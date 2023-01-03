Wedding planning is hard stuff, especially though a pandemic! Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula did it all in front of the cameras and fans got a good, hard look at the realities of planning a wedding through COVID-19 in season 6 of Summer House. Now, the newlyweds are settled in marital bliss and admitted they’re excited for fans to see a ‘stress free’ side of their relationship in the upcoming season 7. “In Winter House, I think people are seeing us not in wedding planning mode and having fun together and just not being in a super stressful environment. We’re actually on vacation, and then that trickles into Summer House for us,” Amanda explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

19 MINUTES AGO