third season will focus on the search for missing young Black women and the lack of media attention on the missing cases.
Michelle Williams shares why she hasn't watched any of her movies or TV projects in over a decade
"The Fabelmans" star Michelle Williams admitted that she hasn't watched her own films or TV projects since viewing 2010's "Meek's Cutoff." She said that she is "not able" to watch her own work.
theplaylist.net
‘Lioness’: Nicole Kidman Not Just An Executive Producer On Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming CIA Drama Anymore As She Joins The Show’s Cast
Out of all of Taylor Sheridan‘s TV shows, “Lioness,” his upcoming CIA drama for Paramount+, might be the most intriguing. And why’s that? Well, for one, it’s not associated with “Yellowstone,” like “1883,” “1923,” or the forthcoming “6666.” And the show’s plot, about a marine recruited by the CIA to infiltrate a terrorist group, returns Sheridan to a world similar to his breakout movie “Sicario” from 2015. And with Zoe Saldaña leading the cast, what’s not to love about this project?
Tarantino, Curtis, Porter among Golden Globe Awards presenters
Quentin Tarantino, Jamie Lee Curtis and Billy Porter were among the first group of presenters announced Tuesday for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, which will return to a live ceremony next week following a one-year hiatus over the event sponsor’s ethical and membership standards. According to the Hollywood...
